U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9970
    +0.0095 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0191 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9690
    -1.0510 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,127.62
    +779.65 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

FDA Roundup: October 25, 2022

·3 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

  • Today, the FDA issued a Safety Communications warning consumers, caregivers and health care providers not to use the recalled Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed by Whele LLC (doing business as Perch) due to the risks of injury, including electric shocks, skin burns, rashes or irritation. Yesterday, Whele LLC, announced a recall of over 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that were distributed between July 2021 and July 2022. These products were sold through Amazon.com and Walmart.com and have the following descriptions and model numbers:

To date, the FDA is not aware of any deaths associated with the use of these products. The company has received reports of user injuries and device malfunctions.

  • Today, the FDA issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to Lakpura LLC for selling unapproved and misbranded products as drugs for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

  • On Friday, the FDA along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods. The meeting will be held virtually and will discuss adding a work charge being advanced by FDA on Cronobacter spp. in powdered infant formula. The Committee will also discuss updates under the Cyclospora cayetanensis subcommittee and vote on adopting the following report: "Enhancing Salmonella Control in Poultry Products." Additional information about the meeting can be found here.

  • The FDA will continue hosting the Virtual Town Hall Series - Test Development and Validation During Public Health Emergencies (Monkeypox and COVID-19) from 12:05-1 p.m. ET on the following dates. No registration required.

  • COVID-19 testing updates:

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-october-25-2022-301659190.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Shares Popped Today

    American attitudes surrounding legalized marijuana seem to be swinging strongly in favor. Today, that, and a move from a major player in the sector has cannabis stocks surging. Canada's Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) was one of those stocks, up 13.9% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskTricida

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • How Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may be proponent for pushing crypto advancement in U.K.

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains how the election of UK's new crypto-friendly prime minister Rishi Sunak could mean the possibility of the UK becoming a crypto hub going forward.

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • Biogen Skids Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarter As Pressure Builds In Alzheimer's Market

    Biogen stock fell Tuesday despite a beat-and-raise quarter and continued enthusiasm for its experimental Alzheimer's treatment.

  • Twitter employees demand Elon Musk ‘treat them with dignity’ not like ‘pawns’ in open letter

    Mr Musk reportedly plans to cut Twitter’s headcount by 75 per cent when he takes over

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • 'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

    Many people who are sensitive to gluten claim they can eat all the bread and pasta they want when traveling abroad. How could this be true?

  • Biogen and Eisai make plans to take another Alzheimer’s drug to the FDA

    The companies said last month that their new experimental therapy, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Warns Russia Against False Flag Nuke Use

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned Russia against using a nuclear or radioactive weapon in Ukraine and said he’s been in discussions Tuesday about the possibility. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: Market Wrap

  • L'Oreal's hair straighteners caused woman's cancer, lawsuit claims

    L'Oreal SA has been sued by a Missouri woman who alleges she developed uterine cancer as a result of using the French cosmetic company's hair-straightening products. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Chicago, came days after a study from the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) finding that hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of uterine cancer among frequent users. The plaintiff, Jennifer Mitchell, said she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2018, after using L'Oreal's products since about 2000, when she was 10.

  • Biden receives updated COVID-19 vaccine booster

    On Tuesday, President Biden received the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and delivered remarks about the ongoing effort to combat the coronavirus.

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Biogen confident in Alzheimer's drug ahead of rivals' data

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc on Tuesday said the Alzheimer's disease drug it is developing with Japan's Eisai Co Ltd would be used by doctors in a competitive market as investors wait for data from rival therapies made by Eli Lilly and Co and Roche. The drug, lecanemab was shown to slow the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month, and additional data is expected next month. Lecanemab and experimental drugs for the mind-wasting disease from Lilly and Roche belong to a class of treatments that reduces amyloid beta proteins in the brain believed to be an underlying cause of Alzheimer's.

  • Emmanuel the emu suffered from stress, not bird flu, caretaker says

    Emmanuel the emu is one of just two birds out of more than 50 on the farm that survived a deadly wave of bird flu, and is believed to have been "incredibly overwhelmed" by the situation.