U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,668.44
    +1.67 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,878.62
    -48.45 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,759.95
    +113.85 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,668.33
    +18.49 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.46
    -7.13 (-6.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.28 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0087 (-0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2520
    -0.0550 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0140 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1730
    +2.9330 (+2.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,641.31
    -433.47 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.71
    +3.77 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.93
    -4.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

FDA clears COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized user of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech, and from Moderna, for kids between 6 months and 5 years of age. The FDA's decision follows a length review process, and the dosage for children under 5 is greatly reduced relative to those for older children and adults.

While Pfizer's vaccine was previously authorized in the U.S. for people 5 and up, Moderna's inoculation was limited to those aged 18 or above. The new authorization clears use of Moderna for children aged 6 months to 17 years.

This isn't the final step before inoculation programs begin for the new age groups: The Centers for Disease Control will offer additional guidance and a recommendation, which is a step not strictly required, but usually followed, by doctors and pharmacists who perform the inoculations. Still, vaccinations for those under 5 in the U.S. could begin rolling out as soon as Monday.

The FDA's decision is based on tests of more than 4,526 volunteer participants, while Moderna's is based on a study involving over 6,300 children.

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation-Weary Consumers Shift Shopping Habits, Kroger Says

    The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says its margin fell, as the company aimed to offer more deals to inflation-battered shoppers and navigated higher supply-chain costs.

  • FDA Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccines for Young Children, Setting Stage for Call by CDC

    The Food and Drug Administration decision came shortly before a widely anticipated meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Snagging Key Endorsement For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA's advisors backed its Covid vaccine for babies and toddlers? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy As The Covid Battle With Pfizer Heats Up?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after FDA advisors endorsed its Covid vaccine for children as young as 6 months old? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Brazil’s Congress Approves First Proposal to Curb Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s congress approved the first of three proposals to curb soaring fuel prices that are hurting President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of October’s election.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recess

  • FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for kids under 5 years old

    Before shots can be administered to kids as young as 6 months old, the CDC's vaccine advisers are scheduled to vote on updated recommendations this Saturday.

  • Adobe Stock Is Falling. Earnings Guidance Was Disappointing.

    Adobe's light outlook overshadowed strong fiscal-second-quarter earnings. The software giant cited issues with stock-based compensation, and factors including the war in Ukraine.

  • New early-stage breast cancer drug to be offered on NHS

    Early-stage breast cancer patients will be offered a twice-a-day pill on the NHS which can boost their chance of staying disease-free by a third.

  • U.S. FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 and under, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children. The agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years and Moderna Inc's shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorized for those over the age of 5.

  • China’s Stocks Are Bucking Global Market Volatility. Tech Is Leading the Way.

    China's stimulus measures, tentative containment of Covid outbreaks, and more breathing room for the beleaguered tech sector have buoyed shares of mainland-based companies.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines recommended for kids 5 and younger

    FDA's advisory committee checked the first of four boxes that would allow COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under to be authorized in the U.S. Wednesday.

  • Yen’s Drubbing Shows FX Market Will Test Resolve of the BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s tumble after the Bank of Japan’s refusal to budge on ultra-easy monetary policy shows that traders will continue to challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s commitment to keep the liquidity taps wide open.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the Pr

  • U.S. super stock options expiry may bring short market respite

    An unusually large quarterly expiration of U.S. stock futures and options on Friday is likely to boost trading volumes and add to volatility, market strategists said, with some even expecting it to trigger a relief rally at the end of a turbulent week. Friday marks the once-a-quarter, simultaneous expiry of stock options, stock index futures and index option contracts, with investors unwinding old positions and putting on new ones. "Many market makers who sold puts hedged their exposure with a short market position," said Michael Oyster, chief investment officer at Chicago-based Options Solutions.

  • FDA Authorizes Pfizer And Moderna COVID Vaccines For Children Under 5

    Shots could be in toddlers’ arms soon, pending approval from the CDC.

  • A Quarter of All Abortion Clinics Would Close in US If Roe Is Overturned

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a quarter of the 790 abortion clinics operating in the US would shut down if the Supreme Court overturns federal protections for abortions, according to a study released this week by Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health. The top court’s ruling on a case overturning Roe v. Wade, which guarantees the right to an abortion in the US, is expected by the end of this month. A leaked draft of an opinion showed that court would overrule the landmark precedent. In that c

  • FDA signs off on COVID vaccines for kids age 5 and younger

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave the green light to COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and younger, a key step towards making the shots available to the youngest group of kids. The agency authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old, as well as…

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under 5 approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine for children.

  • Disney's 'Lightyear' hits theaters with big box office expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney stock as Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ is set to break records at the box office.

  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock halted for FDA panel to review treatment for hallucinations stemming from Alzheimer's disease psychosis

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday its stock will be halted from trading Friday as a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel meets virtually to discuss a new drug application for a treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The FDA's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will review Acadia's Nuplazid at a meeting scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Eastern. About six million people living in the U.S. have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzhei

  • Senator cites Elon Musk in urging agency heads to end remote work

    Senators pressed for ending the public health emergency and for more return to office at federal agencies during a Senate committee Thursday.