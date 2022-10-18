U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,759.57
    +81.62 (+2.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,828.78
    +642.96 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,936.33
    +260.53 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    -1.19 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9875
    +0.0030 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9900
    -0.0250 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9910
    +0.0350 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,653.86
    +71.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.05
    +1.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.10
    +64.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

FDA Approves First IND of its Kind for Allogenic Exosomal Treatment of Female Reproductive Disorder - Primary Ovarian Insufficiency

·2 min read

LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitti Labs, an AATB Accredited Tissue Bank focused on life science research, development, and manufacturing, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved their Investigational New Drug Application (IND) of EV-Pure, an allogenic exosomal product, for women with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency or POI. The approved human clinical trial is based on non-clinical studies in cell culture and animal models utilizing EV-Pure, which indicated a strong promise for the reversal of POI.

Primary Ovarian Insufficiency leads to infertility in about 1 in 100 women under 40 years of age, in general, and as high as 82% of cancer survivors. Complications of this disease are infertility, early osteoporosis, early onset heart disease, as well as significant issues with depression and anxiety from the inability to conceive.

Several experimental treatments have been tried for Primary Ovarian Insufficiency without success, making no current treatment available on the market. Philipp Vitti, the Chief Science Officer of Vitti Labs, said, "To the best of our knowledge, this is the first IND for evaluating allogenic exosomes in this indication. An off-the-shelf treatment such as this, could give women an economical solution for this devastating disease process who are unable to conceive."

The clinical trial under this IND is expected to begin recruiting patients early next year. Vitti Labs believes that with this study, they will be able to move forward with groundbreaking treatment modalities for other reproductive disorders such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

For any media requests, investor, or general inquiries: Miriam Mckinney, 346799@email4pr.com, 816-200-7959.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-first-ind-of-its-kind-for-allogenic-exosomal-treatment-of-female-reproductive-disorder---primary-ovarian-insufficiency-301651645.html

SOURCE Vitti Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • Get ready for one major impact of inflation that won’t hit until next year

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • NGM Bio Plunges As Experimental Drug Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Age-Related Vision Loss Disorder

    NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) announced topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Over 52 weeks of treatment, NGM621 administered every four weeks (Q4W) (n=108) and every eight weeks (Q8W) (n=104) demonstrated a GA lesion area reduction of 6.3% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to sham (n=106), which did not reach statistical significance in either arm. NGM621 demonstrat

  • Women share what it's like to have facial paralysis from Bell's palsy: 'This is not my face'

    Bell’s palsy, also known as idiopathic facial paralysis, comes on suddenly and is more common in pregnant women.

  • OTC hearing aids arrive; Here's what Starkey, Miracle-Ear and Best Buy have planned

    Hearing aids have now officially become an over-the-counter product, potentially shaking up a long-established industry with a big presence in Minnesota.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • Healthy living habits include eating dinner earlier — it may also help keep weight down

    A study published in Cell Metabolism found that eating later in the day doubled the odds of feeling hungry, compared to early eating — experts suggest ways to enhance healthy living habits.

  • How Late in the Evening Is ‘Too Late’ to Eat a Meal?

    Recent studies have suggested that eating late at night may lead to weight gain, so how late is too late to eat? And while we’re asking questions, do we really know that you’ll gain weight if you eat a late dinner?

  • 10 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best weight loss stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the obesity epidemic and its effects on the weight loss and fitness industry in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now. The 21st century has seen obesity emerge […]

  • Sage Therapeutics/Biogen Highlight Additional Data From Depression Candidate

    Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) presented additional data from the Phase 3 SKYLARK Study of zuranolone in adult women with postpartum depression (PPD). The SKYLARK Study, as previously reported, achieved the primary and all key secondary endpoints. Zuranolone 50 mg showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms at Day 15, the primary endpoint, compared to the placebo. In the presentation at the European College o

  • Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

    Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

  • Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

    It just got a lot easier to order weed to your door in Toronto, but will stoners be willing to pay more for it?

  • Struggling blood disorder biotech shuts down via reverse merger

    Imara Inc., the blood disorder-focused company that earlier this year cut its staff to just six people, will be no more following a reverse merger with a Colorado biotech.

  • Vir begins dosing participants in Phase 2 clinical trial for new type of flu shot

    Vir Biotechnology Inc. said Tuesday that it began dosing participants in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its experimental monoclonal antibody to prevent illness from influenza A. The investigational therapy is an intramuscular dose that has been designed to prevent seasonal flu and influenza A, which has previously caused flu pandemics, including the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 3,0000 healthy adults, and the first batch of data fr

  • Health Experts Shut Down Misinformation About Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial: 'They Weren't Skipping a Step'

    Rob Roos, a Dutch member of the European Parliament, shared a video that cast doubt on the Pfizer COVID vaccine trials, but Jessica Malaty Rivera, an infectious disease epidemiologist, says Roos video is misleading.