U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,062.25
    +31.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,269.00
    +194.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,623.00
    +130.25 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.70
    +14.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -1.37 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.70
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.32
    -0.24 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2570
    -0.4530 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,409.68
    +583.39 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.95
    +20.07 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.23
    +22.92 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

FDA Recalls Training Course: Understanding Recall Authority and Policy - Before You Start, and After You Finish Best Practices and Common Pitfalls (September 21-22, 2022)

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls - Before You Start, and After You Finish - Best Practices and Common Pitfalls Training Course - 2 Day" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy.

You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again.

Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.

Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.

You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow-up or regulatory action, and in some cases legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business.

A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand FDA's recall authority and policy

  • Learn how to manage recalls under FDA oversight

  • Learn how to interact with FDA

  • See how to develop health risk determinations

  • Learn critical recall strategy components

  • Manage possible FDA enforcement actions

  • Many more....

Who Should Attend:

  • Recall managers

  • Quality assurance managers

  • Regulatory affairs directors

  • Risk and product liability managers

  • Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers

  • Own label distributors

Companies and departments:

  • Manufacturers

  • Own Label Distributors

  • Importers

  • Healthcare institutions

  • Nursing homes

  • Medical practice groups

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 01 (10:00 AM - 04:00 PM EDT)

Day 1 - Morning

FDA's Regulatory Authority

  • Recall Regulations

  • Voluntary recall: 21 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Part 7

  • Mandatory recall actions

  • 21 C.F.R. Part 810

  • 21 C.F.R. Part 806

Recall Classification

  • Violation of the law

  • Risk to Health

  • Precedents

  • Exemptions

  • Stock Recovery

  • Product Withdrawal

  • Product Improvement

Recalls and risk to health

  • Risk to health categories

  • Death

  • Serious injury / serious illness

  • Non-reversible / reversible

  • May cause, if it were to recur

  • Remote possibility

  • Health Hazard Evaluation for Recall Classification

  • FDA's internal evaluation

  • Vulnerable subpopulations

  • Scoring

  • Participants

  • Industry HHE equivalent

  • FDA's recall database

DAY 02 (10:00 AM - 04:00 PM EDT )

Day 2 - Morning

FDA's Recall Procedures

  • Understanding FDA's program and implementation

  • FDA's agency-wide recall procedures

  • The FDA's investigator's job

  • Preparing a recall strategy

  • Preparing for FDA oversight

  • Recall notification to FDA's District Office

  • Recall notification to the public

  • Root cause identification

  • Correction and Prevent Action (CAPA)

FDA inspectional follow up

Enforcement: FDA administrative and legal remedies

End

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epdjn4


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb stock tumbles after stroke drug trial sees mixed results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Bristol-Myers Squibb stock is down today.

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Bristol Myers Squibb, Bayer Stocks Hit The Deck On Blood Thinner Flops

    Blood thinners produced by drug giants Bristol Myers and Bayer fell short of predictions, leading shares of both stocks down Monday.

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Tesla hit with proposed class action over phantom braking issue

    A California owner of a Tesla Model 3 sued the electric vehicle maker in a proposed class action over cars suddenly stopping for non-existent obstacles, calling it a "frightening and dangerous nightmare," according to the lawsuit. Tesla has rushed its autonomous driving cars to market with unsafe technology, including its driver assistant system which the company calls Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, and its emergency braking system, according to the lawsuit by Jose Alvarez Toledo of San Francisco. This adds to growing public and regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's driver assistant technology, despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk promising full self-driving by this year-end.

  • Tesla seeks to overturn Louisiana ban on direct car sales

    Tesla Inc has filed a lawsuit to challenge Louisiana's refusal to allow the company to sell vehicles directly to consumers, calling the U.S. state's move protectionist and anti-competitive. The case is the latest battle to reverse direct sales bans in some states against the electric carmaker, which bypassed traditional car dealerships. In those states, consumers have to travel to neighboring states to secure Tesla vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Win for Qualcomm as no EU appeal court ruling against $991 million fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against Qualcomm, people familiar with the matter said, in a major win for the U.S. chipmaker that ends a long-running saga. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Peloton persuades U.S. judge to send sales tax lawsuit into arbitration

    A U.S. judge on Monday handed a victory to Peloton Interactive Inc, saying subscribers must arbitrate their claims that the maker of at-home bicycles improperly charged sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Oregon. Saying the case did not belong in federal court, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan put the proposed class action on hold, pending the arbitration's outcome. Ramos said Peloton had not waived its right to arbitrate after failing to pay filing fees and defaulting in an unrelated 2019 arbitration over the deletion of thousands of videos from its streaming library.

  • 5 Medications That Could Be Making You Forgetful

    Medications can cause a wide range of side effects—some unpleasant and others downright dangerous. "One of the more dangerous side effects which is often overlooked is forgetfulness," says David Cutler, MD, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. "One of the reasons forgetfulness may be overlooked is that forgetfulness from treatment can often not be differentiated from forgetfulness from the underlying disease," he tells Best Life. For s

  • Nursing mom jokes that husband ‘gets the best of both worlds’ thanks to different breast sizes

    Body acceptance with a healthy dose of humor.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Highlights the Buffett Magic

    If it was publicly traded, Berkshire Hathaway Energy would be the second-biggest U.S. utility. Earnings have grown 30-fold since Buffett bought the core of the business in 2000.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.