FDA Roundup: October 18, 2022

On Friday, October 14, the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products announced that, to date, all non-tobacco nicotine product applications submitted by May 14 have been processed, and 95 percent have been assessed to determine if they meet the minimum requirements to be accepted for further review. As of Oct. 7, the FDA has issued Refuse to Accept letters for more than 889,000 products in applications that do not meet the criteria for acceptance. The FDA has also accepted over 1,600 applications, with the vast majority being for e-cigarette or e-liquid products, and has issued a total of over 60 warning letters to manufacturers, including brands popular among youth such as Puff Bar. The manufacturer warning letters include those for products for which an application had been submitted but where the agency has taken a negative action, such as a Refuse to Accept Letter.