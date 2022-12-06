FDA Roundup: December 6, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA issued a final guidance, Homeopathic Drug Products, describing the agency's approach to prioritizing enforcement and regulatory actions for homeopathic products marketed in the U.S. without the required FDA approval. The FDA has developed a risk-based approach under which the Agency intends to prioritize specific categories of homeopathic drug products that potentially pose a higher risk to public health, such as those intended for populations at greater risk for adverse reactions, including those with weakened immune systems, infants and children, the elderly, and pregnant women, as well as ophthalmic and injectable products, because the routes of administration for these products bypass some of the body's natural defenses. The agency anticipates many homeopathic drug products will fall outside the categories of drug products it intends to prioritize for enforcement and regulatory action. There are no FDA-approved products labeled as homeopathic, and the agency cannot ensure these drugs meet standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality. Previously, the FDA warned the public about certain homeopathic products, including those containing a toxic substance and ones recalled due to contamination.



Today, the FDA issued an updated safety communication on the use of Endologix AFX endovascular grafts. This update includes information about new labeling and a required postmarket study for the AFX2 Endovascular AAA System (AFX2) to better inform patients and health care providers of the risk of Type III endoleaks. The FDA continues to recommend health care providers consider using available alternative treatment options for patients with abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) rather than the AFX2 device. In addition, the FDA continues to emphasize the importance for all patients who had their AAA treated with any AFX endovascular graft (AFX with Strata, AFX with Duraply, or AFX2) to have at least yearly, lifelong follow-up with a health care provider to monitor for Type III endoleaks.



On Monday, registration opened for the FDA's Rare Disease Day virtual event to be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. This year's theme is "Intersections with Rare Diseases – A patient focused event" which will explore a range of topics related to rare diseases. Participants will have the unique opportunity to:

On Monday, the FDA issued an update to our previous letter to health care providers to inform the health care community of the final post-approval study (PAS) results and updated labeling for the Impella RP System manufactured by Abiomed.