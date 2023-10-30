FCW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FCW) investors will be pleased with their decent 50% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the FCW Holdings Berhad share price has climbed 36% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 8.2% (ignoring dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, FCW Holdings Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the FCW Holdings Berhad share price has gained 8.4% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 9.3% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 2.7% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.83.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between FCW Holdings Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for FCW Holdings Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 50%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.4% in the last year, FCW Holdings Berhad shareholders lost 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with FCW Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

