U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,557.54
    -24.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,263.48
    -219.72 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.97
    -49.73 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.34
    +1.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    42.17
    +0.43 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.60
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1862
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8290
    -0.0250 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3291
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8000
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,499.33
    +696.46 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    352.74
    +9.24 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,351.45
    +17.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,527.37
    -106.97 (-0.42%)
     

FDA clears emergency use of lab-made antibodies to treat COVID-19

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The FDA just cleared a medical advance that could play an important (if limited) role in treating COVID-19 patients. The administration has granted emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s lab-made monoclonal antibodies (a combo of casirivimab and imdevimab) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections that are at “high risk” of developing into severe cases. Patients must be 12 years or older, but the FDA said the prime candidates were 65-plus or had some chronic medical issues.

The antibodies are proteins mimicking the immune system’s virus-fighting abilities. Regeneron’s cocktail is chiefly targeted at the new coronavirus’ spike protein, preventing it from attaching to cells and thus lowering the overall viral load. The treatment appears to be at least somewhat effective. Hospitalizations and emergency room trips were noticeably lower in test receipients than for a placebo group, at 3 percent versus 9 percent.

The agency stressed that this didn’t amount to full approval, and that there were distinct limits. There wasn’t evidence the antibodies helped already-hospitalized patients, and it might even lead to “worse clinical outcomes” for those who need high-flow oxygen or ventilators. Officials were still studying the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, the FDA said — the initial authorization came after the regulator determined that the known and likely benefits outweighed the risks.

It’s hard to completely escape the politicization of the approval when President Trump was one of the earliest recipients of the antibodies and credited them with helping his recovery. As the FDA noted, though, there aren’t any other “adequate, approved and available” options for softening COVID-19’s blow. The lab-created antibodies could help save lives until there are widely available vaccines to limit the disease’s reach.

Latest Stories

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy For Under $25

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's richest people, with a net worth of around $86 billion. Unfortunately for small retail investors who want to follow in Buffett's footsteps, buying even one share of Berkshire Hathaway is rather pricey.Berkshire's Class-A shares trade at around $345,000 per share. The Class-B shares meant for retail investors aren't necessarily cheap, trading at around $230.But just because Buffett's company itself has a pricey stock doesn't mean there aren't Buffett stocks to buy out there that are affordable. Here are five stocks that Berkshire Hathaway holds that are priced under $25 per share.Related Link: How Bank Of America Has Become One Of Warren Buffett's Best InvestmentsSirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Sirius is a satellite radio operator and owner of more than 140 channels of content. The company is also the owner of Pandora Media following a $3 billion 2019 buyout.Berkshire holds 50 million shares of Sirius XM worth around $320.5 million, and the stock is priced at just $6.41 per share.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) Teva is the largest generic drugmaker in the world. Buffett recently added five new health care stocks in the third quarter, but he has had his stake in Teva since 2018.Teva is a classic Buffett value stock, trading at just 3.5 times forward earnings. Buffett holds 42.7 million shares of Teva worth about $400 million, and each share costs just $9.35.Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) (NASDAQ: LILAK) Liberty Latin America is a member of the Liberty Media Group that was spun-off from its parent company in 2018. Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that serves more than 6 million homes in Latin America and the Caribbean.The company has two share classes, and Buffett owns a combined 4.6 million shares worth $48.1 million. The good news is that both share classes trade at around $11.90 per share.Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) It's been a brutal year for the oil and gas industry, and Canadian oil exploration and production company Suncor Energy is no exception. Shares are down 53.5% year-to-date in 2020, but Buffett isn't bailing. Buffett famously urged investors to be greedy when others are fearful, and there is plenty of fear in the energy sector these days.Berkshire holds 19.2 million shares of Suncor worth about $296.4 million. The stock is priced at just $15.44 per share.Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) Buffett has historically been very skeptical of gold as an investment, which is why many followers were surprised when Berkshire disclosed a large holding in gold miner Barrick Gold earlier this year. Buffett may be anticipating a spike in gold prices following the U.S. government's unprecedented economic stimulus actions this year.Berkshire holds 12 million shares of Barrick worth $290.1 million. The stock trades at just $24.50 per share.Illustration by Joel Stralnic.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * How Option Traders Are Playing Zoom Video As Coronavirus Cases Spike * Josh Brown Loves GM Right Now: 'They're Going From A Combustion Engine Giant To An Electric Giant'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • General Electric Stock Is Out of the Penalty Box

