U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    +13.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,691.00
    +96.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,494.25
    +61.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    +0.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4770
    +0.2870 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,025.68
    -1,112.48 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.32
    +3.87 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

FDA approves Roche’s Vabysmo, the first bispecific antibody for the eye, to treat two leading causes of vision loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RHHBF
  • RHHBY
  • RHHVF

  • Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) targets and inhibits two disease pathways that drive neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME)

  • Vabysmo is the only injectable eye medicine approved simultaneously in the US for nAMD and DME, with flexible dosing regimens based on patient need

Basel, 31 January 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vabysmo™ (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Neovascular AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss worldwide.1 Vabysmo targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A).2 Vabysmo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for nAMD and DME that improves and maintains vision with treatments from one to four months apart in the first year following four initial monthly doses, based on evaluation of the patient’s anatomy and vision outcomes.3 Standard of care for nAMD and DME typically requires eye injections every one to two months.2,4

“Vabysmo represents an important step forward for ophthalmology. It is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye and a major advance in treating retinal conditions such as neovascular AMD and diabetic macular edema,” said Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research at Retina Consultants of Texas in Houston and a Vabysmo phase III investigator. “With Vabysmo, we now have the opportunity to offer patients a medicine that could improve their vision, potentially lowering treatment burden with fewer injections over time.”

The approval is based on positive results across four phase III studies in nAMD and DME. The studies consistently showed that patients treated with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to four months achieved non-inferior vision gains versus aflibercept given every two months in the first year. Vabysmo was generally well tolerated in all four studies, with a favourable benefit-risk profile.2,4 The most common adverse reaction (≥5%) reported in patients receiving Vabysmo was conjunctival hemorrhage (7%).3 Two scientific papers and an editorial on these one-year results were recently published in The Lancet.2,4

Vabysmo is designed to block pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A. Ang-2 and VEGF-A are thought to contribute to vision loss by destabilising blood vessels, which may cause new leaky blood vessels to form and increase inflammation. While additional research continues, inhibition of both pathways has been shown in preclinical studies to have potentially complementary benefits, stabilising vessels, and thereby reducing vessel leakage and inflammation.2

“Vabysmo provides a new approach to treating vision-threatening retinal conditions through a mechanism of action that targets two pathways simultaneously,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “This is our second FDA approval in ophthalmology in recent months, underscoring our commitment to people living with retinal conditions.”

With Vabysmo, people with nAMD initially receive four monthly treatments. Based on anatomical and vision outcomes, they may receive subsequent treatments every two, three or four months. People with DME are initially given four monthly treatments. Subsequently, their treatment may be extended or reduced based on anatomical and vision outcomes, with a range of one to four months between doses. A second approved treatment regimen for DME involves six monthly loading doses, followed by treatment every two months. Some people with nAMD and DME may be treated monthly if needed, although additional efficacy was not demonstrated in most people given Vabysmo every month.3

Roche has ongoing long-term extension studies for Vabysmo in people with nAMD and DME. These include AVONELLE-X, an extension study of TENAYA and LUCERNE evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in nAMD, and RHONE-X, an extension study of YOSEMITE and RHINE evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of Vabysmo in DME.5,6 Additionally, the COMINO and BALATON trials are also underway, evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vabysmo in people with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion.7,8

Vabysmo will be available in the United States in the coming weeks. The European Medicines Agency is also currently evaluating the Vabysmo Marketing Authorisation Application for the treatment of nAMD and DME.

About the TENAYA and LUCERNE Studies2
TENAYA (NCT03823287) and LUCERNE (NCT03823300) are two identical, randomised, multicentre, double-masked, global phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vabysmo compared to aflibercept in 1,329 people living with neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (671 in TENAYA and 658 in LUCERNE). The studies each have two treatment arms: Vabysmo 6.0 mg administered at intervals of two, three, or four months, following four initial monthly doses, selected based on objective assessment of disease activity at weeks 20 and 24; and aflibercept 2.0 mg administered at fixed two-month intervals after three initial monthly doses. In both arms, sham injections were administered at study visits when treatment injections were not scheduled, to maintain the masking of investigators and participants. The primary endpoint of the studies is the average change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) score (the best distance vision a person can achieve – including with correction such as glasses – when reading letters on an eye chart) from baseline averaged over weeks 40, 44 and 48. Secondary endpoints include: safety; the percentage of participants in the Vabysmo arm receiving treatment every two, three and four months; the percentage of participants achieving a gain, and the percentage avoiding a loss, of 15 letters or more in BCVA from baseline over time; change in central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline over time; and change in total area of choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) lesion and leakage from baseline over time.

