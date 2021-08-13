U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,405.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,066.00
    -12.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.28
    -0.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4000
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,253.77
    -20.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.96
    -21.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.93
    -20.09 (-0.07%)
     

FDA Approval Of Third Vaccine Dose For Kidney Transplant Patients

·3 min read

PATIENT IMPACT STATEMENT

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF KIDNEY PATIENTS (AAKP)

America's Largest Organization Of Kidney Transplant Recipients And Living Organ Donors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Kidney transplant patients, based on the lifetime immunosuppressive medications they must take to stay alive, remain at severe risk of catastrophic illness and death due to COVID-19. The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) thanks the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for incorporating the unique insights of America's kidney transplant recipients and the medical professionals who care for them in their authorization of a third vaccine dose. Kidney transplant patients dutifully fulfilled their societal responsibility to get vaccinated, yet as science has demonstrated, initial vaccines generated few or no antibodies or protections. Hopefully, today's FDA action will help move these highly vulnerable patients closer to a greater level of protection as we await even greater innovations in vaccines and further protections from COVID-19. We honor the ongoing efforts of all first responders, healthcare professionals, civil servants, and employees of the pharmaceutical industry working to protect every American from this deadly disease.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Kidney)
(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Kidney)

For the past eighteen months, kidney transplant patients, like millions of other highly vulnerable immunocompromised patients, have lived in fear of infection, severe illness, and death. We have also witnessed the senseless loss of many of our dearest friends and fellow patients. During this pandemic, through either ignorance or a conscious and reckless disregard of human life, we have also seen the diminishment of our legitimate concerns for our own lives, the security of our families, and the gift of life afforded to us by brave organ donors. We respectfully remind elected and appointed leaders, as well as opinion influencers, across the nation that the American Ethos has historically been defined by both rugged individualism and a deep empathy for the most vulnerable in our society. In the midst of this ongoing pandemic, if we fail to recover our empathy for the most vulnerable and unprotected, we will have lost an essential part of our national identity and a key virtue that has always elevated America above nations who reject the inherent rights and dignity of every person.

America will prevail over the challenge of COVID-19 if we stand united as a people, demonstrate our inherent concern for one another as fellow Americans, and demand clarity, accuracy, and full transparency from leaders in whom we invest our trust."

About the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP): Founded in 1969, AAKP is the largest kidney patient organization driving policy discussions on kidney patient consumer care choice and treatment innovations. By 1973, AAKP patient collaborations with the U.S. Congress and White House helped gain passage of dialysis coverage for any person suffering kidney failure, creating the only disease specific, taxpayer-funded entitlement program in America. That program, the End Stage Renal Disease Program (ESRD) administered by CMS, has saved over one million lives. In the past decade, AAKP patients have helped gain lifetime transplant drug coverage for kidney transplant recipients (2020); new patient-centered policies via the White House Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health (2019); new job protections for living organ donors under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) from the U.S. Department of Labor (2018); and Congressional legislation allowing HIV-positive organ transplants for HIV-positive patients (2013). AAKP virtual platforms and social networks are internationally known for their impact. Follow AAKP on social media at @kidneypatient on Facebook and @kidneypatients on Twitter and visit our website at https://aakp.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jennifer Rate Marketing & Communications Manager
jrate@aakp.org
(813) 400-2394

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approval-of-third-vaccine-dose-for-kidney-transplant-patients-301354880.html

SOURCE American Association of Kidney Patients

Recommended Stories

  • FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people with weakened immune systems

    Immunocompromised Americans will be able to get a third shot of either of the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer or Moderna, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced late Thursday. The booster will be targeted specifically for people who did not have an ideal immune response to their initial vaccines, which has proven to be the case for many cancer patients, transplant recipients, people with HIV and people on immunosuppressant drugs. "The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

  • Dow Jones Slips But Nasdaq Climbs; Apple Joins Elite List; Why Palantir Stock Is Soaring

    Stocks were narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed.

