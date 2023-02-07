FDA Roundup: February 7, 2023

On Monday, the FDA updated its easy step-by-step guide to include information about reporting your over-the-counter (OTC) at-home COVID-19 test result to MakeMyTestCount.org. The FDA encourages you to voluntarily and anonymously report your positive or negative test results every time you use an at-home COVID-19 test. The data from MakeMyTestCount.org can help public health departments know how fast the virus is spreading. This valuable test data helps public health departments assess and modify their response to COVID-19 in their local communities, states or across the country. The MakeMyTestCount website is developed through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Tech program and allows consumers to anonymously report the results of their OTC at-home COVID-19 test.

