U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.00
    -31.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,577.00
    -289.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,266.25
    -123.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,933.60
    -17.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    +0.72 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +2.09 (+10.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0065 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7630
    +0.5030 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,637.21
    -157.06 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.06
    +16.73 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,996.75
    -17.56 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

FDA Accepts Orasis Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for CSF-1 for the Treatment of Presbyopia

·3 min read

- Investigational, novel eye drop candidate was assigned PDUFA goal date of October 22, 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing a unique eye drop to improve near vision for people with presbyopia, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational CSF-1 (low dose pilocarpine hydrochloride 0.4%). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of October 22, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Orasis Pharmaceuticals)
(PRNewsfoto/Orasis Pharmaceuticals)

"We are encouraged by the acceptance of our NDA filing as we progress towards our mission of reshaping vision possibilities for the millions of people in the U.S. living with presbyopia, or blurry near vision," said Elad Kedar, Chief Executive Officer of Orasis Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to working with the FDA towards approval and commercial launch of CSF-1."

The NDA is based on data from the Phase 3 NEAR-1 and NEAR-2 clinical trials, involving more than 600 patients, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of CSF-1. Both trials met their primary and key secondary endpoints on Day 8, achieving statistically significant 3-line or more gain in distance-corrected near visual acuity (DCNVA), and no loss of 1-line or more in distance visual acuity. The most common treatment-related adverse events of headache and instillation site pain occurred in only 6.8% and 5.8% of participants, respectively. Of all CSF-1 participants, only 2.6% reported moderate treatment-related adverse events. All other adverse events were mild.

About CSF-1

CSF-1 is a novel corrective eye drop candidate being investigated for the treatment of presbyopia. CSF-1 is a proprietary, preservative-free formulation of low-dose pilocarpine and multi-faceted vehicle designed to achieve an optimal balance between efficacy, safety and comfort. CSF-1 improves near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a "pinhole effect" and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the loss of ability to focus on near objects as a result of the natural aging process. It occurs mostly after the age of 40 when the crystalline lens of the eye gradually stiffens and loses flexibility. There are almost two billion people globally and more than 120 million people in the U.S. living with presbyopia. People with presbyopia experience blurred vision when performing daily tasks that require near visual acuity, such as reading a book, a restaurant menu, or messages on a smartphone. Presbyopia cannot be prevented or reversed, and it continues to progress gradually. Many existing treatment options can be either cumbersome or invasive, presenting a significant unmet need for quality-of-life improvement for people with presbyopia.

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Orasis Pharmaceuticals is developing CSF-1, a corrective eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and eye care specialists with a broad range of experiences in research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs, as well as finance and business development. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors including the ophthalmology focused venture capital fund Visionary Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, Bluestem Capital, LifeSci Venture Partners, Maverick Ventures Israel, and other private investors. Orasis has offices in the U.S. and Israel. For more information, visit www.orasis-pharma.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Amy Phillips
aphillips@greenroompr.com
412-327-9499

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-accepts-orasis-pharmaceuticals-new-drug-application-for-csf-1-for-the-treatment-of-presbyopia-301750185.html

SOURCE Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • World's Failure to Wipe Out Covid Bodes Badly for Next Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- For much of the past century, a strategy known as elimination was the gold standard for dealing with deadly new viruses. But China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy, which took it to an extreme, has cast doubts over the approach and left a gaping hole in the world’s game plan for the next pandemic. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-Ch

  • Less burnout and fatigue, with fewer sick days: What the 4-day workweek trial reveals about employee well-being

    The 4-day work week may be the answer to employee burnout.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • Long COVID is hurting workers’ finances, as new research shows those suffering it are more likely to be unemployed

    Three years after the pandemic began and COVID-19 still has its grip on America’s workforce.

  • Why sales of Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient in a recession

    They have a kind of staying power that’s more akin to a staple than a discretionary purchase for many of their users.

  • Zaps to the Spinal Cord Improved Patients’ Paralysis After Stroke

    The effects lasted weeks after the trial involving two patients, showing early promise for the technique.

  • Kadimastem Submits IND Application to the FDA for its Phase IIa Clinical Trial with AstroRx® for the Treatment of ALS

    The study will Determine if Repeated Dosing of AstroRx® in Three-month Intervals Achieves a Continuous Delay of the Progression of ALS to Prolong and Improve the Quality of Life of the Patients.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Opinion: How Google ignores social media's consequences for children

    Big Tech and others defending Instagram and its ilk don't address a youth mental health crisis in their filings with the Supreme Court in a Section 230 case.

  • Walmart stock slides 4.5% premarket as soft guidance offsets earnings beat

    Walmart Inc. stock (WMT) slid 4.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company offered weaker-than-expected guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal 2024, offsetting beats for the fourth quarter. The retailing giant posted net income of $6.275 billion, or $2.32, for the fourth quarter, up from $3.562 billion, or $1.28 a share, in the year-earlier period.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackIt’s an argument that’s

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • China Tech Giants Tumble Amid Growing Fears of Price Wars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s internet firms are revving up efforts to outdo each other since Beijing began to wind back its bruising internet crackdown, spurring an abrupt surge in competition that’s threatening margins and spooking investors.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Wee

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What's in Store for Medical Properties (MPW) in Q4 Earnings?

    Improving operating fundamentals of its operators and inflation-protected leases are likely to have aided Medical Properties' (MPW) Q4 earnings. However, higher interest rates might have been a deterrent.

  • Walmart cautious on economy, forecasts annual earnings below estimates

    Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 stores in the United States, has been using its market power to negotiate better prices from its suppliers and ward off competition from rivals such as Target Corp, whose shelves are relatively pricier. However, lower prices and discounts, along with weak consumer sentiment and Walmart's decision to increase employee wages, are expected to take a toll on its margins this year.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.