FDA Roundup: October 4, 2022

On Monday, the FDA announced that you may now send electronic copy (eCopy) or electronic Submission Template And Resource (eSTAR) premarket submissions online through the CDRH Customer Collaboration Portal ("CDRH Portal").

"This announcement is a significant step forward in the FDA's commitment to digital transformation to increase efficiency, transparency, and simplicity for medical device premarket submissions. While the FDA's broader modernization efforts began in September 2019, the COVID-19 public health emergency and ongoing industry input sharpened our focus on transforming technology and processes to better serve all stakeholders. With the CDRH Portal, manufacturers of devices can now quickly upload eSTAR and eCopy submissions for several submission types and continue to track the progress of 510(k) submissions on a secure website. CDRH intends to expand its tracking feature to other submission types and add other capabilities in 2023." — Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.