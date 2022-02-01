U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,502.90
    -12.65 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,093.60
    -38.26 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,171.63
    -68.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.38
    -0.07 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1259
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8050
    +0.0230 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7600
    -0.3640 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,428.59
    +635.70 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.77
    -1.23 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.60
    +65.23 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

FDA Approves SPIKEVAX®, Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

·2 min read

The SPIKEVAX® brand name was developed by Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development<br></br>

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with Moderna in naming their FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine: SPIKEVAX®, the second COVID-19 vaccine to be fully approved by the regulatory agency.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Moderna on the FDA approval of SPIKEVAX®," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "This approval indicates that the vaccine has met the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required for approval."

Conceptually distinct from other approved COVID-19 vaccine brand names, SPIKEVAX® refers to the "spike" glycoprotein, one of the key characteristics of SARS-CoV-2. The mRNA vaccine, SPIKEVAX®, gives instructions for cells to produce copies of the "spike" protein, which subsequently becomes a target for the generation of neutralizing antibodies against it. In doing so, the body develops immunity to SARS-CoV-2 viral infection.

"Our naming research indicated that SPIKEVAX® was not only a great fit for the product but also highly memorable and unique," Dettore said. "SPIKEVAX® has many of the name characteristics and attributes we pursue when creating a new pharmaceutical or vaccine brand name."

SPIKEVAX® has also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, Health Canada, and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan. The approval of the vaccine and its brand name by other global regulatory agencies will follow their respective guidelines, policies and procedures.

About Brand Institute and our wholly-owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott Piergrossi
President, Creative
spiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-spikevax-modernas-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-301472840.html

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • After Dropping 40%, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a jaw-dropping 7,900% from the start of 2020 through its peak last February. Today, Novavax's situation has changed dramatically. First, let's talk about why investors have been worrying about Novavax.

  • Woman Says Fund Told Her to Cut Goldman From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on F

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose by as much as 18% in pre-market action Monday morning. The gains came in response to a positive top-line readout from a phase 3 clinical trial for resmetirom, its experimental fatty liver disease drug candidate. Madrigal said that the drug was safe and well-tolerated at both the 80 mg and 100 mg dose levels assessed in the trial.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • COVID-19 vaccines: FDA gives Moderna's vaccine full approval, Novavax seeks authorization

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives an update on FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • U.S. Hospitalizations Drop; Austria’s Experiment: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • Will Moderna Sidestep The Looming Sales Cliff After FDA Approves Covid Shot?

    Moderna stock jumped Monday after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved its Covid vaccine, Spikevax, for all adults.

  • 'A huge unmet need': Takeda-owned startup focuses on premature babies

    The new biotech startup has launched with drugs licensed from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., which also owns a majority stake in the company.

  • Pfizer Expected to Ask FDA to Approve Covid Vaccine for Kids Under 5

    Moderna hit a 'momentous milestone' after its Covid vaccine won full approval from the FDA on Monday.

  • 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks With Dividend Yields of 2.9% or Better

    A bear market isn't going to stop these stocks from delivering a steadily growing stream of dividend payments.

  • Boeing Launches New 777X Freighter With Qatar Airways Order

    The aircraft manufacturer finally has a new freighter to sell that will meet future emissions standards.

  • Jellyfish aims to ‘do for engineering what Salesforce did for sales’

    As more companies become software companies, what is being created still needs to align with business objectives. Jellyfish believes this can be done by giving software engineering leaders the data and insights they need to do that. “The way that engineering teams are led, managed and tied to the business is still the same as it was 20 years ago,” Andrew Lau, co-founder and CEO of Jellyfish, told TechCrunch.

  • COVID-19: Pfizer to seek authorization for vaccine for kids under 5

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Pfizer will seek FDA emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for February 2022

    Healthcare, one of the largest and most complex sectors, is composed of a broad range of companies that sell medical products and services. The healthcare sector includes companies that sell drugs, medical devices, and insurance, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers. The healthcare sector has caught investors’ attention since some of these companies have received regulatory approval for drugs to treat COVID-19 and begun distributing vaccines.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • Coronavirus tally: Pfizer and BioNTech expects to seek EUA for COVID vaccine in children as young as six months later Tuesday

    Federal regulators are expected to be asked as soon as Tuesday to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, and the first shots could come by the end of February, according to news reports Monday night.

  • Spotify ‘backlash is still a concern’ for the stock, analyst says

    CFRA Analyst John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the backlash against&nbsp; Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation and competition in the music streaming space.