    Let me start this note by saying that it is a joy to see General Electric (NYSE:GE) regain some respect. This is a great American company that lingered too long into the penalty box. Up until recently, it was the butt end of jokes. Some Wall Street experts added insults to injury by downgrading GE stock even when it was $7. This was wrong, and investors finally recognized it. Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Today’s note is going to sound bearish but I remind you that I’ve recommend it several times before. Most recently, I suggested it had upside potential about a month ago. Back then it wasn’t hip to be long GE. Now everyone is on board, but therein lies my main caution. Recently, experts like Goldman Sachs blessed it as a great idea for next year. My concern here is about the price, not company failure. I have great confidence in GE’s continued success in this long recovery. It’s a process, not a moment in time.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Even through the toughest year on record, GE’s management finally silenced the naysayers. I don’t fault those who sold it last year. The company gave us many reasons to doubt it. The embarrassing stories that came out along the way are the stuff they write about in books. But finally, and after many shift changes, they put together a team that got the job done. Now it is still a massive company with nearly $100 billion in revenues last year. That’s 60 times bigger than Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and 153 time bigger than Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). Yet, each of those has a bigger market cap than GE. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency Moreover, the structure of the company is clearer than ever now. General Electric operates in four major segments. Three of them are hot topics now, including power, healthcare and renewable energy. The fourth, unfortunately, is swimming upstream — the aviation industry is struggling from the Covid-19 spread but that is also on the mends. GE Stock Valuation Is Not a Problem Yet Valuation matters, and it’s getting a little bit stretched near term. That is okay for now because in absolute terms, a 24x forward price-earnings ratio is not bloated. But it’s at a level where investors usually seek growth. Management just restructured its operations, so the sales measurement relative to the past is misleading. It will normalize over time. Meanwhile it could become a sticky point for critics. Remember, I am a fan of GE so I do have a good spin on this potential rub. GE stock now sells at only one times sales. There is absolutely no hopium baked into it. This means that the investors are completely realistic and they know what they are doing owning it. If I am long the stock I can stay in it for the long term. Meanwhile, those looking to enter now should be patient. There could be better starting points lower and soon. The other reason I hesitate starting big new positions now is the extrinsic risk from the indices. They just won’t quit setting new highs, even in the face of bad news. This leaves the door open for a blindside correction. As things stand now my estimate is that it would be a run-of-the-mill dip. If it comes it would bring great opportunities to buy GE stock. Starting partial long positions is a happy medium. It relieves the itch and tamps down the FOMO feeling that runs through all of us. Patience Is a Virtue Now Source: Charts by TradingView Technically there are also reasons to temper the short-term enthusiasm. GE stock rallied 60% from the September bottom and 45% since my last write up. It deserves a rest. It is now near the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the correction pandemic crash. Another, smaller sign is the Nov. 18 candle that looks like an island. It now becomes a hurdle that the bulls need to overcome. These are not stock killer concepts but mere reasons to pause or fade a rally. I don’t expect a complete collapse but the entry into the stock would make so much more sense $1 lower. I expect there will be support all the way through $8, so it is not a short here. But there is also level resistance from prior battles. Zooming out to the weekly chart also shows that it has entered a pivot zone. It has been in contention since the crash of 2018. Basically it is trying to break out of a hideous descending channel of lower-highs and it reached the edge of it. It will take a few tries to punch through. The bulls can eventually do it, but it will be a slog from here. Most of the easy work is done. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post General Electric Stock Is Out of the Penalty Box appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Doesn't Want Jury To Hear How Much She Made, Court Filings Show

    Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, wants to block information on her previous income and "luxurious" spending from being revealed in court, CNBC has reported.What Happened: Holmes' defense attorneys filed a motion to exclude reports showing her earnings and spending, because they might turn the jury against the defendant."The jury should not be subjected to arguments regarding Ms. Holmes' alleged purchase of luxury travel, 'fine wine,' or 'food delivery to her home,'" CNBC quoted the defense team saying in their motion."Many CEOs live in luxurious housing, buy expensive (vehicles) and clothing, travel luxuriously and associate with famous people -- as the government claims Ms. Holmes did."Holmes had a private jet and several assistants for "running her errands," according to CNBC.Why It Matters: Holmes is facing dozens of felony fraud charges and up to 20 years in prison.She and her partner Ramesh Balwan, a former president and chief operating officer at Theranos, told investors, board members and the general public that the company's products in development would be able to diagnose any disease, including cancer and diabetes, from just one drop of blood.Privately valued at one point at $9 billion, the startup was exposed by a Wall Street Journal investigation and ensuing public scrutiny that revealed the technology was nonexistent.The trial is scheduled to begin on March 9, 2021, in San Jose.Image: WikicommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain * Apple Is Trying To 'Water Down' Bill Against Forced Labor In China: Washington Post(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Arrival, the latest EV company set to enter the public markets

    London-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle start-up set to enter the public markets as the landscape of EV companies grows.

