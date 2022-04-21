U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.56
    -0.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2860
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,389.30
    -1,022.86 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

FCC wants to fine wireless carrier Truphone for ties to Russian oligarchs

Amrita Khalid
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Tom Williams via Getty Images

The FCC's crackdown on Russian ties to US telecom is making headway. The agency voted today to fine Montana-based wireless carrier Truphone for not disclosing that it is indirectly owned by Russian oligarchs, reported Reuters. Any company with an FCC common carrier license has to receive approval from the agency before letting a foreign entity hold more than 25 percent of its equity or voting interests. For violating that rule, the agency proposed a fine of $660,639 and is requiring Truphone to repeat parts of the FCC’s vetting process.

The ownership of Truphone and control of its FCC licenses were repeatedly transferred to foreign entities without proper vetting by the FCC, according to a press release.

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks told Reuters that the company has been indirectly owned by "a small group of Russian oligarchs since at least 2011 ... With the importance of the internet and the shifting national security environment facing our nation, protecting our communications networks has never been more critical."

One of those Russian oligarchs is Chelsea Premier League football club owner Roman Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the UK, EU and Canada. Truphone raised $200 million from funds owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, making him a minority owner. The company acknowledged its ties to Abramovich in a statement back in April, and said an outside advisory firm would be reviewing its strategic operations.

Truphone is only the latest company to fall under FCC scrutiny. Last month the agency put Russian cyber firm Kaspersky Labs on its national security threat list, meaning that US firms are banned from using FCC subsidies to pay for its services.

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. sanctions imposed for Russian bank, oligarchs, crypto miner BitRiver

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities, including a Russian commercial bank and a virtual currency mining company, hoping to target Moscow's evasion of existing sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department said it designated a virtual currency mining company for the first time, alongside more than 40 people, and entities led by U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev. “Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade, or aid the evasion of U.S. sanctions against Russia, as they are helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice,” Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in a statement.

  • Sony is looking into ad-supported games now, too

    Sony might join Microsoft in selling ads for free-to-play games — you could see more billboards in PlayStation titles.

  • Amazon reportedly paid no income tax on $55 billion in European sales in 2021

    The company received €1 billion in tax credits as well, according to filings.

  • Uber Green rides now cost the same as UberX trips

    Riders no longer need to pay a $1 surcharge to request a hybrid or EV.

  • This $279 pressure washer has more than 40,000 reviews on Amazon Canada: Here's why

    The Sun Joe pressure washer has earned the top spot on Amazon Canada's pressure washer list and more than 40,000 reviews: Here's why.

  • Pope thanks Orban for taking Ukrainians, Orban invites pope to Hungary

    Pope Francis met Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday, expressing appreciation for Budapest taking in Ukrainian refugees, and Orban invited the pope to make a state visit to Hungary. Orban, on his first international visit since winning a fourth consecutive landslide election victory this month, spoke to the pope privately for about 40 minutes in the pontiff's library in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace. A video released by Vatican television showed the pope giving Orban a medal of St. Martin of Tours, a fourth century French saint who was born in what is today Hungary.

  • Honduras ex-president Hernández extradited to US

    Honduras extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States on Thursday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges in a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on the drugs. Just three months after leaving office, a handcuffed Hernández boarded an airplane with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration bound for the United States, where he faces charges in the Southern District of New York. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Hernandez “abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state.”

  • Elektron's Syntakt wants to be the only groovebox you'll ever need

    The Syntakt combines digital and analog synthesis with the ability to control a larger setup.

  • Pixar's new 'Lightyear' trailer portrays Buzz as a victim of relativity

    Pixar and Disney are releasing 'Lightyear' in theaters on June 17th, and there's a new trailer hinting at decades of lost time.

  • Brazilian man's 84 year career sets world record

    STORY: How long could you work at your job?This 100-year-old man just brokea Guinness world record for working at the same company for 84 yearsGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit. You also have to start working on something you like to do. You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it. You have to look for a job that you like to do, and there you won't even feel the time passing; that's what happened with me. I started working here, and I liked it, I worked my way up from point to point until I got to the position I'm in today."Local media says Orthmann worked his way upfrom the factory floor to sales managerHis secret might be his healthy lifestyleGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to be healthy, so you have to take care of your health. I have been doing that for more than 60 years. I've been taking care of myself since that time. I take care of my diet; I avoid salt and sugar. I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."

  • This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

    Astrobotic has revealed its completed lunar lander — it'll be the first US craft to land on the Moon since Apollo.

  • Top 10 Losers Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks losing on Thursday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to the Top 5 Losers Today. The US stock market is mixed today as the investors are positively processing the earnings of notable companies despite the lingering concern related […]

  • The Last Learjet Has Departed, and Bombardier Starts Making Military Jets in Wichita

    The iconic brand is gone, but Bombardier will expand its Wichita service facilities and convert some business jets into military aircraft.

  • NASA enlists SpaceX and Amazon to help develop next-gen space communications

    It will award a total of $278.5 million to six American companies for the project.

  • Amazon Targets Rival Shopify with New ‘Buy With Prime’ Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it will let merchants sell products they list with the e-commerce giant directly from their own websites, as part of a move to blunt the momentum of fast-growing competitor Shopify Inc.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereUkraine Latest: Bid

  • Publisac and Mirabel: TC Transcontinental Will Appeal

    TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A) (TSX: TCL.B) will appeal the Superior Court's decision, rendered today, dismissing its motion to quash the City of Mirabel's by-law on the distribution of printed advertising material. The by-law requires TC Transcontinental to abide by the opt-in system which, if maintained, would lead to the end of the distribution of the Publisac by TC Transcontinental in Mirabel.

  • Lucky Charms Sickness Complaints Spread Rapidly, Adding Complexity to Safety Probe

    Mobile apps, online reviews and consumer-protection websites have created more venues for consumers to raise safety concerns over products.

  • AT&T Adds Wireless Customers, HBO Subscribers in Final Earnings as a Media Giant

    AT&T posted strong customer growth in its core wireless business during the first quarter as it capped its run as a modern media company.

  • 3 Reasons Meta Platforms Is Not the Future of the Metaverse

    The metaverse is rapidly expanding in every direction, embracing all kinds of well-known brands and challenging companies to find interesting ways to bring more virtual life into the real world. One company that was late to the game, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has been trying to imply that it will be the future of the metaverse, despite being a rather late-comer to the scene. Although metaverse real estate has great potential, not every platform is going to make it.

  • Assessing Terra’s (LUNA) Chances of Hitting $110 Again

    As the market took a u-turn from its recent consolidation, last month’s top performer, Terra’s native token LUNA, gained positive momentum.