FCK Foundation licenses StrikeForce’s Mobile & Authentication Technologies to Protect Wallet Transactions

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SFOR
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce to Receive 50% of Net Proceeds on All Transaction Fees

EDISON, N.J., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for consumers, corporations, & government agencies, provides an update on its licensing deal with FCK Foundation (FatCatKiller/ FCKCoin). As announced last month, StrikeForce will be providing its mobile & authentication technologies in-return for 50% of net proceeds on all payment transaction fees.

FCK Foundation’s subsidiary, FCKcoin, has secured agreements with more than 50 individual brand retail outlets around the world. From east to west, north to south, they and their partners are testing our innovative payment technology between businesses, processing companies and private coin wallets. This development will allow widely available crypto payments with a special focus on service industry and luxury brands. Over 50 locations worldwide have committed to accepting FCKCoin.

“We spent years in the crypto sphere, and recognized security as a primary concern for both new and established investors. After extensive research, we decided to partner with a cybersecurity firm with a long history, good track record, and a new patent in the blockchain. Strikeforce is not only responsible for providing us with the most secure Wallet on the market, but a secure integration platform for crypto-based payments to widely used Point of Sale systems in retail outlets. The partnership between Strikeforce and FCKcoin is the strength in which we will be first to market with this transaction technology,” says Billy Blatty of FCK Foundation.

“We agreed to work with FCK Foundation due to its innovative entrepeneurship, and its commitment to transparency and compliance. With its memorable name, entertaining backstory, real-world utility software, and charitable partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, FCKcoin is primed to become one of the hottest and most profitable digital assets of 2022,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “check out their website at www.FCKCoin.com.”

Per the executed Memorandum of Partnership, StrikeForce shall receive 50% of the net proceeds derived from all payment transaction fees, for which they project about $700,000 will go to StrikeForce over the next 12 months, this revenue estimate is new and was not included in previous forecasts.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.
StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce contact:
Mark Kay, CEO
Marklkay@strikeforcetech.com
(732) 661-9641