Both studies met their primary endpoint, with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to every four months consistently shown to offer visual acuity gains that were non-inferior to aflibercept given every two months. In TENAYA and LUCERNE, the average vision gains from baseline at one year in the Vabysmo arms were +5.8 and +6.6 letters, respectively, compared to +5.1 and +6.6 letters in the aflibercept arms.

The studies also measured the proportion of people in the Vabysmo arm that were treated on dosing schedules of every three or four months during the first year. In both studies, comparable reductions in CST and CNV size and area of leakage were observed with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to four months versus aflibercept given every two months in the first year. Vabysmo was generally well-tolerated in both studies, with a favourable benefit-risk profile. In TENAYA and LUCERNE, the most common adverse reactions (≥3% of patients) included conjunctival haemorrhage, vitreous floaters, retinal pigment epithelial tears, increase of intraocular pressure and eye pain.3 Safety results were consistent across study arms.

About the YOSEMITE and RHINE Studies4
YOSEMITE (NCT03622580) and RHINE (NCT03622593) are two identical, randomised, multicentre, double-masked, global phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of Vabysmo compared to aflibercept in 1,891 people with diabetic macular edema (940 in YOSEMITE and 951 in RHINE). The studies each have three treatment arms: Vabysmo 6.0 mg administered up to every four months after four initial monthly doses using a treat-and-extend approach; Vabysmo 6.0 mg administered at two-month intervals after six initial monthly doses; and aflibercept administered at fixed two-month intervals after five initial monthly doses. In all three arms, sham injections were administered at study visits when treatment injections were not scheduled, to maintain the masking of investigators and participants.

The primary endpoint of the studies is the average change in BCVA score from baseline at one year, averaged over weeks 48, 52 and 56. Secondary endpoints included: safety; the percentage of participants in the treat-and-extend arm receiving Vabysmo every one, two, three and four months at week 52; the percentage of participants achieving a two-step or greater improvement from baseline in diabetic retinopathy severity at week 52; the percentage of participants achieving a gain, and the percentage avoiding a loss, of 15 letters or more in BCVA from baseline over time; change in central subfield thickness (CST) from baseline over time; and percentage of patients with absence of intraretinal fluid over time.

Both studies met their primary endpoint, with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to every four months consistently shown to offer visual acuity gains that were non-inferior to aflibercept given every two months. In YOSEMITE, the average vision gains from baseline at one year were +11.6 and +10.7 eye chart letters in the Vabysmo treat-and-extend and two-month arms, respectively, and +10.9 letters in the aflibercept arm. In RHINE, the average vision gains from baseline at one year were +10.8 and +11.8 letters in the Vabysmo treat-and-extend and two-month arms, respectively, and +10.3 letters in the aflibercept arm.

A secondary endpoint in both studies measured the proportion of people in the Vabysmo treat-and-extend arm that achieved dosing schedules of every three or four months at the end of the first year. In both studies, greater reductions in CST and intraretinal fluid were observed with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to four months versus aflibercept given every two months in the first year. Vabysmo was generally well-tolerated in both studies, with a favourable benefit-risk profile. In YOSEMITE and RHINE, the most common adverse reactions (≥3% of patients) included conjunctival haemorrhage, vitreous floaters and increase of intraocular pressure.3 Safety results were consistent across study arms.

About neovascular age-related macular degeneration
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading.9,10 Neovascular or “wet” AMD (nAMD) is an advanced form of the disease that can cause rapid and severe vision loss if left untreated.11,12 It develops when new and abnormal blood vessels grow uncontrolled under the macula, causing swelling, bleeding and/or fibrosis.12 Worldwide, around 20 million people are living with nAMD – the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 60 – and the condition will affect even more people around the world as the global population ages.9,13,14

About Diabetic Macular Edema
Affecting around 21 million people globally, diabetic macular edema (DME) is a vision-threatening retinal condition associated with blindness and decreased quality of life when left untreated.15,16 DME occurs when damaged blood vessels in the retina leak into and cause swelling in the macula – the central area of the retina responsible for the sharp vision needed for reading and driving.10,17 The number of people with DME is expected to grow as the prevalence of diabetes increases.18 There remains a significant unmet need for more effective, longer-lasting therapies for people with DME.4

About Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa)2
Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye. It targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralising angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). Ang-2 and VEGF-A contribute to vision loss by destabilising blood vessels, causing new leaky blood vessels to form and increasing inflammation. By blocking pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, Vabysmo is designed to stabilise blood vessels.