  • 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near

    Do we finally have blue skies ahead for airline stocks? It’s too early to sound the all-clear, but things are certainly looking up. The announcement of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine breakthrough last week set off a seismic shift in the stock market. Traders started to dump their tech and work-from-home stocks while buying out-of-favor airlines, cruise companies, restaurants, retailers and other pandemic-recovery shares. And that makes a ton of sense. Since then, we’ve heard even more positive news. For example, the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine also delivered excellent results in clinical trials, giving the world a safety net if anything goes wrong with the Pfizer candidate. As such, we can hopefully start looking forward to a post-pandemic world once and for all.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Cyclical Stocks Still Hoping for Another Stimulus Round So, with the aviation and aerospace sectors on the mend, traders can start making moves in these names. Here are the outlooks for seven leading airline stocks: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) Airline Stocks to Buy: United Airlines (UAL) Source: travelview / Shutterstock.com United Airlines finds itself in a middle ground, as far as the major U.S. carriers go. It’s in a much better financial situation than American, ensuring that it has some flexibility. However, its situation is more precarious than either that of Southwest or Delta. As a result, UAL stock is potentially the most intriguing of the four big airline stocks. It has a wide range of potential outcomes — from very good all the way through a near wipe-out. So far, things appear to be going reasonably well for United, however. That said, analysts expect United Airlines to lose $26.50 per share in earnings in 2020. That’s not a misprint — the company is set to lose something along the order of $7 billion or $8 billion for the year. Analysts expect another sizable loss for 2021 as well, something in the range of a little over $4 per share. Considering that UAL stock started the year at $90 — before there was any pandemic — and has lost $30 or so outright from its negative earnings, it’d be highly unlikely that the stock would go back over $60 a share anytime soon. Factor in some longer-term loss of demand — and the negative effects of United’s capital raises this year — and the market price makes sense now. If UAL stock was worth $90 before, it’s probably not worth more than $40 or $50 per share now. Therefore, shares seem pretty fairly priced at the moment. Southwest Airlines (LUV) Source: Eliyahu Yosef Parypa / Shutterstock.com In 1978, the government deregulated the airline industry. That allowed airlines to compete directly on price and launch competitive fare and market share wars against each other. It also allowed formerly regional airlines like Southwest to compete on a national level. This deregulation was devastating for most airline carriers — in fact, all but one of the country’s significant airlines went bankrupt subsequently. The one exception? Southwest Airlines. Incredibly enough, LUV stock has produced a total return of around 36,000% since deregulation was enacted in 1978. That’s a pretty great figure for a company in such an historically challenged industry. Southwest’s prior superior returns were built on a few key distinct edges. For a long time, the company had best-in-class fuel hedges, insulating it from the high oil prices that crushed other airlines between 2007 and 2012. The firm also had a much lower cost base than other airlines as it avoided high cost unionized labor contracts and expensive big city airports. In recent years, many of Southwest’s old advantages have eroded, though. The firm is no longer a scrappy upstart but instead one of the big dogs. As such, its ability to operate distinctly has slipped a degree. In other words, don’t expect LUV stock to be the massive winner it used to be. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency Still — with a best-in-industry balance sheet and astute management — Southwest is a fine choice for investors seeking a safe holding among otherwise volatile airline stocks. Delta Airlines (DAL) Source: Lerner Vadim / Shutterstock.com Of the big three legacy carriers, Delta entered 2020 with by far the best financial position. This has given the company a ton of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic. DAL has avoided engaging in the level of dilution and asset sales that other major carriers have had to endure. Additionally, Delta’s losses have been a smaller proportion of its prior valuation. To put some numbers on that, DAL stock traded around $60 heading into 2020. Now, analysts expect it to lose just over $10 per share for this year — a far better ratio than United. All that is to say that Delta has seen a much smaller impairment of its pre-pandemic value than its rivals. Currently, Delta stock largely reflects this advantaged position — its shares are only down about 36% for the year. As the safest play of the three major legacy airlines, DAL stock is a reasonable pick here. Assuming that air travel picks up steam again early next year, the stock could make it back to the $50 mark over the next few months. That makes it one of the more promising airline stocks. American Airlines (AAL) Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com Next on my list of airline stocks is American Airlines, which had a terrible 2020. Heading into the pandemic, the company was arguably the most aggressive of the major airlines. It took on tens of billions of dollars of debt in large part to buy back more of its own stock. It appears American believed that the airline industry had overcome its previous problems and would be profitable forevermore. Back in 2017, CEO Dough Parker said while discussing airlines, “The old world was darkness, but now it’s light […] I know I sound like an evangelist talking about this.” He continued, “I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again.” Of course, that faith was misguided. And because American spent so heavily on share buybacks and other unnecessary expenses, it entered the pandemic with the most debt out of all the major carriers. 