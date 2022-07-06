U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,912.00
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,823.50
    +15.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.09
    +0.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0267
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1957
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3650
    -0.4770 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,948.30
    -320.62 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.17
    -7.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,140.77
    -282.70 (-1.07%)
     

The FDA accepts BLA and grants priority review for lecanemab for treatment of early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway

·5 min read

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) under the accelerated approval pathway for lecanemab (development code: BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD), with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology in the brain. Eisai's application, which was completed in early May 2022, has been granted Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date on January 6, 2023. The acceptance of the BLA by the FDA entitles BioArctic to a milestone payment of MEUR 15 from Eisai.

The Clarity AD Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial for lecanemab in early AD is ongoing and enrollment of 1,795 patients was completed in March 2021. The readout of the primary endpoint data from the trial will occur in the Fall of 2022. The FDA has agreed that the results of Clarity AD, when completed, can serve as the confirmatory study to verify the clinical benefit of lecanemab. Eisai utilized the FDA's Accelerated Approval Pathway in an effort to streamline the submission process for the potential traditional approval of lecanemab in order to expedite patients' access to lecanemab. Dependent upon the results of the Clarity AD clinical trial, Eisai will submit for traditional approval of lecanemab to the FDA before the end of the first quarter 2023.

"For almost 20 years now, BioArctic's vision has been to develop innovative medicines for people with neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, a disease which affects millions of people around the world. FDA's acceptance of the BLA and granting of a priority review for lecanemab brings us one step closer in our quest to meet the huge medical need in this patient population," said Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic's CEO.

Lecanemab was granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations by the FDA in June and December 2021, respectively. In March 2022, Eisai initiated submission of application data to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) under the prior assessment consultation system, with the aim of obtaining early approval for lecanemab. Eisai aims to file for manufacturing and marketing approval based on the results of Clarity AD in the US, Japan and in EU before the end of the first quarter 2023.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact: 

Gunilla Osswald, CEO                                                                      

E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 8 695 69 30                                                                  

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR

E-mail:  oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se

Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on July 6, 2022, at 01:30 a.m. CET

About lecanemab (BAN2401)

Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. Lecanemab selectively binds to, neutralize and eliminate soluble toxic Aβ aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture, and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Currently, lecanemab is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity AD), following the outcome of the Phase 2b clinical study (Study 201). In addition, the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, for individuals with preclinical (asymptomatic) AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of brain amyloid, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai. In 2021, DIAN-TU selected lecanemab for a clinical trial for dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease as a background anti-amyloid treatment when exploring combination therapies with anti tau treatments in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease subjects. In June 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Breakthrough Therapy designation and in December 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Fast track designation. Furthermore, Eisai has performed a lecanemab subcutaneous dosing Phase 1 study and the subcutaneous formulation is currently being evaluated in the Clarity AD open label extension study.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed in December 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody BAN2401 back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory filings, approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/the-fda-accepts-bla-and-grants-priority-review-for-lecanemab-for-treatment-of-early-alzheimer-s-dise,c3597101

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3597101/1601406.pdf

FDA accepts rolling submission

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fda-accepts-bla-and-grants-priority-review-for-lecanemab-for-treatment-of-early-alzheimers-disease-under-the-accelerated-approval-pathway-301581073.html

SOURCE BioArctic

Recommended Stories

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Covid Vaccine Faces A New Lawsuit?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after CureVac launched a patent suit against its Covid vaccine partner? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • Brii Biosciences Exercises Option For Vir Biotechnology's Hepatitis B Antibody In Greater China

    China-based biotechnology company Brii Biosciences Limited exercised its option to acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights for VIR-3434 in Greater China as part of its broader collaboration with Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) VIR-3434, also known as BRII-877, is a broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibody targeting HBV in Phase 2 development. This is Brii Bio's second option exercise for a Vir infectious disease program, with two remaining options still available to the co

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

  • German drugmaker accused of stealing Covid vaccine technology

    The team behind Britain’s most-used Covid booster vaccine is being sued by a German pharmaceutical firm which has accused it of stealing the technology behind the jab.

  • How a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal helps this East Bay biotech target diseases of aging

    Roland Buelow long ago understood that a biotech company's biggest value could come from early-stage clinical trials — and Buelow proved it again Monday in lining up a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal with AstraZeneca plc. The deal is the third Buelow and his team have lined up with Big Pharma in two years.

  • The omicron subvariant now dominating the U.S. is ‘the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen’

    New immune-evading Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now dominant in the U.S., and previous heavy hitter “stealth Omicron” is now a shadow of its former self, according to federal health data released Tuesday.

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • How COVID Could Screw You Worse With Each Reinfection

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyThe more times you catch COVID, the sicker you’re likely to get with each reinfection. That’s the worrying conclusion of a new study drawing on data from the U.S. Veterans Administration.Scientists stressed they need more data before they can say for sure whether, and why, COVID might get worse the second, third, or fourth time around. But with more and more people getting reinfected as the pandemic lurches toward its fourth year, the study hints at s

  • CureVac Sues BioNTech Over mRNA and Covid Vaccines. Pfizer Stock Isn’t Spared.

    CureVac says its intellectual property portfolio protects multiple inventions that are considered essential to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

  • What is doomscrolling? And more importantly, how can you stop doing it?

    Wondering how to stop doomscrolling? Or why we even do it? Here's everything you need to know about doomscrolling psychology, from the experts. Doomscrolling...

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • If Your Handwriting Looks Like This, It Could Be a Dementia Sign, Doctor Warns

    As of now, there is no known cure for dementia or the diseases that most commonly cause it, such as Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia. Access to treatment and management options make it crucial to catch the early symptoms of these devastating conditions, which affected nearly six million Americans in 2020—with that number expected to nearly triple to 14 million people in the next four decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."Memory problems are typically one o

  • The BA.5 Omicron Wave Is Rising. What It Means for Your Next Booster.

    U.S. Covid-19 infections are surging, though hospitalizations remain low. The FDA has already asked for boosters that specifically target BA.4 and BA.5.

  • Dr. Fauci Says His COVID Symptoms Got "Much Worse" After Doing This

    Symptoms of COVID-19 range from non-existent to mild to severe. If you're one of the estimated 87.4 million Americans who have tested positive for the virus, you likely know that a COVID case is no walk in the park. Many experience a range of unpleasant symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. In more serious cases, trouble breathing and severe chest pain can lead to hospitalization. Recently, Anthony Fauci, MD, top White House COVID adviser and director of the Nationa

  • Where is the best place to get treated for cancer?

    In Tijuana, there is a safe medical center where you can get your alternative cancer treatment

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • Victoria Beckham says daughter Harper, 10, was ‘disgusted’ by her Spice Girls outfits: 'Your skirts were just unacceptable'

    The designer and mother recalls experiences with body shaming and fearing for her daughter growing up in the public eye.

  • A Doctor Just Declined To Prescribe This Patient Their Arthritis Treatment Because It Could Hurt A Fetus That Doesn't Even Exist

    "Disabled people who can become pregnant deserve the right to not be in pain."View Entire Post ›