U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,905.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,958.00
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.76
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6050
    -0.1400 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,550.98
    +987.44 (+3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.57
    +19.60 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,658.74
    -225.04 (-0.81%)
     

FDA approves Bioretec's RemeOs™ trauma screw as the first bioresorbable metal implant in the U.S. market

PR Newswire
·4 min read

TAMPERE, Finland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd., a pioneer in bioresorbable[1] orthopedic implants, has today received market authorization for its RemeOs™ trauma screw in the U.S. The RemeOs™ trauma screw is the first and currently only bioresorbable metal implant approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The approved product range and indication align with the clinical trial conducted in the ankle.[2]

The benefits of the RemeOs™ trauma screw have been validated in clinical trials and have already previously been recognized by the FDA granting the Breakthrough Device Designation. Bioresorbable metals combine the surgical techniques of traditional metal implants and the patient-friendly care and benefits of last-generation bioresorbable polymer implants making implant removal operations redundant.

"This FDA market approval is the most important milestone in our company's history to date," comments Timo Lehtonen, CEO of Bioretec." The U.S. has the world's largest market for orthopedic implants. For the first time, that market is now offered a bioresorbable alternative to be used instead of titanium and steel implants. We are confident that RemeOs™ trauma screw is the best option for a large share of patients considering the care and clinical outcome and from a health economics viewpoint thanks to making an additional removal operation unnecessary. We are also excited about this approval opening a less burdensome regulatory pathway for future RemeOs™ product lines covering a wide array of indications."

Ankle fractures are one of the most frequently occurring fracture types among the adult patient population. There are 3.4 million[3] patients treated each year in the U.S. for ankle fractures. Single-isolated ankle (malleolar) fractures are the most common type, accounting for 70% of the yearly incidence of all ankle fractures[4]. The U.S. ankle and foot market is estimated to grow (CAGR) by 7.3% per year[5]. Bioretec will launch the RemeOs™ trauma screws in the U.S. in collaboration with several hospitals and clinical professionals specialized in ankle fractures. The company expects that RemeOs™ sales will grow gradually as the clinics gain confidence in the innovative bioresorbable metal implant, as is customary for all new orthopedic products.

Online event for investors, analysts and media

Investors and media are invited to Bioretec's online event on today, 30 March 2023, 1.00 p.m. EEST, where CEO Timo Lehtonen and CFO Johanna Salko will comment on today's announcement and answer questions.

The Teams Live Event will be held in English. Questions can be presented during the event in English or Finnish using the Teams Q&A. A recording of the event will be available after the event on https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

To participate in the event, go to: https://www.bioretec.com/stream

Further inquiries:

Tomi Numminen, Chairman of the Board, +358 40 581 2132
Timo Lehtonen, CEO, +358 50 433 8493

Certified advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, eliminating the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization has been received in the U.S. during March 2023 and CE-mark is expected to receive in Europe during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical possibilities.

Better healing – Better life. www.bioretec.com

[1] In this press release the term (bio)resorbable is interchangeable with (bio)absorbable and (bio)degradable

[2] Holweg et. Al., Can Hardware Removal be Avoided Using Bioresorbable Mg-Zn-Ca Screws After Medial Malleolar Fracture Fixation? Mid-Term Results of a First-In-Human Study. Injury. 2022 Mar;53(3):1283-1288. doi: 10.1016/j.injury.2021.10.025. Epub 2021 Oct 30. PMID: 34758916.

[3] An Updated Epidemiology of Foot and Ankle Fractures in the United States: Complications, Mechanisms, and Risk Factors. J Foot Ankle Surg. 2022 Sep-Oct;61(5):1034-1038. doi: 10.1053/j.jfas.2022.01.010. Epub 2022 Jan 20. PMID: 35181206

[4] Ankle Fractures. [Updated 2022 Aug 15]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK542324/

[5] https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/north-america-foot-and-ankle-devices-market

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20509/3743499/1953759.pdf

Bioretec_US market authorization_EN

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fda-approves-bioretecs-remeos-trauma-screw-as-the-first-bioresorbable-metal-implant-in-the-us-market-301785468.html

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means for Emergent Bio’s Stock.

    Narcan, a standard treatment for opioid overdoses, will become available in U.S. retail stores later this year, as part of health officials’ efforts to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. The move should also pave the way for growing sales for Emergent Biosolutions which produces Narcan. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, for over-the-counter use.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell On Its Looming $43 Billion Seagen Takeover?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company announced its $43 billion plan to buy Seagen? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: VKTX, BMEA, ITCI Soar on Study Data, INCY Faces Setback

    Pipelines updates from Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Intra-Cellular (ITCI) are the key highlights for the biotech sector.

  • Top 3 Telemedicine Companies for 2022

    Telemedicine companies that represent a growing segment of the health care sector are seeing a surge in popularity both from investors and consumers.

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Forget 10,000 steps a day. Hitting this easier goal could be enough to help you live longer, experts say

    Dancing, swimming laps at a pool, and skipping the cart on the golf course are easy, fun ways to sneak extra steps into your daily routine—and maybe even extend your life.

  • Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug May Find Place On World Health Organization's 'Essential Medicines List'

    For the first time World Health Organization is reportedly considering adding obesity drugs to its "essential medicines list," used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the U.N. agency. A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, Reuters reported, with an updated essential medicines list due in September. The request to consider obesity drugs were submitted by three doctors and a researcher in the U.S. cove

  • Narcan is finally approved to be sold over the counter in the US

    Opioid overdose treatment Narcan, made by Emergent Biosolution, will finally be available over the counter in the US. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) announced the decision on Tuesday (March 28) in an important win for advocates of measures to reduce the harm of drug use.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • PE Firm Said to Pick Deutsche Bank for Indonesia Hospitals Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Falcon House Partners chose Deustche Bank AG to work on the sale of a majority stake in an Indonesian health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Violatio

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • The WHO will consider adding obesity drugs to the list of essential medicines

    As many as 13% of adults in the world are obese. And while obesity is diagnosed through the flawed indicator known as Body Mass Index (BMI), there’s no denying that a large number of people could benefit from obesity drugs—and not only in the rich world. In fact, the vast majority of people (70%) suffering from obesity are in low- and middle-income countries.

  • American women could be one Texas ruling away from losing access to mifepristone

    American women looking to end a pregnancy might soon be unable to take mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortion through the 10th week of pregnancy. A federal court in Texas is expected to rule on a lawsuit it heard earlier this month seeking to revoke the FDA’s authorization of the medication, which was issued in 2000.

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.