7 Best 5G Stocks to Buy for the Next Revolution in Tech As a result, American has had to dilute shareholders massively to raise cash and keep the lights on. And as its losses keep piling up, the company will be forced to issue even more shares and high-yield debt. That will keep a lid on the price of AAL stock. Hawaiian Airlines (HA) Source: Shutterstock While Hawaiian Airlines isn’t the most well-known American carrier, it did stand out from the other airline stocks this past week. Last Monday — the day the Pfizer vaccine news hit — HA stock was the single biggest gainer out of its sector. Shares soared more than 50%. HA stock’s ability to surge that much in value in one day speaks to both the risk and opportunity bound up in the regional carrier. What makes Hawaiian Airlines unique? Namely, the company is a heavy play on tourism. According to Hawaii’s state government, the state has suffered far worse than the national economy overall. Analysts see Hawaii’s economy shrinking 12.3% for full-year 2020. That’s far worse than the 5% contraction the U.S. economy is expected to face for the year. The reason for Hawaii’s striking underperformance isn’t hard to identify — Hawaii’s tourism arrivals plummeted 98.8% in the second quarter year-over-year (YOY). Missing tourists meant missing ticket sales for Hawaiian Airlines. Furthermore, the collapse of the tourism industry has dealt a crushing blow to Hawaii’s local businesses overall. But the good news is that while Hawaii is among the hardest-hit states, it could be poised for a huge comeback. Assuming the vaccine is successful and widely available soon, the company’s shares could mount a breath-taking recovery. Already, the Hawaii state government has lifted its former mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for passengers arriving on the islands. And Hawaiian Airlines still had $979 million in cash as of the last earnings report. Combine these factors and Hawaiian Airlines should have enough runway to last until tourism springs back to life in 2021. Volaris (VLRS) Source: Shutterstock Another pick of the airline stocks that investors should consider is Mexican hyper-discounter Volaris. The company is attractive for several reasons when compared against much of its United States-based competition. For one, Volaris has a much lower cost base as it pays many of its expenses in Mexican Pesos rather than U.S. Dollars — for instance, the wage difference between a pilot based in Mexico City versus New York City can be considerable. More broadly, the company is run with an ultra-low-cost structure. It has a lean streamlined flight offering with minimal frills. This means that, historically, Volaris has had more correlation to the price of oil than other airlines. That’s because jet fuel is proportionally a much larger chunk of Volaris’ cost base. Therefore — given the current economic tailspin — the airline is benefiting more than its competitors. The cost of jet fuel has plummeted and that matters much more to Volaris’ bottom line than rival airlines that have overhead in other areas. Further, Mexico’s aviation business is already roaring back. Based on the numbers filed by three of Mexico’s publicly traded airport operators — ASUR, PAC and OMA — traffic is now back to 55% of normal levels. This is far ahead of what we’re seeing in the U.S. and Europe. Volaris itself is back to 82% of normal traffic levels, absorbing passengers from struggling competitors. 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett Mexico had a huge Covid-19 wave this summer, but it faded quickly. As a result, it has been able to get back to something like normal much faster than the rest of North America. The country has already had its international borders and tourism sector open for months now. This should benefit Volaris greatly in the coming months. VLRS stock has already run up a bunch in recent weeks, but it’s one to consider buying on pullbacks. Copa Airlines (CPA) Source: Carlos Yudica/Shutterstock.com Sticking with Latin America, the last pick on my list of airline stocks is Copa, the main airline of Panama. While Panama itself is a small market, Copa has an extensive hub and spoke system running from the United States far into South America through the centrally located Panama City airport. And — for what it’s worth — CPA has historically outperformed most of its peers, both in North America and Latin America. Part of this is due to specific competitive advantages. For example, there’s no major rival airline in most of Central America. That has allowed Copa to charge unusually high fares on short routes in and around its core Panama City airport. More broadly, management has also avoided the temptation to grow too quickly, avoiding the empire-building that felled now-bankrupt rivals Latam (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and Avianca (OTCMKTS:AVHOQ). These fundamental strengths should help CPA stock continue its recovery going forward. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Airline Stocks to Watch If a Coronavirus Vaccine Is Near appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Why Savers Pursuing Early Retirement Should Consider Limiting 401(k), IRA Contributions

