FD7 Ventures Increases Investment in BitcoinBlack, a Bitcoin Credit Card Available Worldwide

TORONTO, April 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- FD7 Ventures, a global cryptocurrency investment fund, announced they have increased their investment in BitcoinBlack, raising their holdings from 33% to 66% Class A voting common shares in the company.

The new undisclosed funding amount will help with the global expansion of BitcoinBlack, which bills itself as "The World's Most Exclusive Metal Black Card." The cryptocurrency credit card company will be delivering their inaugural batch of all metal black credit cards to the first 1000 customers on June 15, 2021.

"Our customers will be able to spend their Bitcoin worldwide wherever VISA is accepted and our cardholders will also be eligible for many VIP perks like access to exclusive private jet, luxury car and hotel deals, along with admission to special invite-only crypto events," said BitcoinBlack Chief Operating Officer Phil Payjack.

FD7 Managing Partner, Prakash Chand, who has been a Bitcoin investor since 2011, commented on the new investment, saying, "We have doubled down on BitcoinBlack because of their ability to now offer this card to customers outside of just Canada. It gives anyone in the world the ability to use Bitcoin as a means to make purchases in a format that they are already familiar with."

Over the last few years, metal credit cards have emerged as a symbol of prestige signifying luxury and VIP status. BitcoinBlack is the world's first VIP-level Bitcoin credit card.

The exclusive metal black credit card will connect to BitcoinBlack's Wallet which will be made available for download to all cardholders.

Anyone interested in the limited release BitcoinBlack card can apply on the company's website, bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.

To learn more about FD7 Ventures and their holdings, visit their website at fd7.ventures.