About Roche in Ophthalmology
Roche is focused on saving people’s eyesight from the leading causes of vision loss through pioneering therapies. Through our innovation in the scientific discovery of new potential drug targets, personalised healthcare, molecular engineering, biomarkers, and continuous drug delivery, we strive to design the right therapies for the right patients.

We have the broadest retina pipeline in ophthalmology, which is led by science and informed by insights from people with eye diseases. Our pipeline includes gene therapies and treatments for geographic atrophy and other vision-threatening diseases, including rare and inherited conditions.

Applying our extensive experience, we have already brought breakthrough ophthalmic treatments to people living with vision loss. Susvimo™ (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is the first FDA-approved refillable eye implant for neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration that continuously delivers a customised formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.19 Vabysmo™ (faricimab-svoa), the first FDA-approved bispecific antibody for the eye, which targets two disease pathways that drive retinal conditions.3 Lucentis®️* (ranibizumab injection) is the first treatment approved to improve vision in people with certain retinal conditions.20

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, the company has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

*Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection) was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Genentech retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.


References
[1] Heier JS, et al. The Angiopoietin/Tie pathway in retinal vascular diseases: a review. Retina-J Ret Vit Dis. 2021;41:1-19.
[2] Heier, et al. Efficacy, durability, and safety of intravitreal faricimab up to every 16 weeks for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (TENAYA and LUCERNE): two randomised, double-masked, phase 3, non-inferiority trials. The Lancet. 2022; https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00010-1.
[3] FDA. Highlights of prescribing information, Vabysmo. 2022.
[4] Wykoff et al. Efficacy, durability, and safety of intravitreal faricimab with extended dosing up to every 16 weeks in patients with DME (YOSEMITE and RHINE): two randomised, double-masked, phase 3 trials. The Lancet. 2022; https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00018-6.
[5] Clinical Trials.gov. A study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of faricimab (RO686746) in participants with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AVONELLE-X). [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04777201.
[6] Clinical Trials.gov. A study to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of faricimab (RO686746) in participants with diabetic macular edema (Rhone-X). [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04432831.
[7] Clinical Trials.gov A study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of faricimab in participants with macular edema secondary to central retinal or hemiretinal vein occlusion (COMINO). [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04740931.
[8] Clinical Trials.gov A study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Faricimab (RO6867461) in participants with macular edema secondary to branch retinal vein occlusion (BALATON). [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04740905.
[9] Bright Focus Foundation. Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Facts & Figures. [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://www.brightfocus.org/macular/article/age-related-macular-facts-figures.
[10] All About Vision. Macula Lutea. [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://www.allaboutvision.com/resources/macula.
[11] Pennington KL, et al. Epidemiology of age-related macular degeneration (AMD): associations with cardiovascular disease phenotypes and lipid factors. Eye and Vision. 2016;3:34.
[12] Little K, et al. Myofibroblasts in macular fibrosis secondary to neovascular age-related macular degeneration-the potential sources and molecular cues for their recruitment and activation. EBioMedicine. 2018;38:283-91.
[13] Connolly E, et al. Prevalence of age-related macular degeneration associated genetic risk factors and 4-year progression data in the Irish population. Br J Ophthalmol. 2018;102:1691–5.
[14] Wong WL, et al. Global prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and disease burden projection for 2020 and 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Glob Health. 2014;2:106–16.
[15] Yau JWY, et al. Global prevalence and major risk factors of diabetic retinopathy. Diabetes Care. 2012;35:556-64.
[16] Park SJ, et al. Extent of exacerbation of chronic health conditions by visual impairment in terms of health-related quality of life. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2015;133:1267-75.
[17] National Eye Institute. Facts about diabetic eye disease [Internet; cited January 2022]. Available from: https://nei.nih.gov/health/diabetic/retinopathy.
[18] Liu E, et al. Diabetic macular oedema: clinical risk factors and emerging genetic influences. Clin Exp Optom. 2017;100:569-76.
[19] FDA. Highlights of prescribing information, Susvimo. 2021
[20] FDA. Highlights of prescribing information, Lucentis. 2006

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17

Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67

Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31

Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74

Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com

Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com



Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 319% to 645% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    It took less than 17 months for the broad-based S&P 500 to double in value. Based on the highest price target issued by Wall Street analysts and investment banks, the following four under-the-radar stocks have the potential to skyrocket between 319% and 645% in 2022. The first stock with significant upside potential, at least according to one analyst, is clinical-stage biotech stock Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN).