    “Throwing everything you can at your retirement account is not necessarily the best strategy for people following FIRE,” says certified financial planner Victor Gersten.

  • Stock Market Rally Rotation Over As Coronavirus Cases Soar? Qualcomm Near Buy Point; Apple, Microsoft, Amazon Look Tired

    Is the stock market rally rotation over? Growth led last week as coronavirus cases soar. Qualcomm is near a buy point. But megacaps look tired.

  • Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is 'skeptical' about student loan forgiveness

    Larry Summers is “skeptical” about general loan cancellation being discussed amid President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to office, arguing that debt forgiveness would benefit "well-off" borrowers most.

  • A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market

    Its market capitalization is a modest $932 million, and last year it reported barely selling any electric cars. It has been a bumpy ride, The stock nearly doubled in the first four days of the past week, after an announcement from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that two models that Kandi plans to launch in the U.S. qualify for tax rebates. Then, on Friday morning, the shares plunged more than 20% after the company said it would raise $100 million through a private placement of stock—the second market-jolting placement in two weeks.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Bought Cisco, Analog Devices, and Applied Materials. Here’s What It Sold.

    Generation Investment initiated a position in Cisco stock, and increased investments in Analog Devices and Applied Materials stock in the third quarter.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Emerging Markets, Kandi, Simon Property, Plug Power And More

    * The cover story from this weekend's Barron's discusses why now is the time for investors to start shopping abroad. * Other featured articles examine emerging market value stocks worth a look, alternative ways to invest in stocks with lofty share prices and the post-vaccine sweet spot for stocks. * Also, the prospects for a Chinese EV maker, a mall operator, regional banks, virtual reality and more.Cover story "Investors, Put the Rest of the World on Your Radar" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that the United States trounced foreign markets in the past decade, but now it is time to start shopping abroad. Twenty stock picks from the international roundtable include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM).Matt Smith's "A Tiny Electric Vehicle From China Is on a Wild Ride in the Market" shows how Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNDI), a Chinese producer of gas-powered all-terrain vehicles and electric-car parts, embodies the promise (and potential pitfalls) for investors in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch a small electric car in December.In "The Mall Isn't Dead. It's Time to Shop for Simon Property Group Stock," Liz Moyer makes the case that Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG), the largest U.S. mall operator, is using its financial strength to weather the retail crisis. The article also points out that the real estate investment trust has a dividend that yields almost 7%.Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SNV) and other stocks in this beaten-down group have had a strong rally in the past few weeks, notes Carleton English in "5 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy After the Covid-Vaccine Rally." Find out why Barron's believes they still have plenty more upside.In Bill Alpert's "Plug Power Has Soared This Year. How Walmart, Amazon Also Benefited From the Green-Energy Rally," see the two big beneficiaries of one of this year's stock market standouts, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), a pioneer of clean-energy power supplies for forklifts and other traditional gas-guzzlers."Emerging Market Value Stocks Are Worth a Look" by Craig Mellow discusses why emerging markets value stocks look especially attractive, assuming the rotation from growth stocks has started. Find out whether ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is one of those stocks worth a look now.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And MoreThere are simple ways for novices without much cash to begin building a portfolio in some of the market's biggest names, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to Daisy Maxey's "Daunted by Lofty Share Prices? Here Are 3 Ways for Novice Investors to Get In on the Action."In "How the Vaccine Era Could Be a Sweet Spot for Stocks," Jacob Sonenshine focuses on why the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NYSE: MRNA) vaccines, and the economic recovery they are expected to bring, may not stoke much inflation. See how that could be beneficial for stocks.Max A. Cherney's "Virtual Reality Is No Longer Just a Dream" says that there has been talk about virtual reality for decades, but it has gone pretty much nowhere. However, six years after Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) paid $2 billion for virtual reality firm Oculus, the deal may be starting to pay off, thanks to the launch of its Quest 2.Also in this week's Barron's: * A value fund that goes above and beyond * What helped stocks look past last week's bad headlines * How to protect portfolios amid low yields and high volatility * Why low volatility ahead does not mean smooth sailing for stocks * Five ETFs riding the rebound in value stocks * Whether forgiving student loans is bad economics * Bucket list travel being booked in record numbers * The ongoing debate of the viability of bitcoinAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Avis, Biglari And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Moderna, Palantir, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Blink Charging’s stock more than doubles in a week amid a ‘great deal of market interest’ in the EV sector

