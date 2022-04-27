U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.14
    +0.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    -18.10 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3850
    +1.1750 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,127.74
    +1,082.69 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.49
    +13.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

FDA Takes Steps to Limit Lead in Juice to Further Reduce Exposure to Toxic Elements in Foods

·5 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today issued draft action levels for lead in single-strength (ready to drink) apple juice and other single-strength juices and juice blends. This action is intended to reduce the potential for negative health effects from dietary exposure to lead, and supports the agency's Closer to Zero action plan that sets forth the FDA's science-based approach to reducing exposure to toxic elements in foods.

"Exposure of our most vulnerable populations, especially children, to elevated levels of toxic elements from foods is unacceptable," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "This action to limit lead in juice represents an important step forward in advancing FDA's Closer to Zero action plan, which we are confident will have a lasting public health impact on current and future generations."

Today's draft guidance outlines action levels, which are recommended limits of lead in juice that can be achieved by industry and progressively lowered as appropriate.

In particular, Action Levels for Lead in Juice: Draft Guidance for Industry, provides draft action levels of 10 parts per billion (ppb) for lead in single-strength apple juice and of 20 ppb for lead in all other single-strength juice types, including juice blends that contain apple juice.

As part of its commitment in the Closer to Zero action plan to consider the biological effects from exposure to harmful elements in food, the draft action levels for lead in juice were guided by the FDA's interim reference level (IRL) for lead, a measure of the contribution of lead in food to blood lead levels. The FDA estimates that establishing a 10 ppb action level could result in as much as a 46% reduction in exposure to lead from apple juice in children. For all other fruit and vegetable juices, establishment of an action level of 20 ppb is estimated to result in a reduction of 19% in exposure to lead from all other juices in children. The FDA issued a lower draft action level for apple juice because it is the most commonly consumed juice that young children drink.

"As we outlined in the Closer to Zero action plan, the agency is increasing targeted compliance activities as part of our efforts to monitor levels of these elements in foods through the FDA's Total Diet Study, Toxic Elements in Food and Foodware program and sampling assignments," said Susan Mayne, Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition. "In addition, our work in this important area of food safety will progress with advancements in science. For example, action levels may be progressively lowered over time, as appropriate, to make continual improvements in reducing the levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury in foods eaten by babies and young children."

The FDA is accepting comments on the draft guidance. A manufacturer may choose to implement the recommendations in a draft guidance before the guidance becomes final. The FDA will work with manufacturers of these products to encourage the adoption of best practices to lower levels of lead in juice. The FDA routinely monitors levels of toxic elements in food and considers on a case-by-case basis whether a food that contains a contaminant is adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and subject to enforcement action.

Because lead is in the environment as a naturally occurring element and from consumer and industrial products and processes, it is not possible to remove it entirely from the food supply. However, the action levels recommended in the draft guidance document will help limit consumer exposure. The FDA recommends that for good nutrition, parents follow the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which recommends limits on juice intake for children. Decreasing juice consumption would also reduce potential exposure to lead from juice. The Dietary Guidelines recommends that children should get at least half of their fruit needs each day from whole fruit rather than juice and that children under 12 months of age should not consume juice.

Issuing the draft guidance for lead in juice is part of the FDA's broader efforts to reduce exposure to lead, arsenic, mercury and cadmium from foods and to advance the goals laid out in the Closer to Zero action plan, initiated in April 2021. As it enters the second year of the Closer to Zero action plan, the FDA is working to identify reference levels for arsenic, cadmium and mercury, and to issue draft guidance to industry on action levels for lead in foods commonly eaten by babies and young children. We're also continuing to work towards issuing final guidance on an action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice.

This action is part of the FDA's whole of government approach that includes working with federal partners, including the President's Task Force on Environmental Health Risks and Safety Risks to Children.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: Kim DiFonzo, 240-651-4191; Janell Goodwin, 240-393-3067
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-takes-steps-to-limit-lead-in-juice-to-further-reduce-exposure-to-toxic-elements-in-foods-301534650.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recommended Stories

  • Hwang Pleads Not Guilty, to Be Released on $100 Million Bond

    (Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management Founder Bill Hwang pleaded not guilty to fraud and other charges from the collapse of his family office, and will be freed on $100 million bail. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay Wit

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Achieve Life Sciences Aces Pivotal Cytisinicline Study In Smoking Cessation

    Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) has announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ORCA-2 trial of 3mg cytisinicline for 6-weeks or 12-weeks compared to a placebo in 810 adult smokers. The 6- and 12-week cytisinicline treatments demonstrated significantly better quit rates than placebo, with odds ratios of 8.0 and 6.3, respectively. Subjects who received 12 weeks of cytisinicline treatment had a 6.3 times higher likelihood of quitting smoking during the last 4 weeks of treatment th

  • What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it?

    What to know about Paxlovid, its availability, side effects and more. The pill can decrease hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk adults by 89%.

  • Here's the Worst News for Abbott Right Now (and Why Investors Shouldn't Worry)

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) investors have plenty to be happy about when they look at the company's recent earnings report. In fact, this recall is the reason Abbott lowered its annual revenue growth guidance to the mid-to-high single digits from the high single digits. This is the worst news to hit Abbott in the first quarter.

  • East Bay drug maker gets chance to make case for struggling kidney drug

    The company's stock closed more than 31% higher than Friday, but investors largely took a wait-and-see approach.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • Community Health Systems ups employee benefits by $40 million per year

    The investment is designed to attract and retain a “strong workforce” at Community Health Systems, especially nurses, technicians, therapists, clinicians and other support personnel.

  • OPSENS ANNOUNCES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR ITS NEW TAVR GUIDEWIRE

    OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that it has received Health Canada approval for the SavvyWire™, its new guidewire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures, or TAVR.

  • Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) for the Treatment of Bipolar l Disorder and Schizophrenia in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.1

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • United States is 'out of the pandemic phase,' Fauci says

    The United States is finally "out of the pandemic phase," the country's top infectious disease expert said, as cases and hospitalizations are notably down and mask mandates are all but extinct. While there are still new infections spreading throughout the country - an average of 50,000 per day as of Tuesday - the country is far from the heights of the pandemic, when daily case counts surpassed 1 million. Restrictions, too, are easing as many Americans appear to be putting the pandemic behind the

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • Allergy-sufferers beware! These natural home remedies could worsen your spring symptoms

    Looking into natural treatments for spring seasonal allergies? If so, proceed with caution. Some popular DIY wellness remedies might not work — and could actually make allergy symptoms worse. Board-certified allergist Dr. Tania Elliott tells Yahoo Life four at-home solutions to look out for.

  • Kamala Harris went to California to recharge. She returned to Washington with the coronavirus

    Where Vice President Kamala Harris' positive coronavirus tests fit into the bigger pandemic picture.

  • Popular Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Cancer Risks

    Pfizer voluntarily recalled five lots of its blood pressure medication Accupril due to high levels of nitrosamines, a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

  • Another rare virus puzzle: They got sick, got treated, got covid again

    Shortly after he served on a jury in March, Gregg Crumley developed a sore throat and congestion. The retired molecular biologist took a rapid test on a Saturday and saw a dark, thick line materialize - "wildly positive" for the coronavirus. Crumley, 71, contacted his doctor two days later. By the afternoon, friends had dropped off a course of Paxlovid, a five-day regimen of antiviral pills that aims to keep people from becoming seriously ill.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most im

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."