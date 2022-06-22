U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

FCP Euro receives the Hartford Business Journal 'Family Business Award' for their dedication and commitment to their employees and community.

·4 min read

Milford Conn. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartford Business Journal is Central Connecticut's most trusted business news source. Their award-winning team delivers the latest local news, opinion, and business trends. Each year, The Journal awards a select few businesses that stand out within the community, and FCP Euro was awarded their 2022 Family Business Award for a company with over 200 employees. FCP Euro's commitment to the community and its employees resonated with those who nominated the company for the award. For that reason, the Milford, CT-based European auto parts e-commerce business proudly accepted their first award from the Hartford Business Journal.

From left to right: Benjamin Bauer, Director of Inventory & Reverse Logistics, Scott Drozd, CEO, Nick Bauer, President & Founder, Brian Tucker, Fulfillment Associate, Max Rossi, Owner & VP of DC Support

FCP Euro was founded in 2001 after President and Founder, Nick Bauer, started selling items online from his parents brick-and-mortar auto parts business. The original store, Foreign Car Parts of Groton, Inc, was where Nick, alongside his longtime friend Scott Drozd, developed their skills that took a small room full of auto parts listed on eBay into an e-commerce staple in the European automotive community. "Growing up in a family business is all I have ever known, as my beginnings in the company go back to my teenage years with my parents," said Bauer, "As FCP Euro has continued to expand, that "family" dynamic is something that Scott (FCP Euro CEO) and I have worked extremely hard to maintain." Supporting Volvo and BMW owners was a way of life for the Bauer family, and while the list of supported automotive manufacturers has grown, the family involvement has stayed constant. Working alongside Nick is his brother, Ben, who serves as the Director of Inventory & Reverse Logistics, while Brian Tucker, Nick's Uncle, works as a Fulfillment Associate.

The transition to online parts sales in 2001 catapulted the newly-formed company into the e-commerce business, with the Milford-based company simultaneously achieving a consecutive three-year revenue growth rate of 255% in 2021 and expansion from 94 to 228 Connecticut employees. Supporting that growth was their reinvestment into their employees and a carefully curated set of core values that allowed them to prosper. Those guidelines, such as "People Before Profits" and "Serve Before You Sell," are rooted in the companies' small beginnings and continue to influence their day-to-day operations. As those values have endured, winning this award carries great significance for Bauer and his guidelines, "To be recognized by The Hartford Business Journal is a huge honor and validation that we are remaining true to the soul of the company my parents started."

FCP Euro continues to make investments in its people. In 2021, the company launched a Corporate Social Responsibility program and brought on a company Wellness Manager, whose focus is enhancing the company culture and the well-being of its employees. Diversity, equity, and inclusion training and wellness campaigns ensure that current and future employees are understood from all contexts and have the resources available. "[They] are a very unique company for our size/industry/scale specifically for how they develop and give back to their employees," said Mental Health Connecticut, another award-winning partner in FCP Euro's pursuit of mental healthcare. Like WellSpark, MHC has teamed up with FCP Euro to ensure employees have the treatment and care they need at a moment's notice.

Along with investing in their employees, FCP Euro ensures they contribute to the surrounding Milford community and national organizations. Many of the 228 employees based at the Milford headquarters reside in the adjacent communities. Donations and volunteerism with the Boys & Girls Village and CT Foodshare are regular events for every employee, from the newly hired to the company's founders, Nick and Scott. Moreover, FCP Euro runs bi-yearly events that give back to larger organizations like PenFed during Memorial Day and Veteran's Day weekends.

To learn more about FCP Euro's community outreach and how you can get involved, visit cares.fcpeuro.com.

 

About FCP Euro

FCP Euro (www.fcpeuro.com) is a B2C online retailer of OE, OEM, aftermarket, and genuine parts for European cars, specializing in BMW, Volvo, Audi, VW, Mercedes, and Porsche. Launched online in 2001, FCP Euro expanded under the leadership of CEO Scott Drozd and President Nick Bauer, developing a website listing a hand-curated catalog of European car parts, kitted projects, and do-it-yourself instructions for customers. With a Lifetime Replacement Guarantee on all parts, hassle-free returns, and free shipping on orders over $49, FCP Euro has continuously challenged the boundaries and advanced the standards of quality, service, and technology in the automotive industry.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcp-euro-receives-the-hartford-business-journal-family-business-award-for-their-dedication-and-commitment-to-their-employees-and-community-301573383.html

SOURCE FCP Euro

