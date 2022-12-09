U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.00
    +20.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,915.00
    +112.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,723.00
    +77.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,826.60
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    +0.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +12.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8690
    -0.7610 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,280.55
    +437.84 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.84
    +13.16 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.72
    -2.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

FDA Accepts Biogen Biologics License Application for BIIB800, A Biosimilar Candidate Referencing ACTEMRA® (tocilizumab)

Biogen Inc.
·5 min read
Biogen Inc.
Biogen Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) – announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the abbreviated Biologics License Application (aBLA) for BIIB800, a biosimilar candidate referencing ACTEMRA®1 (tocilizumab), an anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody.

ACTEMRA® is indicated for several indications, including moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults as well as juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

“The FDA filing is supported by Phase 3 data from a comparative clinical trial demonstrating equivalent efficacy and a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to the reference product,” said Ian Henshaw, Head of Global Biosimilars at Biogen. “We look forward to working with regulators to bring this potential treatment option for people with immune mediated inflammatory diseases.”

As previously reported, positive Phase 32 data for BIIB800 up to week 24 was presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology on June 3, 2022. The BIIB800 clinical program included a Phase 3 multicenter, multinational, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active-control global study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of BIIB800 compared to ACTEMRA® in 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis with inadequate response to methotrexate. The data from the Phase 3 comparative clinical trial demonstrated that the biosimilar candidate BIIB800 has equivalent efficacy and comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to the reference tocilizumab product. The one-year Phase 3 results were presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) on November 10, 2022.

Biosimilars are biological products that have been demonstrated to be similar in efficacy and safety to the originator’s reference product, with the advantage that they offer healthcare savings and promote sustainable access to therapies. Savings in the United States from 2020 until 2024 as a result of biosimilars across therapeutic areas are projected to exceed $100 billion.3

In September 2022, the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for BIIB800 was accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Biogen announced in April 2021 that it entered into a commercialization and license agreement with Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. to develop, manufacture and commercialize BIIB800. Biogen has exclusive regulatory, manufacturing and commercial rights to BIIB800 in all countries excluding China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

About Biogen
As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world’s first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Sir Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has a leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and developed the first and only approved treatment to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is also commercializing biosimilars and focusing on advancing one of the industry’s most diversified pipelines in neuroscience that will transform the standard of care for patients in several areas of high unmet need.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.biogen.com. Follow us on social media - TwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTube.

Biogen Safe Harbor 
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of BIIB800; potential benefits of our collaboration with Bio-Thera; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; the potential of Biogen’s commercial business and pipeline programs; Biogen’s strategy and plans; and potential cost healthcare savings related to biosimilars. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific data presented.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including without limitation, risks that risks of unexpected costs or delays or other unexpected hurdles; uncertainty of success in the development and potential commercialization of BIIB800, which may be impacted by, among other things, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, failure to protect and enforce data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; risks of legal actions, regulatory scrutiny or other challenges to biosimilars; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Biogen’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the risks of doing business internationally, including currency exchange rate fluctuations; product liability claims; and third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Biogen’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in Biogen’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on Biogen’s current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this news release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

References:

  1. ACTEMRA® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

  2. https://ard.bmj.com/content/annrheumdis/81/Suppl_1/388.2.full.pdf Leng X, et al. Ann Rheum Dis. 2022;81(suppl. 1):388

  3. IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science. Biosimilars in the United States 2020–2024 Competition, Savings, and Sustainability Institute Report, Sep 29, 2020. Available at: https://www.iqvia.com/insights/the-iqvia-institute/reports/biosimilars-in-the-united-states-2020-2024

MEDIA CONTACT:
Biogen
Jack Cox
+ 1 210 544 7920
public.affairs@biogen.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Biogen
Mike Hencke
+1 781 464 2442
IR@biogen.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer and BioNTech get FDA fast track designation for single-dose COVID and flu vaccine candidate

    Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE said Friday they have received fast track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a single-dose-mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting both COVID and flu. The companies already announced that they are in early-stage trials to review the safety and immunogenicity of their combined vaccine among healthy adults. The vaccine will target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron sublineages, which have become dominant globally, as well as four different f

