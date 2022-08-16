U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,294.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,871.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,667.00
    -14.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.59
    -0.82 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.11 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0168
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4180
    +0.1460 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,950.73
    -701.35 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    567.31
    -23.45 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,876.26
    +4.48 (+0.02%)
     

FDA accepts supplemental Biologics License Application for Roche’s Polivy combination for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RHHBF
  • RHHBY
  • RHHVF
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • First new treatment regimen in more than 20 years to significantly improve outcomes in people with this fast-growing type of lymphoma

  • Application is based on pivotal data from the phase III POLARIX study showing Polivy plus R-CHP significantly reduced the risk of disease progression, relapse or death with comparable safety versus the standard of care, R-CHOP

  • Various combination studies with Polivy and the company's CD20xCD3 bispecifics in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma are ongoing

Basel, 16 August 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in combination with Rituxan® (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) for the treatment of people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by 2 April 2023.

“The POLARIX study results suggest that Polivy plus R-CHP could transform the treatment of this aggressive malignancy, and we are working with the FDA to bring this combination to newly diagnosed DLBCL patients as soon as possible,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We hope it will become the new standard of care for the first-line treatment of DLBCL, potentially reducing the need for subsequent treatments and limiting patient burden.”

DLBCL is an aggressive blood cancer. Although DLBCL often responds to initial treatment, it is not cured with the current standard of care in four out of 10 people. Most relapses occur within two years of starting treatment and the majority of those who require subsequent lines of therapy have poor outcomes.

The sBLA is based on results from the pivotal phase III POLARIX trial, which is the first in two decades to show a clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the current standard of care Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP). The risk of disease progression, relapse or death was reduced by 27% with Polivy plus R-CHP compared with R-CHOP after a median follow-up of 28.2 months (hazard ratio [HR] 0.73; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.57–0.95; p<0.02). Safety outcomes were consistent with those seen in previous clinical trials, and the safety profile was comparable for Polivy plus R-CHP versus R-CHOP, including rates of Grade 3-4 adverse events (AEs; 57.7% versus 57.5%), serious AEs (34.0% versus 30.6%), Grade 5 AEs (3.0% versus 2.3%), and AEs leading to dose reduction (9.2% versus 13.0%).

Based on pivotal data from the POLARIX study, the European Commission approved Polivy in combination with R-CHP in May 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated DLBCL. Polivy is currently approved as a readily available, fixed-duration treatment option for relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL in combination with bendamustine and Mabthera/Rituxan in more than 70 countries worldwide, including in the EU and in the United States.

Roche continues to explore areas of unmet need where Polivy has the potential to deliver additional benefit, including in ongoing studies investigating combinations of Polivy with the company’s CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab) and glofitamab, and with Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in the phase III POLARGO study.

About the POLARIX study
POLARIX [NCT03274492] is an international phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo- controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) plus Rituxan® (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) versus rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Eight-hundred and seventy-nine patients were randomised 1:1 to receive either Polivy plus R- CHP plus a vincristine placebo for six cycles, followed by rituximab for two cycles; or R-CHOP plus a Polivy placebo for six cycles, followed by two cycles of rituximab. The primary outcome measure is progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by the investigator using the Lugano Response Criteria for malignant lymphoma. POLARIX is being conducted in collaboration with The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) and The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC). Other clinical investigators from around the world also participated in the trial.

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
DLBCL is the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one in three cases of NHL.[1] DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of NHL. [1] While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short.[2,3] Approximately 150,000 people worldwide are estimated to be diagnosed with DLBCL each year.[4]

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq)
Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed specifically in the majority of B-cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy binds to cancer cells such as CD79b and destroys these B-cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimise the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL. Polivy is currently marketed in the EU for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

About Roche in haematology
Roche has been developing medicines for people with malignant and non-malignant blood diseases for more than 20 years; our experience and knowledge in this therapeutic area runs deep. Today, we are investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to patients across a wide range of hematological diseases. Our approved medicines include MabThera/Rituxan® (rituximab), Gazyvaro/Gazyva® (obinutuzumab), Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), Venclexta/Venclyxto® (venetoclax) in collaboration with AbbVie, and Hemlibra® (emicizumab). Our pipeline of investigational haematology medicines includes T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, glofitamab and Lunsumio®( mosunetuzumab), targeting both CD20 and CD3, and cevostamab, targeting both FcRH5 and CD3; Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with PD-L1 and crovalimab, an anti-C5 antibody engineered to optimise complement inhibition. Our scientific expertise, combined with the breadth of our portfolio and pipeline, also provides a unique opportunity to develop combination regimens that aim to improve the lives of patients even further.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References
[1] Cancer.Net. Leukemia – Lymphoma –Non-Hodgkin: Subtype. [Internet; cited 2022 July]. Available from: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lymphoma-non-hodgkin/subtypes.
[2] Maurer MJ, Ghesquières H, Jais JP, et al. Event-free survival at 24 months is a robust end point for disease- related outcome in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treated with immunochemotherapy. J Clin Oncol. 2014;32(10):1066-1073.
[3] Sehn LH, Gascoyne RD. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: optimizing outcome in the context of clinical and biologic heterogeneity. Blood. 2015;125(1):22-32.
[4] Globocan 2020. World Fact Sheet. [Internet; cited 2022 July]. Available from: http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact-sheets.pdf.
[5] The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) and The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC) https://lymphoma-research-experts.org/

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 61 687 41 47

Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com

Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com


Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com


Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com

 

 

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

 


 

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The past three years for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) investors has not been profitable

    Resolute Mining Limited ( ASX:RSG ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But...

  • Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

    The winners are set to still win in fashion while the rest cast around for cash in an uncertain market.

  • There are dark times ahead for consumers but that could work out well for this stock

    A jump in the share price in the wake of last month’s interim results means that Moneysupermarket.com’s stock is not quite as cheap as it once was but it still appears to offer decent value, especially as an earnings recovery story seems to be gathering momentum.

  • Blackmore Bond collapse: FCA failed to act before people lost life savings

    BBC Panorama reveals evidence suggesting the FCA could have acted earlier before a fund collapsed.

  • Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

    A mural that was painted in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago by a Lithuanian immigrant — and hidden behind a wall for years— has been termed a rare piece of art and has been painstakingly moved and restored. Now known as the “Lost Mural,” it's a rare representation of a kind of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust, experts say. “When I learned about the mural and what it is and the story behind the artist, I was completely amazed, and there is nothing like this elsewhere in this country,” said Josh Perelman, chief curator and director of exhibitions and interpretation at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.

  • China to boost economic demand, speed up infrastructure - state planner

    China will boost economic demand in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner and accelerate infrastructure construction in the third quarter of the year, officials from the state planner said on Tuesday. The comments came after bleak data for July, which showed the world's second-biggest economy unexpectedly slowed and property investment falling at the fastest clip this year. "China will optimize policies for sustained economic recovery, macro policies should expand demand actively in a strong, reasonable and moderate manner," Yuan Da, a spokesperson at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a news conference.

  • Gilead Data on Breast Cancer Drug Is ‘Surprise Win,’ Analyst Says

    Gilead announced Monday that the overall survival rate for patients taking the drug had achieved statistical significance.

  • New Contender Viridian Takes Aim At Horizon's Eye Drug, And Rockets

    Viridian unveiled promising results Monday for its Horizon-rivaling thyroid eye disease treatment — and the biotech stocks diverged.

  • Eli Lilly's (LLY) Potential New Products Key to Growth

    Lilly (LLY) expects to launch five new medicines by 2023 end including Mounjaro for type II diabetes (already launched) and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Preps $5.4 Billion Foray Into Sickle Cell Disease?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its $5.4 billion plan to buy Global Blood Therapeutics? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Gamida Cell's request. Now, I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Heather DiVecchia, Gamida Cell's director of investor relations and corporate communications. Welcome to today's call during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Aids Growth, Overdependence Ails

    Currently, Novavax (NVAX) has only one marketed product in its portfolio, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is lagging in competition behind mRNA-based vaccines.

  • Novavax seeks FDA’s green light for Covid vaccine as a booster

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is seeking U.S. regulators’ green light to make its Covid-19 vaccine available to adults as a booster, an important step toward ensuring the shot’s viability in the market — where, so far, it’s seen underwhelming demand. The biotech said Monday it has submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its protein-based shot to boost immunity in adults already immunized with any of the Covid vaccines. Novavax told us Monday it’s unable to confirm a time frame in which it could expect an FDA response.

  • ACHV: Autumn Enrollment Completion for ORCA-3

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2022 Results Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported second quarter 2022 results in a press release and held a conference call after market close on August 11, 2022. The company concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Since its first quarter update, Achieve has begun its long-awaited vaping

  • Combination COVID booster targeting Omicron approved in U.K.

    Combination COVID booster targeting Omicron approved in U.K.

  • Immunovant (IMVT) Focus on Developing Autoimmune Disease Drug

    Immunovant (IMVT) remains focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate, batoclimab for treating several types of autoimmune diseases. The lack of other pipeline candidates remains a concern.

  • FDA Clears Organogenesis' Next Generation PuraPly Surgical Solution

    Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) has received the FDA 510k Clearance for PuraPly MZ, a brand extension to the PuraPly product portfolio. Of the U.S.'s 40 to 50 million surgeries each year, up to 28% of surgical sites must be left open to heal. Related: Organogenesis' Q2 Operating Income Fell 50%, Lowers Annual Guidance. Organogenesis developed PuraPly MZ, a powder designed to support wound healing in deep, tunneling, and complex wounds to support clinicians and patients with these compl

  • U.K. regulator is first to authorize Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster for 18-and-older population

    The U.K. regulator has become the first to authorize Moderna's bivalent COVID vaccine booster for use in adults aged 18 and older.

  • Why can’t impaired drivers sleep it off in their car? There’s a rule (and a law) for that

    Here’s a question: How much do you trust drunk you?

  • Moderna’s ‘next generation’ COVID booster approved for use in U.K.

    It’s the first dose targeting two strains to receive sign-off.