U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.05
    +9.74 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,588.09
    +313.94 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,151.63
    -70.27 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.92
    -8.56 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +4.84 (+6.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.20
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.0600 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2412
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3560
    -0.4410 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,201.74
    +34.43 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.84
    +15.42 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

FDA Moves Forward with Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics Dispensed in Outpatient Settings

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Agency Continues to Take Steps to Reduce New Cases of Opioid Use Disorder

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is requiring manufacturers of opioid analgesics dispensed in outpatient settings to make prepaid mail-back envelopes available to outpatient pharmacies and other dispensers as an additional opioid analgesic disposal option for patients.

"Expanding impactful opioid disposal options, such as mail-back envelopes and in-home disposal, for patients to safely and securely dispose of their unused opioid medications is part of the agency's comprehensive approach to addressing the overdose crisis," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "We believe these efforts will not only increase convenient disposal options for many Americans, but also reduce unfortunate opportunities for nonmedical use, accidental exposure, overdose and potential new cases of opioid use disorder. We're pleased to take this first critical step to increase mail-back envelope options in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service."

The FDA issued notice today to all manufacturers of opioid analgesics used in outpatient settings that they are required to submit the proposed modification to the Opioid Analgesic Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (OA REMS) within 180 days of the date of the notification letter. The agency anticipates approval of the modified REMS in 2024. When implemented, outpatient pharmacies and other dispensers will have the option to order prepaid mail-back envelopes from opioid analgesic manufacturers, which they may then provide to patients prescribed opioid analgesics. The REMS modification also requires manufacturers to develop educational materials for patients on safe disposal of opioid analgesics, which outpatient pharmacies and other dispensers may also provide to patients.

This action follows a Federal Register notice issued in April 2022 that sought public comment on a potential modification of the OA REMS to require that mail-back envelopes be dispensed and education on safe disposal be provided with opioid analgesics dispensed in an outpatient setting.

Patients commonly report having unused opioid analgesics following surgical procedures and many Americans gain access to opioids through friends or relatives who have unused opioids. Data show educating patients about disposal options may increase the disposal rate of unused opioids and that providing a disposal option along with education could further increase that rate.

Currently, there are multiple mail-back envelope programs operating in the U.S. and mail-back envelopes are commercially available from multiple entities. There are long-standing regulations and policies, under the Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Postal Service, in place to ensure that mail-back envelopes are nondescript, fit for purpose, and can safely and securely transport unused medicines from the patient's home to the location where they will be destroyed.

"The U.S. Postal Service is proud to partner with the FDA to expand the use of mail-back envelopes as a safe and secure disposal option for prescription opioid analgesics," said Postal Service Chief Customer and Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President Steven Monteith. "Serving nearly 165 million addresses each day, with more than 31,000 retail locations across the country, the Postal Service makes it convenient for Americans to dispose of unused prescription drugs to help prevent accidental exposure and overdose."

The FDA continues to consider additional ways to increase safe disposal of unused opioid analgesics. Specifically, the agency is exploring whether manufacturers of opioid analgesic should also be required to make in-home disposal products available to patients who are prescribed opioid analgesics. In an effort to further evaluate this potential option, the agency will participate in the workshop, Defining and Evaluating In-Home Drug Disposal Systems for Opioid Analgesics, to examine current in-home disposal options hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's (NASEM's) Forum on Drug Discovery, Development, and Translation in June 2023. The FDA has also issued a Federal Register Notice to seek information and comments from the public to aid the agency's assessment of in-home disposal methods.

These collective efforts are part of the agency's implementation of the FDA Overdose Prevention Framework that aims to prevent drug overdoses and reduce deaths through impactful and creative actions. The FDA remains focused on responding to all facets of substance use, misuse, substance use disorders, overdose and death in the U.S. through the four priorities of the framework, including; supporting primary prevention by eliminating unnecessary initial prescription drug exposure and inappropriate prolonged prescribing; encouraging harm reduction through innovation and education; advancing development of evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders; and protecting the public from unapproved, diverted or counterfeit drugs presenting overdose risks.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: Lauren-Jei McCarthy, 240-702-3940 
Consumer Inquiries: Email, 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-moves-forward-with-mail-back-envelopes-for-opioid-analgesics-dispensed-in-outpatient-settings-301788716.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • Ascendis Stock Plunges As FDA Identifies Deficiencies In Company's New Drug Application

    The FDA decision prevents Ascendis from labeling and marketing the new drug application for TransCon PTH. ASND stock plunged.

