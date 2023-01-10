U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.25
    +27.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.10
    +186.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,742.63
    +106.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.76
    +24.85 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +0.38 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2300
    +0.3640 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,466.85
    +248.37 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.54
    +5.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

FCP WINS PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT AWARD

·3 min read

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP® was named as a "2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management" for companies with 50 to 99 employees as announced by Pensions & Investments in December 2022.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com
FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"At FCP, our incredible and dedicated team contributes to the firm's sustained, strong investment performance. We have implemented deliberate actions to foster an inclusive culture with a focus on integrity and responsible property investment." said Summer Haltli, Principal at FCP. "We are honored to receive the Pensions and Investments Best Places to Work award and value the contributions of all of our team members."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About FCP

FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $12.4 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

Media Contact:

Karen Widmayer


KW Communications, LLC


karenwidmayerpr@gmail.com


301-661-1448

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcp-wins-pensions--investments-best-places-to-work-in-money-management-award-301718330.html

SOURCE FCP

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While There "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Crypto Meltdown Leaves Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini ‘Severely Tarnished’

    (Bloomberg) -- The signs of a full-blown crisis were everywhere. Bitcoin was in free fall, hedge fund Three Arrows was blowing up and the fates of several high-profile crypto lenders were suddenly in doubt.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Advance as

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Sotera Health stock explodes 99% higher on news of legal settlement

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith, Josh Schafer, and Dave Briggs discuss why Sotera Health stock is surging 99% on Tuesday.

  • ChatGPT could be a ‘$600 billion’ opportunity for Microsoft, analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director Gil Luria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise in stock for Microsoft, how Microsoft could benefit from investing in ChatGPT, and the outlook for the tech giant.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.

  • The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    Tech companies such as Apple and Netflix drove massive stock returns in past years by outsmarting their peers. Shopify has emerged as the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. by thinking differently. Direct competitors such as WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Wix perceive themselves as software providers.

  • Lightshed’s top predictions for Disney, Netflix, WWE, and other media stocks

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss TMT’s 2023 predictions, which include an extension of Bob Iger’s contract at Disney, VR wars, and the reacceleration of Netflix’s revenue growth.

  • College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else

    Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.

  • How Much Money Do Baby Boomers Need For Retirement?

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?