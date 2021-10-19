U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.54
    +31.08 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.26
    +170.65 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,126.71
    +104.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.80
    +7.96 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.83
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.42 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3290
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,836.98
    +2,559.23 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,476.94
    +13.58 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

FDA proposes rule for over-the-counter hearing aids

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The Food and Drug Administration is moving closer to making more affordable over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids a reality for millions of Americans with mild or moderate hearing loss. The agency issued a proposal to create a category of approved devices that people would be able to buy without a prescription, hearing exam or having to arrange a fitting with an audiologist.

"The proposed rule is designed to help increase competition in the market while also ensuring the safety and effectiveness of OTC and prescription hearing aids," the FDA said. Around 15 percent of adult Americans (some 37.5 million) have hearing difficulties, according to the agency.

The FDA's goal is to make it easier for those who could benefit from hearing aids to actually get one — it says only a fifth of people who fall into that category use such a device. The agency is hoping to tackle some of the barriers people might encounter, including cost, ease of access, social stigma and state and federal regulations.

In 2017, the federal government passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act with the aim of improving access to more affordable hearing aids. Hearing aids have only available with a prescription as the FDA classed them as Class I or II medical devices. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in July that, in part, instructed the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publish a proposed rule for OTC hearing aids within 120 days.

The proposal is now open to a 90-day public comment period. If and when the rule is finalized, it will come into effect 60 days after it's published in the federal register.

Several companies have already made moves to gain a foothold in the OTC hearing aid market. Earlier this year, Bose started selling its SoundControl hearing aids after gaining approval from the FDA, while Jabra unveiled its Enhance Plus earbuds a couple of months ago. Other companies are blending hardware and tech in hearing aids, including Bragi and Olive Union.

Apple, meanwhile, recently updated AirPods Pro with a feature that amplifies the volume of other people's voices in conversation while reducing ambient noise. The company is also said to be looking into ways of using AirPods as health devices.

Recommended Stories

  • US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

    Health regulators on Tuesday unveiled their proposal to allow Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription, a long-awaited move intended to make the devices more accessible to millions of people with hearing problems. The Food and Drug Administration said the proposed rule would cut red tape that currently requires hearing exams and a prescription for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. More than 37 million Americans, or 15% of adults, have trouble hearing, according to the FDA, but only about one-fifth of people who can benefit from a hearing aid use one.

  • FDA proposes over-the-counter hearing aids for Americans

    The proposed rule aims to facilitate innovation and increase competition by lowering the barriers to entry for new hearing aid manufacturers, the agency said. The proposed rule follows an instruction in President Joe Biden's broad competition executive order, which had told the Department of Health and Human Services to "promote the wide availability of low-cost hearing aids," among many other instructions aimed at a wide variety of industries. The White House had estimated that allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids could save people with hearing loss thousands of dollars.

  • Hearing aids would be cheaper, much easier to get under new FDA proposal. Here’s how

    About 37.5 million adults in the U.S. have some trouble hearing, but only about 20% of those who could benefit from using a hearing aid actually use one.

  • Allplants scoops $52M to deliver more plant-based microwave meals

    Vegan meal delivery startup Allplants has nabbed £38 million (~$52 million) in Series B funding led by Draper Esprit to serve up more tasty plant-based, heat-at-home meals direct to U.K. consumers. The round is being touted as the biggest ever Series B by a plant-based food company in Europe. Earlier, the London-based startup raised a $7.5 million Series A (back in 2018) -- as well as taking in funding through the equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs.

  • GE, Union Pacific Mandate Covid-19 Vaccine for U.S. Workers

    More large U.S. companies are imposing requirements to meet a Biden administration deadline of Dec. 8 for federal contractors.

  • Google turns those annoying call center menus into easy-to-navigate screens

    Google Assistant is now smart enough to stay on the line so you don't have to listen to hold music. It'll also show you automated menu options during a call.

  • Venezuela and US in face off over extradited businessman Alex Saab

    Businessman Alex Saab appeared in court in Florida after being extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, where he had been detained since June 2020. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the US with running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil-rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. Venezuela has reacted furiously, suspending talks with the US-backed opposition on ending the country's political and economic crisis.

  • Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

    On the same day last week that a southern Oregon county declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about 2 tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. The raid illustrates that the proliferation of industrial-scale marijuana farms has gotten so bad and so brazen that Jackson County Commissioners asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard “to assist, as able, in the enforcement of laws related to the production of cannabis.” During last Wednesday's raid in Medford, near the California border, police found a vast outdoor growing operation, plus harvested plants hanging upside down on drying racks and 3,900 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of resinous buds stashed in huge bags and in stacks of plastic storage containers.

  • Google details the Pixel 6's unique Tensor chip

    Google's Tensor SoC will power the Pixel 6 phones. Now, we know exactly what makes Tensor tick.

  • The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the competition: Telephoto, Tensor and more

    Google's Tensor chip makes its debut in the latest pair of Pixel phones.

  • See Olivia Rodrigo’s Standout Style Evolution

    Olivia Rodrigo's style used to be fit for Disney, but the singer now dresses in jumpsuits, cutout dresses and sky-high heels.

  • Yellen says Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she welcomed a revised proposal from congressional Democrats to raise a bank account tax reporting threshold to $10,000 in annual transactions from a proposed $600 level, with an exemption for wage earners. The change was made after major opposition https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/us-banking-lobby-groups-oppose-proposed-tax-reporting-law-2021-09-17 from banking and other lobbying groups who charged that initial proposal would raise financial privacy concerns by requiring financial firms to track and submit to the Internal Revenue Service data on aggregate inflows and outflows from every bank account above a minimum threshold of $600 a year.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Imploding Today

    The company's oral COVID-19 treatment looks like a dud in the mild-to-moderate COVID-19 setting.

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill failed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • Omeros Stock Falls As FDA Asks For More Clinical Narsoplimab Data In HSCT-TMA

    The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to Omeros Corporation's (NASDAQ: OMER) marketing application for narsoplimab for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA). Related: Why Are Omeros Shares Plunging On Friday? TMA is defined by the presence of hemolytic anemia (destruction of red blood cells), low platelets, and organ damage due to the formation of microscopic blood clots in capillaries and small arteries. In the CRL, FDA expressed d

  • UPS, Disney to meet with White House and discuss vaccine mandate

    Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies are expected to meet with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss President Joe Biden's plan to require that private-sector workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according to public filings. The mandate would apply to businesses with 100 or more employees, and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. Several industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rulemaking process was moving with urgency and they expect the mandate to be formally announced as early as this week.

  • Revance Stock Loses 39% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • The Fed is ‘basically responsible’ for the market now, Scott Minerd says

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd joins Yahoo Finance live to weigh in on the latest market action in October, discuss his thoughts on Fed tapering and more.

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. Edesa reported that EB05 demonstrated mortality reductions in multiple patient groups beyond the initial findings. The company said it believes EB05 regulates the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. "