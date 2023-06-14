FDA expands recall of frozen strawberries linked to hepatitis A

Better think twice before consuming any foods this summer made from frozen strawberries.

The Food and Drug Administration has added more brands to a growing list of frozen strawberry products being recalled nationwide. The latest recall comes in response to an ongoing investigation by the federal agency into hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. on Sunday announced it is a voluntarily recalling frozen strawberry products containing potentially contaminated sold under various brands at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores across 32 states.

The recalled products were distributed via the following retailers:

Walmart: Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit, and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Wyoming from Jan. 24, 2023 - June 8, 2023.Costco Wholesale Stores: Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California, and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022 - June 8, 2023.HEB: Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 - June 8, 2023.

Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio distributed to HEB stores in Texas from July 18, 2022 - June 8, 2023 is part of the latest recall of frozen organic strawberries imported from Baja California, Mexico. / Credit: FDA.gov

So far, nine people across three states have fallen sick from the outbreak, with three of those affected becoming so sick that they were hospitalized, the FDA reported.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is spread through close contact with infected individuals or by consuming foods or beverages contaminated with the virus, according to the CDC.

The virus can cause mild to serious illnesses, lasting from a few weeks to several months. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool.

The FDA urged consumers not to eat the frozen strawberries.

"Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund," the agency said in a recall announcement.

Those who may have consumed affected products are advised to consult a health care professional or local health department immediately to determine if a vaccination is appropriate. Consumers can visit www.fda.gov for more information on Hepatitis A.

The FDA has included a list of the affected package serial numbers on its website.