  • What all great leaders have in common

    Former YUM! Brands Chairman & CEO, David Novak, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss common characteristics among all great leaders

  • Goodyear CEO on getting back to pre-pandemic levels: People are 'replacing tires right now'

    Goodyear is seeing a strong bounce-back in demand for tires as more people opt for vehicles during the pandemic as opposed to using public transportation. Yahoo Finance Live talks exclusively with Goodyear chairman and CEO Richard Kramer.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • California State University Chancellor on return to campus amid the pandemic

    Joseph I. Castro, California State University Chancellor, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the return to campus, vaccine requirements, and the safety of students as the start to the school year approaches.

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • FDA authorizes an extra COVID-19 dose for people with weak immune systems in the first regulatory OK for a booster shot in the U.S.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Thursday authorized an extra COVID-19 booster shot for people with compromised immune systems in a move that underscores the risk that the virus still poses to some vaccinated Americans.

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • Moderna study shows its COVID-19 vaccine holds up against several variants after six months

    Moderna Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday afetr the biotech drug company said a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine held up against several variants of the virus that causes the disease. The study was tested against SARS-CoV-2 variants that included alpha, beta, gamma, delta epsilon, and iota, Moderna (MRNA) said. “These data support the durable efficacy of 93% seen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through six months,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, in a statement.

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • Vaccine Stocks' Wild Ride Continues As FDA Reportedly Mulls Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks rose Thursday on a report the FDA plans to soon authorize a third Covid shot for immunocompromised people.

  • Battle of the bulge: Scientists discover the real reason for middle-age spread

    Piling on the pounds in middle age is an affliction familiar to many, but the common excuse of a slowing metabolism is no longer a valid excuse, according to a new study.

  • Mississippi braces for 'failure' of hospital system due to covid-19 surge and lack of ICU beds

    A surge in coronavirus patients and a shortage of health-care workers and intensive care unit beds have pushed Mississippi's hospital system to the brink of "failure," state health officials warned Wednesday, saying drastic federal intervention was needed to help the state grapple with the thousands of new daily infections that have overwhelmed doctors and nurses. Mississippi is averaging nearly 2,700 new covid-19 infections a day in the past week - a 54 percent spike in the past seven days, acc

  • ‘Mind blowing’: Doctor describes anti-maskers berating health experts over masks in school

    One protester said they would ‘find’ the parents who supported mask mandates

  • Thousands in Germany need new shots after nurse suspected of swapping COVID vaccine with saline solution

    Thousands in Germany are set to be revaccinated after it was discovered that a nurse had injected patients with a saline solution in place of a COVID vaccine, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The nurse, who has not been identified, admitted to injecting a few patients with saline but antibody testing showed a much wider group of people may have been impacted. About 8,600 people may have received the salt solution instead of the genuine vaccine, leaving them at risk.Get market news wo

  • FDA to authorize booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems in a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, according to the New York Times, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.

  • If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Venomous Spider

    No one is ever excited about stumbling on a spider in their home. Thankfully, most of the spiders you come across in this case—American house spiders, wolf spiders, and daddy longlegs, among others—are harmless and keep other pests away. In fact, if you notice a lack of roaches, mosquitos, or flies in your home, you may have a house spider to thank. But that doesn't mean that all spiders are benign, and there are a few species in the U.S. you'll want to avoid. If you live in some states, you may

  • Texas Hospitals Are Already Overloaded. Doctors Are 'Frightened by What Is Coming.'

    SAN ANTONIO — At least two hospitals in Houston have been so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients this week that officials erected overflow tents outside. In Austin, hospitals were nearly out of beds in their intensive care units. And in San Antonio, a spike in virus cases reached alarming levels not seen in months, with children as young as 2 months old tethered to supplemental oxygen. Across Texas, health officials warned of overloaded, strained hospitals, a growing crisis not seen since earl

  • Americans are sneaking extra coronavirus shots as officials weigh who should get them

    Christy Foreman pulled out of the drive-through coronavirus vaccination site in March, a jab of Johnson & Johnson in her arm, and breathed a sigh of relief. A long year of hunkering down in her Baton Rouge apartment and ordering her groceries on Instacart was finally over. The 61-year-old, like the rest of the country, was ready for the slow return to normal. If cases kept falling, she'd even be able to go back to teaching in person at Louisiana State University in the fall.Subscribe to The Post