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • New Research Hints at 4 Factors That May Increase Chances of Long COVID

    It is one of many mysteries about long COVID: Who is more prone to developing it? Are some people more likely than others to experience physical, neurological or cognitive symptoms that can emerge, or linger for, months after their coronavirus infections have cleared? Now, a team of researchers who followed more than 200 patients for two to three months after their COVID diagnoses report that they have identified biological factors that might help predict if a person will develop long COVID. The

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • Is This a Smart Deal for Pfizer?

    Earlier this month, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced a deal with Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN), paying it $500 million ($150 million in cash and $350 million for a 3% stake in Biohaven) in exchange for the rights to market and commercialize two of Biohaven's migraine drugs outside of the United States. Pfizer will also pay double-digit royalties to Biohaven on Nurtec ODT as well as up to $740 million based on future milestones.

  • 3 Things About BioNTech That Smart Investors Know

    As a profitable and rapidly growing biotech with a world-renowned vaccine approved for sale, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has left its shareholders sitting pretty. Over the past 12 months, the company -- based in Mainz, Germany -- achieved a return of around 41.4%, crushing the market's 14.6% result. More outperformance might well be in the cards for the stock, and there's a lot more to this company than its coronavirus vaccine.

  • Want COVID-19? Sign up for world’s first COVID-19 challenge trial to evaluate immune response

    Oxford University is seeking volunteers for the world’s first medical trial that deliberately exposes participants to the original strain of the COVID-19 virus to evaluate how their immune response responds to the virus,

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • Can plant-based fast food burgers ever be more than a gimmick?

    Fast-food chains like McDonald's and KFC want to sell consumers plant-based meat. But does that make fast food any healthier or environmentally friendly?

  • Mark Cuban Launches Online Pharmacy With Generic Drugs At Affordable Prices

    Billionaire Mark Cuban launched an online healthcare marketplace offering generic drugs at cost plus a 15 percent markup and a $3 dollar pharmacist fee.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • 7 Places You're Most Likely to Catch Omicron

    As Omicron spreads rapidly across the U.S. and millions of Americans have caught the contagious virus, it seems like there's no safe way to avoid the COVID variant. While we all have pandemic fatigue, staying vigilant and taking precautions is key to helping prevent Omicron. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who revealed the seven places you're most likely to get Omicron and where to avoid if possible. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure S

  • Concern as Republicans push to make dubious Covid cure prescriptions easier

    Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the cures in question, have proven to be ineffective in preventing or treating Covid-19 Infectious disease experts see the bills as examples of right-wing lawmakers politicizing medicine. Photograph: Igor Do Vale/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Republican state lawmakers across the United States have proposed – and in some cases passed – legislation that they say keeps the government from interfering with doctors who want to prescribe ivermectin and hydroxychloroqui

  • Boomers have a drug problem, but not the kind you might think

    Some boomers are on multiple medications. Combinations of those drugs could have serious side effects. Getty Images / Sporrer/RuppBaby boomers – that’s anyone born in the U.S. between 1946 and 1964 – are 20% of the population, more than 70 million Americans. Decades ago, many in that generation experimented with drugs that were both recreational and illegal. Although boomers may not be using those same drugs today, many are taking medications, often several of them. And even if those drugs are l

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • ‘We are so tired’: US parents and doctors say kids under five left behind in Covid vaccine race

    Child Covid cases have increased dramatically due to Omicron, yet no vaccine seems on the horizon for this age group Kids under five are yet to receive any kind of vaccine against Covid-19. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Four-year-old Joanna Gillikin likes to watch Ada Twist, Scientist, a Netflix children’s show about a young girl with a giant interest in science. So when Matthew Gillikin and his wife, Shannon, enrolled Joanna in a trial in Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Pfizer vacc

  • New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announces He’s Cancer-Free

    The pop-punk guitarist underwent emergency surgery last month to remove a malignant tumor that spread to his liver. New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announces He’s Cancer-Free Abby Jones

  • Editorial: Unvaccinated lead us to an unwanted new normal

    Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department: 'Just learn how to live' with it

  • Doing This at Night Can Boost Your Memory, New Study Says

    Memory is a crucial part of our cognitive function, providing an essential backdrop for learning, thinking, comprehension, and really, who we are. However, memory problems are common, especially in those over 65. In fact, 40 percent of seniors experience some form of age-associated memory impairment, according to a 2002 study in the journal BMJ. Thankfully, there's some good news for those who hope to retain their memory: a simple, brain-boosting health habit may help reverse your memory's decli

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, January 30, 2022, on "Face the Nation."