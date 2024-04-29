FDA brings lab tests under federal oversight in bid to improve accuracy and safety

MATTHEW PERRONE
3 min read
2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Makers of medical tests that have long escaped government oversight will have about four years to show that their new offerings deliver accurate results, under a government rule vigorously opposed by the testing industry.

The regulation finalized Monday by the Food and Drug Administration will gradually phase in oversight of new tests developed by laboratories, a multibillion-dollar industry that regulators say poses growing risks to Americans. The goal is to ensure that new tests for cancer, heart disease, COVID-19, genetic conditions and many other illnesses are safe, accurate and reliable.

“The final rule announced today aims to provide crucial oversight of these tests to help ensure that important health care decisions are made based on test results that patients and health care providers can trust," said FDA commissioner Robert Califf, in a release.

Califf said inaccurate tests can lead to unnecessary treatment or delays in getting proper care.

But in a significant move, the FDA decided that the tens of thousands of tests currently on the market will not have to undergo federal review. The agency said it will essentially grandfather those tests into approval to address concerns that the new rule “could lead to the widespread loss of access to beneficial” tests.

Under the government's plan, newly developed tests that pose a high risk — such as those for life-threatening diseases — will need to be FDA approved within 3 1/2 years. Lower risks tests will have four years to obtain approval.

The FDA already reviews tests and kits made by medical device manufacturers.

But labs, large hospitals and universities that develop their own in-house tests have been able to market them without each one undergoing agency review. The industry has resisted additional scrutiny for decades, saying it will stifle innovation and drive up costs.

There are an estimated 80,000 medical tests currently available from about 1,200 labs, according to the agency's estimate. They include tests for complex diseases, as well as simpler conditions like high cholesterol and sexually transmitted infections.

In the 1970s and ’80s, most lab-based tests were “lower risk, small volume” products used mostly for local patients, according to the FDA.

Over time, the tests have grown into a nationwide business, with labs processing thousands of blood, urine and other samples per week from hospitals and clinics. Others advertise directly to consumers — including some claiming to measure the risk of developing ailments like Alzheimer’s and autism.

FDA officials have long voiced concerns about the accuracy of some tests, pointing to patients who have received inaccurate results for heart disease, Lyme disease and other conditions. Inaccurate tests can lead to patients getting an incorrect diagnosis, skipping treatments or receiving unnecessary medication or surgery.

More than a decade ago, the agency drafted tougher guidelines for the industry, but they were never finalized. For years, U.S. labs have successfully lobbied Congress and other federal institutions against tougher regulation.

When FDA released a draft of the new rule last September, a leading industry group argued the agency did not have legal authority to step into the testing market.

The American Clinical Laboratory Association said Monday it “has grave concerns about this rule as a matter of both policy and law. The rule will limit access to scores of critical tests, increase health care costs, and undermine innovation in new diagnostics.”

The group represents large testing chains such as Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, as well as smaller labs and test makers.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • BP Focuses on Familiar Turf as Its Rivals Push New Oil Exploration Frontiers

    (Bloomberg) -- For a company that made its name with frontier oil discoveries from Iran to Alaska, BP Plc is notably absent from today’s hottest new oil plays. The company’s head of exploration and production is just fine with that. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn Fro

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • Crypto company Tether invests $200 million in brain-chip maker Blackrock Neurotech

    Crypto company Tether has invested $200 million in Blackrock Neurotech, taking a majority stake in the U.S. brain implant company, Tether said in a statement on Monday. Blackrock Neurotech makes brain-to-computer interfaces, including neural implants which can allow people to control computers and prosthetic arms without moving, its website says. The deal, which closed on Friday after several months of due diligence, values Blackrock Neurotech at around $350 million, making Tether its largest shareholder, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino told Reuters.

  • Billionaire Launches L’Occitane Buyout at $6.4 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Reinold Geiger, the billionaire owner of L’Occitane International SA, wants to take the skin-care company private in a move that could end its 14-year run on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 39

  • Key Insurer Says Russia Oil Price Cap Increasingly Unenforceable

    (Bloomberg) -- A Group of Seven-imposed cap on the price of Russia oil is becoming increasingly unenforceable, an organization at the heart of the global insurance industry said, offering one of the most direct criticisms yet of measures that were meant to deprive the Kremlin of petrodollars.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, S

  • Domino’s Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. The Pizza Maker Is Seeing Strong Carryout and Delivery Orders.

    For the first three months of 2024, the company says it grew earnings by 22% from the year-ago period to $3.58 per share.

  • Philips will pay $1.1 billion to resolve US lawsuits over breathing machines that expel debris

    Medical device maker Philips said Monday it will pay $1.1 billion to settle hundreds of personal injury lawsuits in the U.S. over its defective sleep apnea machines, which have been subject to a massive global recall. Philips has recalled more than 5 million of breathing machines since 2021 because their internal foam can break down over time, leading users to inhale tiny particles and fumes while they sleep. Monday's announcement is another step toward resolving one of the biggest medical device recalls in the industry's history, which has dragged on for nearly three years.

  • ISS recommends shareholders vote against BlackRock CEO's pay proposal

    The proxy advisor said Fink's pay package totaling roughly $27 million for the year is higher than the industry's median pay for CEOs. "While the majority of equity awards are based on clearly disclosed multi-year goals that appear reasonably rigorous, there are significant concerns regarding the process used to determine annual cash incentive awards," ISS said in a report. Fink, who co-founded BlackRock in 1988, has been under scrutiny in recent years over the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, with lawmakers in the Republican camp accusing it of over-emphasizing sustainability issues.

  • Inflation-wary US rate options market cautiously prices for 2024 Fed hike

    Options on Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures are showing a higher probability that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates a quarter percentage point this year and next as U.S. inflation and the labor market remain resilient. Bond investors look to SOFR futures, among other indicators, to gauge expectations on Fed policy rates. SOFR, currently at 5.31%, measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight in money markets collateralized by U.S. Treasuries.

  • Boeing Looks to Sell Bonds After Reporting Cash Burn

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is looking to issue around $8 billion of debt in as many as six parts, its first bond sale since the planemaker reported a quarterly loss and $3.9 billion of cash burn, and Moody’s Ratings cut the company’s credit rating to a step above junk. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Int