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all been doing so. Eli Lilly and CRISPR are developing radical new therapies, while Johnson & Johnson is going all-in on using artificial intelligence to bring new therapies to market more quickly. It's hard to see Eli Lilly as a revolutionary stock.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals

    The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely. A few catalysts – positive results from a clinical trial, approval from a governmental regulatory agency, or a new product l

  • Why BioVie Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) were soaring 23.6% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. The big jump appears to be the result of a delayed positive reaction by investors after the drugmaker reported results earlier this week from a phase 2 study evaluating experimental therapy NE3107. On Tuesday, BioVie's share price tumbled after the company's Monday evening announcement of results from its phase 2 study of NE3107 in treating Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2022 Veru Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Veru Inc.’s Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After this morning’s discussion, there will be an opportunity […]

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Why Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend So High?

    The senior housing REIT has always had a high yield, but its focus on nursing homes has been a particular problem of late.

  • Baptist plans $14M hospital expansion amid multiple CEO changes

    Baptist Health System, one of the region’s largest health care providers, plans to invest $14 million to expand its Mission Trail Baptist Hospital. The South San Antonio investment comes as Baptist is shuffling top leadership at multiple Alamo City hospitals. One of those changes is at Mission Trail, where Baptist has appointed Erik Frederick as the hospital’s new CEO.

  • Why Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Are Soaring This Week

    The clinical-stage biotech that specializes in IBD therapies announced positive news regarding two trials for its lead therapy.

  • Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals

    Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, nutritionists say

  • Esperion (ESPR) Reports Positive Data From CLEAR Study

    Esperion (ESPR) announces positive data from the CLEAR Outcomes study, which further strengthens the clinical evidence supporting the role of bempedoic acid for patients and will boost the growth potential of the drug.

  • AstraZeneca Highlights Detailed Data From Two Breast Cancer Trials

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced detailed results from the SERENA-2 Phase 2 trial of camizestrant in pretreated post-menopausal patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The data showed that camizestrant demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) at 75mg and 150mg dose levels versus Faslodex (fulvestrant) 500mg in patients previously treated with endocrine therapy. In t

  • Why do heart attack deaths spike in the days just after Christmas?

    We all know the holidays can be stressful, but did you know December brings the most cardiac deaths of any month? Find out why and what you can do to prevent that number from rising.

  • Numinus Submits Clinical Trial Application to Health Canada for Experiential Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy Training Research

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that its research division has submitted a clinical trial application to Health Canada to begin a new experiential training study that will enable practitioners training to provide Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy (PAT) the ability to experience and observe psilocybin sessions to further the

  • New Netflix documentary calls out Xanax overuse: What doctors want you to know

    For years, the rates of anxiety — and the use of a fast-acting prescription drug to alleviate its symptoms — have been on the rise.

  • GSK's Jemperli/Chemo Combo Shows Response Rate Of 46% In Head-To-Head Lung Cancer Trial

    GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) announced results from the PERLA phase 2 trial investigating Jemperli (dostarlimab) + chemotherapy versus Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda pembrolizumab + chemo as a first-line treatment for metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dostarlimab plus chemotherapy achieved promising results for the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR) and the key secondary endpoint of median progression-free survival (mPFS). The ORR was 46% (n=56/12

  • Fever, sore throat and despair: Why does it seem like everyone's sick right now?

    This is our third winter holiday season since COVID-19 showed up. What was supposed to be a cheerful return to normal is instead shaping up to be a new kind of warning.

  • Novartis' Rare Blood Disorder Therapy Aces Second Late-Stage Trial

    Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Phase 3 APPOINT-PNH study of iptacopan in complement-inhibitor-naïve adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) met its primary endpoint. Topline results showed that a significant proportion of patients treated with iptacopan (200 mg twice daily) achieved clinically meaningful hemoglobin-level increases of 2 g/dL or more from baseline without blood transfusions at 24 weeks. In the study, the safety profile of iptacopan monotherapy was consistent with previous

  • Stealthy startup Apogee Therapeutics unveils $149M round to focus on inflammation and immunology

    Led by a veteran of BridgeBio, the virtual company isn't saying much about the targets of its drugs, which were spun over to it by Paragon Therapeutics.

  • Masimo (MASI) W1 Watch With Hi to Improve Patient Outcome

    Masimo's (MASI) full-market release of the Hi for the Masimo W1 watch is likely to significantly improve RPM.