FDA orders Juul to stop selling its vaping products in the US

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

The axe has fallen for e-cigarette maker Juul.

The FDA ordered the company to stop selling and distributing its ubiquitous vaping devices in the U.S. Thursday, a dramatic end for a company that dominated the e-cigarette market and was valued at $38 billion at the top of its game.

Juul will no longer be able to sell its vapes nor its 5% or 3% tobacco and menthol-flavored pods in the U.S. without "risk[ing] enforcement action" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Retailers will also be prohibited from stocking Juul products in the U.S.

The FDA's ban against Juul come after the company failed to provide consistent evidence about the safety of its vapes and tobacco pods.

"As with all manufacturers, JUUL had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards," Acting Director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products Michele Mital said. "However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions."

In a statement to TechCrunch, Juul's Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo said that the company would pursue a stay and is exploring its other options to counter the FDA's ban on its products. The company pushed back against the FDA's characterization of the information it provided to the regulatory agency.

"In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being 'appropriate for the protection of the public health,'" Murillo said.

The FDA clarifies that its actions don't directly restrict individual possession or use of Juul products, though obtaining the company's vapes and pods is about to be much more difficult for U.S.-based users.

Regulatory woes had already cut deeply into the company's valuation, but the FDA's actions spell outright doom for its U.S. operations. Juul competitors Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings previously received authorization and will be allowed to continue selling their own products, though the FDA maintains that tobacco is harmful and addictive even when vaped.

Juul, the e-cig maker started at Stanford, watches its US market share get vaporized

How Juul made vaping viral to become worth a dirty $38 billion

  • U.S. delivers over 4 million doses of COVID vaccine for young children

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has already delivered more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old to sites that will administer the shots, a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson said on Thursday. HHS has received about 4.3 million orders for vaccines for young children since pre-ordering began a few weeks ago, and will continue to take new orders, the spokesperson said. "We made 10 million doses of vaccine available for ordering initially, with millions more available soon, so supply should not be a barrier to someone getting their young child vaccinated," the spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Juul e-cigarettes to be ordered off U.S. shelves - WSJ

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc to take its e-cigarettes off the market in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in tobacco giant Altria Group, which owns a 35% stake in the vaping products maker, fell 8.5% following the report. Juul has faced heightened scrutiny from regulators, lawmakers and state attorneys general over the appeal of its nicotine products to teenagers.

  • The Morning After: The FDA could ban Juul’s e-cigarettes

    The FDA could ban Juul’s e-cigarettes, Nothing's transparent Phone 1 won't be coming to North America, Amazon's Alexa might be able to speak as your dead relatives.

  • U.S. bans sales of Juul e-cigarettes, company to seek stay

    (Reuters) -Sales of Juul e-cigarettes were blocked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, in a major blow to the once high-flying firm whose products have been tied to a surge in teenage vaping. Some of the findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data, including whether potentially harmful chemicals could leach out of the Juul pods, the FDA said. "We respectfully disagree with the FDA's findings ... intend to seek a stay and are exploring all of our options under the FDA's regulations and the law, including appealing the decision and engaging with our regulator," said Joe Murillo, chief regulatory officer at Juul.

  • U.S. long-range rocket systems arrive in Ukraine - minister

    Moscow's forces are advancing in Ukraine's east in a bid to capture the industrial heartland known as the Donbas where Ukraine fears some of its troops could be encircled in a Russian pincer. Ukraine says it needs the HIMARS systems to better match the range of Russian rocket systems that it says are being extensively used to pummel Ukrainian positions in Donbas.

  • Gas at $5 leads some U.S. rideshare drivers to wrap cars in ads

    (Reuters) -When Duana Malcolm had her blue Hyundai Sonata sedan 'wrapped' as a mobile advertising board, the part-time delivery driver did not expect to make as much as $200 a month. Malcolm is one of the many rideshare drivers looking for alternate sources of income to cushion the impact of soaring gas prices and higher costs for everything from tires to servicing, as U.S. inflation touches a more than 40-year high. "It's not life changing money, but I know I'm getting money every month for the next five months that's going to ease my concerns," Malcolm, who drives in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas, said of the arrangement with outdoor ad firm Carvertise.

  • Pound for pound: Where does Artur Beterbiev land after brutal KO?

    Pound for pound: Where does Artur Beterbiev land on Boxing Junkie's list after his brutal KO of Joe Smith Jr.?

  • California has billions to spend on gas-price relief — and no deal on help

    Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers disagree about how to send out the money and who should get it.

  • Why JetBlue is so desperate to buy Spirit

    Buying Spirit would give JetBlue a chance to bulk up its presence in key airports, expand its roster of planes and pilots, and prevent its rival Frontier from doing the same.

  • Your Health Matters: White House plans to reduce nicotine in tobacco products

    The Biden Administration signaled that it will develop a proposed rule to reduce nicotine in tobacco products.

  • Team USA Swimmer Rescued By Coach After Fainting in Pool During World Championships

    Team USA coach Andrea Fuentes dove into the pool to rescue two-time Olympian, Anita Alvarez, after she fainted during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships.

  • Oil Refiners an Easy, but Odd, Target for Pump-Price Surge

    Refiners are being blamed for surging fuel prices. While they are logging bumper profits, that tends to be the exception, not the rule.

  • Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

    Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronised swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine. It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American's swim partner Lindi Schroeder.

  • European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

    The European Union has agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, setting in motion a potentially yearslong process that could pull the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West. Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. The decision by the leaders of the 27-nation bloc to grant Ukraine candidate status Thursday was uncharacteristically rapid for the EU.

  • FDA bans Juul vaping devices in US market

    The FDA has been banned Juul from the U.S. markets on safety and marketing concerns.

  • FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

    Federal health officials on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. The FDA said Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.

  • Harris to meet with Democratic state attorneys general on abortion rights

    Vice President Harris will meet with Democratic attorneys general from seven states on Thursday about abortion rights as the White House prepares for a Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. Harris will meet with attorneys general from Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York, and Washington state at the…

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • SEC v Ripple: XRP in the Hands of Powell ahead of Court Ruling

    Updates on the SEC v Ripple case have been limited. A court ruling on the Hinman docs could come at any time. Today, Fed Chair Powell will influence.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.