U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.10
    +30.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0127 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    +0.0180 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0630
    -1.3290 (-1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,925.03
    +77.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.18
    +3.62 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

FDA Roundup: January 6, 2023

·3 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

  • Today, the FDA posted an update that the agency is closely monitoring the emergence of the XBB.1.5 subvariant, a SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant that is currently estimated to account for 28% of circulating variants in the U.S. Because of its similarity to variants that are not neutralized by Evusheld (e.g., XBB), the FDA does not anticipate that Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5. This means that Evusheld may not provide protection against developing COVID-19 for individuals who have received Evusheld and are later exposed to XBB.1.5. However, we are awaiting additional data to verify that Evusheld is not active against XBB.1.5. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

    Health care providers should inform individuals of the increased risk, compared to other variants, for COVID-19 due to SARS-CoV-2 variants not neutralized by Evusheld.

    If signs and symptoms of COVID-19 occur, advise individuals to test for COVID-19 and seek medical attention, including starting treatment for COVID-19 as appropriate.

  • On Dec. 27, the FDA issued a warning letter to globalpharmacyplus.com for selling unapproved and misbranded drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. The letter also warns the company for offering Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) drugs and narrow therapeutic index (NTI) drugs. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

  • Each month, the FDA Grand Rounds lecture series highlights a key public health challenge and how the FDA is applying science and innovation to its regulatory activities. The agency invites you to attend the next presentation on Jan. 12, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. ET, on the topic, "The Scientific Basis of Proposed Tobacco Product Standards to Prohibit Menthol as a Characterizing Flavor in Cigarettes and Flavors in Cigars." 

    On Apr. 28, 2022, the FDA announced proposed product standards to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and prohibit all characterizing flavors (other than tobacco) in cigars. These actions have the potential to significantly reduce disease and death from combusted tobacco product use, the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., by reducing youth experimentation and addiction, and increasing the numbers of smokers that quit. This presentation will provide an overview of the scientific evidence that informed the development of these proposed rules, with an explanation of the external peer review process FDA utilized for review of the highly influential scientific assessments for these proposed rules.

  • COVID-19 testing updates:

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-january-6-2023-301715755.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recommended Stories

  • FDA approves Biogen-Eisai Alzheimer’s drug, China in talks to make Pfizer Paxlovid generic

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani highlights the progress on Biogen-Eisai's collaborative Alzheimer's treatment drug and China's plans to distribute Pfizer's Paxlovid pill.

  • FDA Approves Eisai and Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Therapy

    The agency approved lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, under its accelerated approval pathway.

  • Biogen Stock Surges After Alzheimer's Approval

    U.S. health regulators [have approved](https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-alzheimers-drug-approved-by-fda-promises-to-slow-disease-11673032312?mod=hp_lead_pos4) Biogen's new Alzheimer's disease drug, and stockholders are reaping the rewards. Biogen shares were recently up 6% shortly after trading resumed on Friday; the stock had been halted shortly before word of the approval became public. Shares of Eli Lilly, which has similar drugs under development, were up 1.5% on Friday.

  • Alzheimer’s Drug From Eisai, Biogen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co. and its partner Biogen Inc. gained initial US regulatory clearance for lecanemab, the first treatment clearly shown to slow the advance of brain-wasting Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCart

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Elon Musk Makes Major Decision About Politics

    Musk, who has millions of Twitter followers, just organized a poll with surprising results on his involvement in politics.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm

    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a mistake it would not make again. Reuters reported earlier that lawyers from Perkins Coie entered court appearances for Twitter in the case on Wednesday even though Musk has denounced the firm on the social media platform, including in a tweet last month related to its past work for former Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Musk's email said hiring Perkins Coie was "an error on the part of a member of the Twitter team."

  • Breaking: 'State-controlled board' envisioned to replace Disney's Reedy Creek

    The future of Walt Disney World's (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District finally may be taking shape, but without the theme park giant as part of it. A public notice filed on the Osceola County website states that there is an "intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature during a regular, extended, or special session" related to the future of the eventual dissolution of Reedy Creek, which was signed into law last April by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The corporate kingdom has come to an end," said DeSantis' Communications Director Taryn Fenske, in a prepared statement sent to Orlando Business Journal.

  • Wells Fargo has fired an executive accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard a flight to New Delhi

    An executive at Wells Fargo (WFC) has been fired after he reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger during an Air India flight to New Delhi in November. The banker was reportedly inebriated, according to Asian News International citing Air India, when he allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman. Shankar Mishra’s involvement was reported by the Economic Times and the Times of India.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Genetics, Alzheimer's And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

    If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of these drugmakers will report study results that are awfully important to their futures.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Approved by FDA, Promises to Slow Disease

    Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi is the first drug to show that reducing a protein linked to Alzheimer’s helped patients.

  • Fed Officials Call for More Rate Hikes Even as Price Pressures Cool

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials Friday stressed further interest-rate hikes are needed to tame inflation even though there are emerging signs that price pressures are cooling.Most Read from BloombergSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCarthy’s Speaker Pr

  • Novocure Skyrockets 69% After Pulling Off A Once-In-Six-Years Feat

    Adding Novocure's medical device to standard drugs improved survival for late-stage lung cancer patients, leading NVCR stock to soar Thursday.

  • Alzheimer’s Disease Treatments: What to Know About New and Future Drugs

    The new drug Leqembi promises to slow the disease in patients, but they will have to balance safety risks and reimbursement issues.

  • BLS Jobs: 223K, 3.5% Unemployment Strong, Wage Growth Down

    At 3.5%, we are officially back down to pre-pandemic levels on unemployment.

  • China’s latest COVID challenge: Lunar New Year holiday travel surge

    China is hoping to avoid an acceleration in the pace of new COVID cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end first week of 2023 higher after jobs report spurs big rally

    U.S. stocks staged their first notable rally of 2023 to close the week higher Friday after December employment data showed wage growth decelerated last month. Investors perceived the release as a sign Federal Reserve officials may ease their rate hiking campaign.