U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,566.39
    -8.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,579.65
    -177.23 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,294.40
    +58.68 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.26
    -35.82 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    -2.40 (-2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8070
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,527.09
    -3,598.02 (-5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.33
    -70.99 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

FCC proposes text support for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

The FCC wants to make it easier to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for those who can't (or prefer not to) call. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed an order that would let people text 988 to reach the Lifeline. Carriers would have to automatically route texts to 988 to the Lifeline's full number (1-800-273-8255) no later than July 16th, 2022. Providers would have to support every messaging format the Lifeline can handle, and the FCC would explore the possibility of texting the Veterans Crisis Line.

The move would not only accommodate younger people more familiar with texting, but would make the Lifeline more accessible to people with disabilities, according to the FCC. The regulator also suggested this would offer a "certain level of anonymity" for people who aren't comfortable with phone conversations. The FCC will hold a vote on the proposal at its November 18th meeting.

The Lifeline already supports online chats through the web. As Rosenworcel explained, however, this is a bid to "meet [people] where they are" and give them a choice in a moment of crisis. Americans would have more opportunities to get help, and might be more inclined to get that help in the first place.

Recommended Stories

  • Alienware's redesigned Aurora gaming desktop is now available

    Alienware and Dell have released redesigned PCs for gamers and creators, including models with 12th-gen Intel Core chips.

  • Democrats Release Billionaires Tax Plan. Sen. Manchin Doesn’t Like It.

    The proposal intends to tax the unrealized capital gains of billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.

  • What to expect from Trump's new social media platform

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman&nbsp;breaks down Trump's remarks on his planned social media comapny.

  • Democrats propose latest billionaire tax plan

    Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the gridlock amongst Democrats as they continue to propose alternative tax policies to help fund the 'Build Back Better' agenda.

  • Mnuchin Alarmed by Inflation as U.S. Economy Revives: FII Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Future Investment Initiative forum he was concerned by rising U.S. inflation, and warned price pressures are unlikely to let up. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over China“It is something that we are all going to have to deal with,” Mnuchin said on Wednesday in Riyadh, echoing co

  • The IRS has more of those surprise tax refunds in the works, official says

    In the last batch, people got close to $1,700 back, on average.

  • Stimulus Check Update: 3 Scenarios That Could Lead to a Fourth Check in 2021

    Millions of Americans have signed a petition requesting a fourth stimulus check. Despite the demand for another payment, lawmakers have moved on to other priorities, which has reduced the chances a fourth direct payment will be delivered into the bank accounts of Americans who need one. Like most viruses, coronavirus can mutate and change forms.

  • Oil prices end lower on rise in U.S. crude supplies, potential talks on Iran nuclear deal

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, with U.S. prices pulling back from a seven-year high after U.S. government data show a rise in domestic crude inventories, along with a drop in stockpiles at a key crude delivery hub.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • What is a billionaires’ tax — and how would it work? Wyden’s new plan has answers.

    The prospect of a new “billionaires’ tax” is dawning while the chances dim for income tax and capital gains rate hikes on the rich. On Wednesday morning, Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, shed light on the details of proposed “billionaire income tax” that, he says, is a “historic opportunity…to restore fairness to our tax code, and fund critical investments in American families.” Now the question is whether a tax on unrealized capital gains can become law in a spending bill that can’t afford any Democratic defectors.

  • Democrats debate 'billionaires tax' to help pay for Biden's sweeping agenda

    The top Democratic tax writer in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday unveiled a plan to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda, but it was unclear whether it had enough support to become law. The plan, floated by Ron Wyden, chairman of the powerful Finance Committee, is one of several mechanisms Biden's Democrats are considering to pay for a pair of bills together worth about $3 trillion to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, boost social spending and fight climate change. Democratic leaders said they were making progress, but it was unclear whether the party would be able to present a concrete plan before Biden left for a global climate conference on Thursday.

  • Bank of Canada ends quantitative easing, signals rate hikes could come sooner

    The Bank of Canada says it expects inflation to be more persistent than it originally estimated, and signals earlier interest rate hikes that affect variable-rate mortgages

  • JPMorgan Could Get Shut Out of Louisiana’s Bond Deals Over Gun Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder says he’s adamant that his state shouldn’t work with Wall Street banks that have curtailed gun-industry ties, and that could cost JPMorgan Chase & Co. a $700 million bond deal.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMee

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Taxing Billionaires to Pay for Biden’s Agenda: What to Know About the Democrats’ Plan

    Democrats are racing to finish writing a new tax on the unrealized capital gains of the very wealthy.

  • Key House Democrat wants to ratchet up law aimed at Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges

    Beijing’s refusal to allow U.S. government oversight of Chinese companies whose stocks are traded on American exchanges increases risks for investors, the chairman of a House Financial Services subcommittee says as he backs changes to a new law that targets this matter.

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • U.S. consumer confidence rebounds; house price growth likely peaked

    U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects, suggesting economic growth was picking up after a turbulent third quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers eager to buy a home and big-ticket items such as motor vehicles and major household appliances over the next six months. "Consumers are more upbeat after a rocky third quarter and this argues for a strong finish for the economy in 2021," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Analysis-The 1970s all over again? Stagflation debate splits Wall St

    Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level. Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth. "The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said.