    Shares of Blink Charging Co. zoomed higher again on heavy volume Friday, to more than double in a week, as the electric-vehicle sector continued to attract investor interest.

  • Must-Know Rules for Converting a 401(k) to a Roth IRA

    You should be able to roll over your 401(k) plan account into a Roth IRA, but be sure you first understand the tax consequences of doing so.

  • Avoid Nio Stock As It Enters Full Bubble Mode

    Near the $50 per share price level, will Nio (NYSE:NIO) climb even higher? It’s possible. After a strong earnings report, investors remain confident in the China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker’s prospects. Sure, its projected growth makes it worthy of a premium valuation. Yet, it’s questionable whether today’s share price overestimates its long-term prospects. Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com How so? As it stands now, the company sports a market capitalization of $67 billion. Compare that to General Motors (NYSE:GM), which currently has a $61 billion market capitalization. I know, apples to oranges. Unlike this company, GM isn’t going to nearly double its revenues in the coming year. But, it’s debatable whether Nio can sustain its current level of growth. On one hand, with “new energy vehicles” set to make up 20% of Chinese car sales by 2025, and 50% by 2035, you can’t doubt there’s significant potential runway here.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips On the other hand, Nio doesn’t exactly dominate its home market. The company has scores of competitors in China. Not only that, U.S.-based EV names like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have a big presence in China as well. In short, only time will tell if this is the “next Tesla,” or a “story stock” that rose too far, too fast. But, with shares still in “bubble mode,” it’s too risky to go long (or short) at today’s prices. Nio Stock: Earnings and What Lies Ahead With its recent strong quarterly results, shares are holding steady near their all-time highs. Beating revenue estimates, and with its losses narrowing from the prior year’s quarter, its past financial issues look to be in the rearview mirror. 7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Coast-to-Coast Improvements  But, recent results aren’t the only thing for investors to get excited about. With an anticipated ramp-up in both its vehicle offerings, along with its much-touted “battery-as-a-service” business line, if there’s one thing Nio isn’t lacking, it’s catalysts. Coupled with the overall soaring demand for EVs in China, it seems inevitable this “winner can keep on winning.” That is to say, this top performing stock of 2020 could head even higher in 2021. Yet, who’s to say these catalysts aren’t already more than priced into shares? Coupled with the fact shares may be heading higher due to factors of little relevance, the stock’s skeptics may finally be proven right in the coming year. The Bears Could Call It Right in 2021 Those more bearish on Nio have had to eat humble pie so far in 2020. But, while proven wrong many times this year, those bearish at today’s prices may be making the right call. How so? Namely, because much of the stock’s recent rise is due to pure speculation, not a continued acceleration in its future potential value. Yes, a lot of the 75%+ run-up in the past month is due to its strong EV delivery numbers, and its solid earnings report. But, you can’t deny that the following three factors haven’t played a role as well. Firstly, Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. Presidential elections. Sure, his pro-EV policies are a positive. But, it’s not set in stone his administration will fully reverse his predecessor’s China policies. In short, it’s doubtful Biden’s win helps or hurts Nio’s prospects when it comes to entering the U.S. EV market. Secondly, analyst price targets are playing catch-up with Nio’s soaring stock price. Yes, as the company outperforms expectations, a boost in price targets makes sense. But, are these increases a reaction to stronger results, or a reaction to a surging share price? Thirdly, the continued piling into “story stocks” by retail investors. Sure, “winners keep winning” has been the mantra for stocks in 2020. But, this may be an investing strategy that works until it doesn’t. Simply put, with factors not very relevant to its prospects pushing shares higher, we could be nearing a top. While that doesn’t mean shares can’t head higher, it does mean buying it today is more like gambling than sound investing. Irrational Exuberance or Wise Investing? All Bets are Off Fun fact about Nio: it’s Chinese name (Weilai), literally translates into English as “blue sky coming.” But, while investors have priced this as if it’s blue skies ahead indefinitely, it’s questionable whether today’s prices accurately reflect its bright future. Or, if speculators have irrationally priced this as if its not only the “next Tesla,” but the next major global automaker as well. With this in mind, it doesn’t seem prudent to go either long (or short) this name. Buy now, and you could wind up “holding the bag.” Go short, and you could sustain heavy losses as this company doubles its share price yet again. So, what’s the play here? With the jury still out on whether today’s share price is rational or irrational, skip out on Nio, and look for opportunity elsewhere. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Avoid Nio Stock As It Enters Full Bubble Mode appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Don’t Rush to Buy Chinese Stocks Right Now. Here’s Why.