  • FTC Rejects Illumina’s $7 Billion Deal for Cancer-Test Developer Grail

    The agency said the combination would hurt competition for cancer-detection tests while raising prices.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Shares are Up 26% in a Week: Here's Why

    Shares of Kodiak Sciences (KOD) shot up 26% in the last week after the company announced remaining on track with ongoing studies in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report.

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • Bristol Myers' (BMY) Breyanzi Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

    Bristol Myers (BMY) receives a positive CHMP opinion for CAR T cell therapy with Breyanzi for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after one prior treatment.

  • Crypto Is Going to War Against Washington. Inside the Fight.

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Starts Phase 1/2A Trial For Its Alzheimer's Immunotherapy Vaccine

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has initiated a Phase 1/2A trial for its immunotherapy vaccine (ALZN002) to treat mild to moderate dementia of Alzheimer’s type. What Happened: The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared with a placebo in 20-30 subjects with mild to moderate morbidity. The primary goal of this trial is to determine an appropriate dose of ALZN002 for a larger Phase 2B efficacy and safety trial, which Alzamend expec

  • Swiss prosecutors probe Credit Suisse ahead of UBS takeover

    The Swiss attorney general’s office says it has opened a probe into the events surrounding embattled bank Credit Suisse, which is to be taken over by rival UBS. Switzerland's government and financial regulators helped engineer the hastily arranged, $3.25 billion agreement that was aimed in part to help calm worries about the global financial system and will leave the country with a single huge global bank. The office said the probe falls short of a formal investigation and is not a criminal inquiry.

  • The Crypto Industry Needs to Fix Itself Before It Can Progress

    Choose the culprits: The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and their panoply of lawsuits, the U.S. Congress’ inability to pass any significant blockchain law, a lackluster Biden administration "Economic Report of the President" with 30 pages bashing the industry, the closure of two of the most crypto-friendly U.S. banks (Signature and Silicon Valley Bank), the Terra implosion and its ripple effects, the FTX failure and its ripple effects, the ongoing flurry of decentralized finance (DeFi) exploits in vulnerabilities, blockchain bridges failures, token prices tanking, increased negative public opinion, decreased institutional holdings – just to name major ailments facing the blockchain industry today. As I look around to take some perspective, I see three reasons why the industry is in the doldrums.

  • Economists expect a recession this year. Are states' unemployment systems ready?

    Unemployment insurance offices continue to grapple with outdated operating systems. The system could crack further if the U.S. enters a recession.

  • Italian minister says country's ban on ChatGPT is excessive

    Italy's deputy prime minister on Sunday criticised a decision by the government's Data Protection Authority to temporarily ban chatbot ChatGPT, saying the block over privacy concerns seemed excessive. Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested. The move by the agency, which is independent from the government, made Italy the first Western country to take action against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • NIO, XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI) Post March, Q1 Delivery Updates

    NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles in first quarter of 2023, while XPeng and Li Auto delivered 18,230 and 52,584 vehicles respectively in the same period.

  • Western Digital Suffers Network Security Breach; Likely To Affect Operations As It Initiates Remedial Measures

    Om Monday, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) updated on a network security incident involving some of its systems. On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security breach involving Western Digital's systems. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident. Also Read: Dish Yet To Clarify On Ransomware Attack Two Weeks Ago, Likely To Impact Beyond 10M Customers With No Easy Path To Recovery Western Digital implemented r

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Shares a Deal After Hitting an All-Time Low?

    Given the company's weak operating results, high cash burn and stock dilution concerns, we don't recommend buying shares of Nikola (NKLA) even at the current price levels.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.