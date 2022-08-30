FDA Recalls Training Course: Understanding Recall Authority and Policy - Before You Start, and After You Finish Best Practices and Common Pitfalls (September 21-22, 2022)
This course will teach how to establish a roadmap for conducting recalls. The knowledge you gain will sharpen your recall management decisions and strategy.
You will learn how to use the FDA's health risk criteria so you can develop effective recall procedures. One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again.
Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.
Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.
You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow-up or regulatory action, and in some cases legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business.
A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.
Learning Objectives:
Understand FDA's recall authority and policy
Learn how to manage recalls under FDA oversight
Learn how to interact with FDA
See how to develop health risk determinations
Learn critical recall strategy components
Manage possible FDA enforcement actions
Many more....
Who Should Attend:
Recall managers
Quality assurance managers
Regulatory affairs directors
Risk and product liability managers
Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers
Own label distributors
Companies and departments:
Manufacturers
Own Label Distributors
Importers
Healthcare institutions
Nursing homes
Medical practice groups
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 01 (10:00 AM - 04:00 PM EDT)
Day 1 - Morning
FDA's Regulatory Authority
Recall Regulations
Voluntary recall: 21 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Part 7
Mandatory recall actions
21 C.F.R. Part 810
21 C.F.R. Part 806
Recall Classification
Violation of the law
Risk to Health
Precedents
Exemptions
Stock Recovery
Product Withdrawal
Product Improvement
Recalls and risk to health
Risk to health categories
Death
Serious injury / serious illness
Non-reversible / reversible
May cause, if it were to recur
Remote possibility
Health Hazard Evaluation for Recall Classification
FDA's internal evaluation
Vulnerable subpopulations
Scoring
Participants
Industry HHE equivalent
FDA's recall database
DAY 02 (10:00 AM - 04:00 PM EDT )
Day 2 - Morning
FDA's Recall Procedures
Understanding FDA's program and implementation
FDA's agency-wide recall procedures
The FDA's investigator's job
Preparing a recall strategy
Preparing for FDA oversight
Recall notification to FDA's District Office
Recall notification to the public
Root cause identification
Correction and Prevent Action (CAPA)
FDA inspectional follow up
Enforcement: FDA administrative and legal remedies
End
