U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.48
    -2.45 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2136
    -0.0058 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9420
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,997.57
    +13.17 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

FDA Roundup: December 6, 2022

·4 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

  • Today, the FDA issued a final guidance, Homeopathic Drug Products, describing the agency's approach to prioritizing enforcement and regulatory actions for homeopathic products marketed in the U.S. without the required FDA approval. The FDA has developed a risk-based approach under which the Agency intends to prioritize specific categories of homeopathic drug products that potentially pose a higher risk to public health, such as those intended for populations at greater risk for adverse reactions, including those with weakened immune systems, infants and children, the elderly, and pregnant women, as well as ophthalmic and injectable products, because the routes of administration for these products bypass some of the body's natural defenses. The agency anticipates many homeopathic drug products will fall outside the categories of drug products it intends to prioritize for enforcement and regulatory action. There are no FDA-approved products labeled as homeopathic, and the agency cannot ensure these drugs meet standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Previously, the FDA warned the public about certain homeopathic products, including those containing a toxic substance and ones recalled due to contamination.
     

  • Today, the FDA issued an updated safety communication on the use of Endologix AFX endovascular grafts. This update includes information about new labeling and a required postmarket study for the AFX2 Endovascular AAA System (AFX2) to better inform patients and health care providers of the risk of Type III endoleaks. The FDA continues to recommend health care providers consider using available alternative treatment options for patients with abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) rather than the AFX2 device. In addition, the FDA continues to emphasize the importance for all patients who had their AAA treated with any AFX endovascular graft (AFX with Strata, AFX with Duraply, or AFX2) to have at least yearly, lifelong follow-up with a health care provider to monitor for Type III endoleaks.
     

  • On Monday, registration opened for the FDA's Rare Disease Day virtual event to be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. This year's theme is "Intersections with Rare Diseases – A patient focused event" which will explore a range of topics related to rare diseases. Participants will have the unique opportunity to:

  • On Monday, the FDA issued an update to our previous letter to health care providers to inform the health care community of the final post-approval study (PAS) results and updated labeling for the Impella RP System manufactured by Abiomed.

  • COVID-19 testing updates:

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-december-6-2022-301696371.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recommended Stories

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Tuesday

    Investors and analysts were unimpressed by trial results on the company's combination therapy to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • Emergent earns fast-track review for selling opioid overdose drug without prescription

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) has cleared an important hurdle in a bid to make its opioid overdose antidote available to the public without a doctor’s order. The Gaithersburg company said Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental new drug application for Narcan Nasal Spray, currently available with a prescription, as an emergency over-the-counter treatment for opioid overdose. The FDA expects to issue its decision of approval or denial March 29, 2023.

  • Mitch McConnell criticizes year-end pushes for cannabis banking bill and energy permitting reform

    The Kentucky Republican's criticism isn't a good sign for advocates focused on a cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure aimed at energy permitting.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin Cull Development Of Blood Cancer Drug Outside Japan, Look For Strategic Alternatives

    MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd are discontinuing global development of zandelisib outside of Japan for B-cell malignancies. Kyowa Kirin continues the ongoing clinical trials, including the Phase 2 MIRAGE study evaluating Japanese patients with relapsed or refractory indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Recently, the companies reported topline data from a MIRAGE study demonstrating a 75.4% objective response rate, and 24.6% of patients achieved a complete response. The mov

  • Gossamer Bio's stock falls 64% on findings for Phase 2 study for hypertension drug

    Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. plunged 64.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Wall Street analysts questioned the performance of the company's experimental hypertension drug in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Though Gossamer said the drug, seralutinib, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2 clinical trial, SVB Securities analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that the therapy didn't outperform Merck & Co. Inc.'s sotatercept. "We expect the street to be disappointed in these topline results given both

  • Why Tilray and Other Pot Stocks Jumped Early Monday

    Cannabis investors today are reacting to a historic development in the industry on Friday. Tilray shares soared nearly 12%, while Aurora and SNDL stocks were up between about 6% and 7% in early trading.

  • Pfizer accuses Moderna of rewriting history in Covid vaccine patent battle

    In its response to a lawsuit brought by Covid-19 vaccine competitor Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. does not mince words: Pfizer did not copy Moderna's patented technology, it says, and Moderna is rewriting history by claiming otherwise.

  • QNRX: Moving QRX003 Forward in Concurrent Studies

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:QNRX READ THE FULL QNRX RESEARCH REPORT Concurrent studies expand patient enrollment and potential to build positive database … Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. QRX003, Quoin’s investigational product for NS (Netherton syndrome), is being

  • Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

    Soligenix Positioned for Growth: Late-stage Pipeline and Key Q4 Milestones

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Take Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech that has delivered market-beating returns over the past decade. The drugmaker is still at it even amid the market downturn and currently sits near its 52-week high. Vertex has certainly been impressive, but are the company's best days already in the rearview mirror?

  • Editas shares jump 9% on positive news from sickle-cell study

    Shares of Editas Medicine Inc. rallied 9.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said in a news release that it had positive results from the first two patients enrolled in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing its experimental treatment for sickle-cell disease. Editas said the therapy was well-tolerated. "These promising clinical results from the RUBY trial suggest clinical proof of concept for EDIT-301 and support our belief that EDIT-301 can be a clinically differentiated, one-tim

  • FDA Takes Tougher Line on Fast-Tracked Drugs

    GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Artificial Intelligence Study of ARDS-003 Combined with Favipiravir

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today significant results from the study of Onternabez combined with Favipiravir against ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), Sepsis, and COVID-19 through PREPAiRE, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered platform which purposely integrates target identification, validation, lead discovery optimization, drug synthesis, and preclin

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals is testing a drug for performance anxiety. It just got good news.

    This experimental drug is among several candidates the D.C. biotech is pushing through clinical trials.