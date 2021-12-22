U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.56
    +47.33 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,753.89
    +261.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,521.89
    +180.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.90
    +18.96 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    +1.80 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +16.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    -0.0300 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3363
    +0.0098 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1090
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,958.40
    +279.96 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.88
    -4.56 (-0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

FDA authorizes Pfizer's Covid antiviral pill for people 12 and older

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

The FDA has issued an emergency authorization Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, making it the first oral method for treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. The treatment is meant for high-risk people 12 and older who could progress to a more serious COVID infection. The best part? The FDA says it could be available to use within a few days, making it another tool as we face the Omicron variant wave.

Paxlovid is available by prescription only, and it's meant to be taken within five days of first noticing COVID symptoms. According to Pfizer's tests, it can prevent hospitalization or death by 88 percent in high-risk patients. The treatment, which can be prescribed to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, consists of 30 pills taken over five days. It includes the protein inhibitor nirmatrelvir and rotinavir, which keeps that inhibitor from breaking down in your body. Side effects include an impaired sense of taste, high blood pressure, diarrhea and muscle aches. 

“This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

So far, the US has ordered enough pills to treat 10 million people, the New York Times reports. The company plans to deliver enough pills to cover 65,000 Americans within a week. And after that, production is expect to ramp up, with 150,000 courses delivered in January and 150,000 in February. It also won't be the only antiviral pill around: Merck's competing treatment is expected to be approved soon, and it'll likely be more readily available than Pfizer's. Merck's option is far less effective, though—tests show it can only prevent hospitalization or death by 30 percent. (Still, that's better than having no treatment.) 

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is brilliant, but not for everyone

    The Matrix Resurrections is a smart follow-up to the iconic Matrix trilogy.

  • What to watch over the 2021 holidays

    Here's a list of the best TV shows and movies to watch over the 2021 holidays, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • LG's DualUp Monitor is a vertical screen with an unusual aspect ratio

    LG has revealed a couple of monitors it's debuting at its virtual CES event, and one of them is apparently a completely new format in the market.

  • Square Enix sharpens up Final Fantasy 14's charmingly blocky grapes

    The low-poly fruit became a meme when the Endwalker expansion arrived in November.

  • U.S. fights bail for Russian businessman accused of insider trading through hacking

    A U.S. prosecutor on Wednesday argued a Russian businessman accused of insider trading using hacked corporate information could use his wealth and Kremlin connections to flee the United States if he was granted bail. Vladislav Klyushin, an owner of an information technology company with ties to the Russian government, had sought to be released from jail on a $2.5 million bond and remain under house arrest in a Boston apartment following his extradition from Switzerland on Saturday. But during a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Kosto argued the proposed bond, secured by cash and a London apartment, was something Klyushin "could easily walk away from."

  • 9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building

    Nine days after a tornado demolished his three-story office building in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson was standing in the rubble when he thought he heard a faint meow. It instantly gave him hope that his office cat, Madix, who hadn't been seen since before the storms hit, was alive. Gibson said he had tried to find the solid black cat with yellow eyes that liked to greet customers of his rental business, but had given up after a few days.

  • Antidepressants might be largely ineffective, study suggests

    Antidepressants should be prescribed less routinely by doctors, scientists have said, after a study concluded there was no strong evidence that the drugs were effective.

  • AWS had another outage, this time affecting apps like Slack and Hulu

    A power outage at an AWS data center caused issues for at least the third time this month.

  • The OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed in January

    Rumors suggest the device will be the only model in the 10-series lineup.

  • In 2021, Tesla's phenomenal profits were offset by constant crisis

    Tesla's 2021 saw record profits and production but was routinely marred by federal investigations, vehicle recalls and its CEO's erratic antics.

  • NASA delays James Webb telescope launch due to poor weather

    The James Webb space telescope could begin its journey on Christmas morning.

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita reports on Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill receiving FDA authorization as shares experience an uptick.

  • Biden pledges 500 million free rapid tests to fight Omicron. Experts say it's not enough.

    Omicron — and the enormous numbers of breakthrough infections it will generate — is about to make frequent rapid testing for contagiousness more crucial than ever before.

  • Leniency calls grow for trucker sentenced in Colorado crash

    An online petition has gathered millions of signatures calling for leniency for a 26-year-old truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for vehicular homicide in an explosive accident at the base of a Colorado mountain highway that killed four people in 2019. More than 4.5 million people had signed the change.org petition urging Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency or commute Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence by Tuesday, The Denver Gazette reports. Truckers nationwide have voiced outrage over the sentence on Twitter, using the hashtags #NoTrucksToColorado and #NoTrucksColorado, among others.

  • Honor's first foldable smartphone will be the Magic V

    Honor has teased the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V, on Twitter and Weibo.

  • Realme's latest flagship phone apparently feels like paper

    Realme's flagship GT 2 Pro features an eco-friendly bio-polymer material on its back cover, with Muji design icon Naoto Fukasawa adding a textured paper feel.

  • Tesla shares rally after CEO Musk says he has sold 'enough' stock

    Tesla Inc shares surged 6% on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said in an interview he has sold "enough stock" following several weeks of share sales by the billionaire. Musk gave conflicting statements on Tuesday and Wednesday as to whether he may or may not be done with his stated goal of selling 10% of his shares. But on Wednesday he suggested he may not be done selling shares.

  • Why Allakos Stock Is Crashing Today

    The huge decline came after the company announced results from its phase 3 Enigma 2 and its phase 2/3 Kryptos clinical studies evaluating lirentelimab. Allakos reported that both clinical studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints.

  • Why BioNTech, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Slipping Today

    Decreasing concerns about the omicron variant are leading to declining prices for these vaccine stocks.

  • Why Aquestive Therapeutics Dived by 29% Today

    Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) was one of the steeper decliners among biotech stocks Tuesday. The company's shares plummeted more than 29% on a rather discouraging piece of news about one of its top drug candidates. Late Monday night, Aquestive disclosed that it had received notification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Libervant Buccal Film pipeline drug.