    Analysts expect more China-related measures in the last weeks of the Trump administration that could create near-term volatility—and better buying opportunities.

  • 6 tax moves to consider before the end of the year to lower your 2020 tax bill

    With year-end rapidly approaching and the general election finally over, it’s time to consider moves that will lower your 2020 tax bill and hopefully position you for tax savings in future years too. In this column, we cover the rest of the year-end tax planning story. If you want to make gifts to some favorite charities or loved ones, they can be made in conjunction with an overall revamping of your taxable account stock and equity mutual fund portfolios.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Giant Pension Slashed Tesla, GE, AT&T Stock Positions. Here’s What It Bought.

    The investment board of Canada Pension Plan materially cut investments in Tesla, GE, and AT&T stock in the third quarter. Canada’s largest pension also bought Citigroup stock.

  • China Is Set to Eclipse America as World’s Biggest Oil Refiner

    (Bloomberg) -- Earlier this month, Royal Dutch Shell Plc pulled the plug on its Convent refinery in Louisiana. Unlike many oil refineries shut in recent years, Convent was far from obsolete: it’s fairly big by U.S. standards and sophisticated enough to turn a wide range of crude oils into high-value fuels. Yet Shell, the world’s third-biggest oil major, wanted to radically reduce refining capacity and couldn’t find a buyer.As Convent’s 700 workers found out they were out of a job, their counterparts on the other side of Pacific were firing up a new unit at Rongsheng Petrochemical’s giant Zhejiang complex in northeast China. It’s just one of at least four projects underway in the country, totaling 1.2 million barrels a day of crude-processing capacity, equivalent to the U.K.’s entire fleet.The Covid crisis has hastened a seismic shift in the global refining industry as demand for plastics and fuels grows in China and the rest of Asia, where economies are quickly rebounding from the pandemic. In contrast, refineries in the U.S and Europe are grappling with a deeper economic crisis while the transition away from fossil fuels dims the long-term outlook for oil demand.America has been top of the refining pack since the start of the oil age in the mid-nineteenth century, but China will dethrone the U.S. as early as next year, according to the International Energy Agency. In 1967, the year Convent opened, the U.S. had 35 times the refining capacity of China.The rise of China’s refining industry, combined with several large new plants in India and the Middle East, is reverberating through the global energy system. Oil exporters are selling more crude to Asia and less to long-standing customers in North America and Europe. And as they add capacity, China’s refiners are becoming a growing force in international markets for gasoline, diesel and other fuels. That’s even putting pressure on older plants in other parts of Asia: Shell also announced this month that they will halve capacity at their Singapore refinery.There are parallels with China’s growing dominance of the global steel industry in the early part of this century, when China built a clutch of massive, modern mills. Designed to meet burgeoning domestic demand, they also made China a force in the export market, squeezing higher-cost producers in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia and forcing the closure of older, inefficient plants.“China is going to put another million barrels a day or more on the table in the next few years,” Steve Sawyer, director of refining at industry consultant Facts Global Energy, or FGE, said in an interview. “China will overtake the U.S. probably in the next year or two.”Asia RisingBut while capacity will rise is China, India and the Middle East, oil demand may take years to fully recover from the damage inflicted by the coronavirus. That will push a few million barrels a day more of refining capacity out of business, on top of a record 1.7 million barrels a day of processing capacity already mothballed this year. More than half of these closures have been in the U.S., according to the IEA.About two thirds of European refiners aren’t making enough money in fuel production to cover their costs, said Hedi Grati, head of Europe-CIS refining research at IHS Markit. Europe still needs to reduce its daily processing capacity by a further 1.7 million barrels in five years.“There is more to come,” Sawyer said, anticipating the closure of another 2 million barrels a day of refining capacity through next year.Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as it tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and gasoline consumption. The country’s crude processing capacity is expected to climb to 1 billion tons a year, or 20 million barrels per day, by 2025 from 17.5 million barrels at the end of this year, according to China National Petroleum Corp.’s Economics & Technology Research Institute.India is also boosting its processing capability by more than half to 8 million barrels a day by 2025, including a new 1.2 million barrels per day mega project. Middle Eastern producers are adding to the spree, building new units with at least two projects totaling more than a million barrels a day that are set to start operations next year.Plastic DrivenOne of the key drivers of new projects is growing demand for the petrochemicals used to make plastics. More than half of the refining capacity that comes on stream from 2019 to 2027 will be added in Asia and 70% to 80% of this will be plastics-focused, according to industry consultant Wood Mackenzie.The popularity of integrated refineries in Asia is being driven by the region’s relatively fast economic growth rates and the fact that it’s still a net importer of feedstocks like naphtha, ethylene and propylene as well as liquefied petroleum gas, used to make various types of plastic. The U.S. is a major supplier of naphtha and LPG to Asia.These new massive and integrated plants make life tougher for their smaller rivals, who lack their scale, flexibility to switch between fuels and ability to process dirtier, cheaper crudes.The refineries being closed tend to be relatively small, not very sophisticated and typically built in the 1960s, according to Alan Gelder, vice president of refining and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie. He sees excess capacity of around 3 million barrels a day. “For them to survive, they will need to export more products as their regional demand falls, but unfortunately they’re not very competitive, which means they’re likely to close.”Demand TrapGlobal oil consumption is on track to slump by an unprecedented 8.8 million barrels a day this year, averaging 91.3 million a day, according to the IEA, which expects less than two-thirds of this lost demand to recover next year.Some refineries were set to shutter even before the pandemic hit, as a global crude distillation capacity of about 102 million barrels a day far outweighed the 84 million barrels of refined products demand in 2019, according to the IEA. The demand destruction due to Covid-19 pushed several refineries over the brink.“What was expected to be a long, slow adjustment has become an abrupt shock,” said Rob Smith, director at IHS Markit.Adding to the pain of refiners in the U.S. are regulations pushing for biofuels. That encouraged some refiners to repurpose their plants for producing biofuels.Even China may be getting ahead of itself. Capacity additions are outpacing its demand growth. An oil products oversupply in the country may reach 1.4 million barrels a day in 2025, according to CNPC. Even as new refineries are built, China’s demand growth may peak by 2025 and then slow as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality.“In an environment where the world has already got enough refining capacity, if you build more in one part of the world, you need to shut something down in another part of the world to maintain the balance,” FGE’s Sawyer said. “That’s the sort of environment that we are currently in and are likely to be in for the next 4-5 years at least.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

    To invest like Warren Buffett, start with these stocks. Famed investor and Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has become a living legend on Wall Street for his practical value investing style and his tremendously consistent track record throughout the decades. Buffett started investing at age 11, and over the years he has turned a $114 investment into about $87 billion.