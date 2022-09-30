U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,670.15
    +29.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,347.19
    +121.58 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,877.79
    +140.28 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.04
    +23.11 (+1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    -0.52 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    +12.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.44 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9807
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7460
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1165
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6020
    +0.1590 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,094.47
    +856.56 (+4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.63
    +14.20 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.72
    +1.13 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

The FDA Misled the Public About Ivermectin and Should Be Accountable in Court, Argues the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) filed its motion and amicus brief Thursday evening with the federal district court in Galveston urging it to allow the lawsuit to proceed against the FDA for its misleading statements against ivermectin. In Apter v. HHS, a group of physicians sued to hold the Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency within the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), accountable for its interference with physicians’ ability to treat Covid-19.

“Defendant FDA has improperly exploited misunderstandings about the legality and prevalence of off-label uses of medication, in order to mislead courts, state medical boards, and the public into thinking there is anything improper about off-label prescribing,” AAPS writes in its amicus brief to the court. “Not only is off-label prescribing fully proper, legal, and commonplace, but it is also absolutely necessary in order to give effective care to patients.”

Yet the FDA published multiple statements and sent letters to influential organizations to falsely disparage ivermectin, implying that it was not approved for treating Covid-19. Many, including courts and state medical boards, were misled by the FDA into thinking that its lack of approval for this treatment meant that ivermectin should not be used to treat Covid-19.

“It has never been proper for the FDA to interfere with that essential part of the practice of medicine, and the FDA knows it,” AAPS informed the court. The FDA “insisted and continues to insist on interfering with the prescription of this safe medication by physicians in treating Covid-19,” AAPS added.

AAPS General Counsel Andrew Schlafly pointed out to the court that the FDA “has engaged in a campaign of interference with the proper use by physicians of ivermectin, which has long been approved as fully safe for human use.” He alerted the court that once the FDA approves a medication as safe, then physicians have full authority to prescribe it to treat any illness, particularly a novel virus like Covid-19.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com or Andrew L. Schlafly, Esq., (908) 719-8608, aschlafly@aol.com


Recommended Stories

  • Highly Rated Amylyx Pharma Skids After Hard-Fought FDA Approval For ALS Drug

    The Food and Drug Administration granted Amylyx Pharmaceuticals a hard-won approval in ALS treatment, but AMLX stock sank Friday.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Fallen Out of Grace. Are They Buys?

    In the past two years, biotech companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose to fame thanks to their successful attempts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 and help us end the outbreak. The pandemic isn't over yet, but Moderna and Novavax have given up substantial chunks of their value in the past year. Where does that leave Moderna and Novavax?

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Annex of Four Regions Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Amylyx Shows FDA Can Be Flexible on Drugs for Diseases With Few Treatments

    Relvyrio, Amylyx's drug to treat ALS, a neurological disorder without a cure, was approved even though the treatment is very expensive.

  • Cambridge biotech wins approval for first ALS drug

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has won its first approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a drug designed to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

  • LLY & PRTA in Spotlight on BIIB-Eisai's AD Drug Data

    The success of Biogen (BIIB)-Eisai's AD candidate in a big phase III study makes investors optimistic about the prospects of other AD candidates as well.

  • US unveils new sanctions against Russia in response to annexation in Ukraine

    On Friday morning, the Biden administration announced a wave of new sanctions following Vladimir Putin’s move to annex four areas of Ukraine.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • EU Plots More Gas Steps as Security in Spotlight: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers backed an initial package of measures to tame the gas crisis, and the bloc pledged to come forward with more next week as the crisis only intensifies.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • Zelenskyy on attack on convoy in Zaporizhzhia: "Bloodthirsty scoundrels, you will answer for everything"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had fired 16 rockets at Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 30 September. He says that the invaders were in rage because of the success of the Ukrainian military at the front and [that's why] they killed civilians.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Vanguard Says There's a 65% Chance of a Recession. Here's How to Prepare

    Analysts at the mutual fund giant Vanguard estimate the likelihood that the U.S. will drop into a full-blown recession sometime during the next 12 months at 25%, and some time during the next 24 months at 65%. The Vanguard analysts … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says There's a 65% Chance of a Recession – Here's What to Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Follow These Steps to Get Your Student Loan Forgiveness

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration's announcement that qualifying borrowers can receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness on federally held student loans first elicited cheers from many of the 43 million Americans eligible to have their debt wiped. Then came a barrage of questions.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • Five questions around Biogen in wake of the new Alzheimer's drug data

    Biogen has spent much of the year shedding assets following the disastrous rollout of its first Alzheimer's disease drug. Will its new Alzheimer's drug stop that decline?

  • Pound rebounds as ONS admits its recession forecast was wrong - live updates

    Eurozone facing 'severe risks' to financial stability, admits ECB The FTSE 100 closed down 1.77pc at 6,881.59 The Dow Jones closed down 1.54pc at 29,225.61 Ben Marlow: There is a ticking timebomb under the financial system Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cheaper gas holds down U.S. inflation, PCE shows, but the cost of everything else is still going up fast

    A key gauge of U.S. inflation rose a mild 0.3% in August, as another sharp decline in gasoline prices helped to ease the financial stress on households and businesses. But prices are still going up fast.

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.