FDA’s Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. to deliver Keynote Address at 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference

Muscular Dystrophy Association
·3 min read

2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Keynote Speaker

FDA’s Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. to deliver Keynote Address at 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical &amp; Scientific Conference.
FDA’s Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. to deliver Keynote Address at 2023 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference.

New York, NY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. as the Keynote Speaker at the MDA 2023 Clinical & Scientific Conference. His presentation will take place Monday, March 20, 2023, in-person in Dallas, TX, and via live stream. Registration for the global convening of the worldwide neuromuscular disease community is open for both in-person and virtual registration here.

“It’s my privilege to be a part of this important global gathering convened by the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Genetic therapies for neuromuscular diseases are now entering an unprecedented period of clinical translation,” said Dr. Marks. “I’m looking forward to addressing the unique needs for drug development and regulatory oversight of gene therapies and other genetic medicines.”

The 2023 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference is being held March 19-22, 2023, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas and via live stream. View the full agenda here. As the largest US gathering focused solely on neuromuscular disease, the conference will explore the latest research advancements and clinical achievement in the space, with concurrent clinical and scientific sessions. This year's conference will take a particular look at emerging technologies in genetic medicine.

“We are honored to have Dr. Marks speak at our 2023 Clinical & Scientific Conference,” said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer, MDA. “Dr. Marks has recognized the need for a different paradigm for drug development for rare disease and we look forward to hearing more about his vision for the future.

Dr. Marks is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The center is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products, including vaccines, allergenic products, blood and blood products, and cellular, tissue and gene therapies. Dr. Marks and center staff are committed to facilitating the development of biological products and providing oversight throughout the product life cycle.

“MDA has been proud to partner with offices and initiatives across the entire FDA on speeding new therapies for neuromuscular diseases to market and ensuring the neuromuscular disease community’s voice is heard loud and clear as FDA deliberates on potential new therapies,” said Paul Melmeyer, Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on InstagramFacebookTwitterTikTokYouTube, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, VP, Public Relations Muscular Dystrophy Association press@mdausa.org


