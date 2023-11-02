FCR Immobilien (ETR:FC9) investors are sitting on a loss of 29% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in FCR Immobilien AG (ETR:FC9) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 7.9%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 4.3% in the last three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, FCR Immobilien had to report a 15% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 31% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 9.81 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

FCR Immobilien shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 7.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for FCR Immobilien you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

