U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    -0.65 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.20
    -18.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5390
    +0.5610 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,857.31
    -997.85 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.61
    -28.53 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

FDA Grants Catalyst Biosciences Orphan Drug Designation for MarzAA for the Treatment of Factor VII Deficiency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Disease Designation (ODD) for its lead product candidate, subcutaneous Marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA, for the treatment of Factor VII Deficiency (FVIID). MarzAA was previously granted ODD and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for treatment of Hemophilia A/B with inhibitors and FTD for the treatment of FVIID.

"Receiving a second orphan drug designation in addition to two FTDs for MarzAA demonstrates its potential in treating multiple rare bleeding disorders” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst.

The FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation to drugs and biologics intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Orphan Drug Designation provides benefits to drug developers designed to support the developments of drugs and biologics for small patient populations with unmet medical needs. These benefits include assistance in the drug development process, tax credits for clinical costs, exemptions from certain FDA fees and seven years of marketing exclusivity.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and proteases from our ProTUNE™ C3b-C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE™ C3a-C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the product candidates of Catalyst and the benefits of its protease engineering platform; potential benefits of MarzAA and plans to commercialize MarzAA. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, the significance of the second orphan drug designation for MarzAA, the risk Catalyst may elect to terminate or postpone ongoing development programs, including development of MarzAA, the risk that Catalyst will need to raise additional capital, which may not be available on favorable terms if at all; the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture Catalyst's products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen may terminate the agreement with Catalyst, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. Catalyst does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin's WHO Clearance Delayed Further Over Queries: Sources

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has further delayed the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine developed in India. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. According to sources, the global body has sent more technical queries to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Without EUA, Covaxin would not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world. WHO's queries for Bharat Biotech come despite the drugmaker asserting that it has su

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Teladoc Health Selected to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has been designated as a pre-qualified vendor by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) to provide remote patient monitoring solutions across provinces and territories serving approximately 60 percent of Canada's population. Earlier this year, Teladoc Health was also chosen as a vendor for virtual visits to improve access to healthcare for people in Canada.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • A Sanofi Covid Vaccine Had Positive Early Trials. Why It’s Being Shelved.

    The French pharma giant continues work on a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline, which is also being evaluated as a booster shot.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • KTRA: 2Q:21 Update

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:KTRA READ THE FULL KTRA RESEARCH REPORT VAL-083 Phase II Topline Data (MD Anderson) - Adjuvant Arm Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced topline results from its Phase II study of lead candidate, VAL-083, as adjuvant therapy in newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. The last patient in this group was dosed on June 3 rd and the topline

  • The HIV prevention pill, PrEP, now 100% free for millions

    The change could be huge if you or your loved one has held off because of added costs.

  • 20-year-old who believed he was too healthy to need COVID vaccine dies, NC mom says

    ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” Tyler Gilreath’s mother said.

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles