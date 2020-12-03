U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - SXL

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SXL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 10:05 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

  • I moved out of California in retirement — but it wasn’t because of taxes

    Whenever we mention to people that we moved from California to Reno, Nev., they all say it makes sense because we get to avoid the high state income tax in California. California has a reputation for high taxes. California is shown in the darkest color.

  • Jim Cramer: Here Comes the 'Pent-Up Demand' Bull Market

    The great news about the pent-up demand rally? While these stocks have been creeping up they are now going to explode higher.

  • Column: Canceling student debt should be a slam dunk. Here's why

    There should be nothing controversial about canceling student debt

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • Fastest-Growing Companies: 27 Stocks Expecting Up To 711% EPS Growth In 2020

    Covid has disrupted the global economy, but ZM, AMZN, NVDA and AMD stocks are among 24 fastest-growing companies expecting up to 711% EPS growth in 2020.

  • The market is not as complacent as it looks: Analyst

    Investors are paying a high premium to protect their downside in these recent market highs amid the pandemic, says one strategist.

  • Mortgage rates fall to another record low — but home buyers shouldn’t cheer just yet

    Mortgage rates, yet again, fell to the lowest level on record. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.71% for the week ending Dec. 3, down a basis point from the week prior, Freddie Mac (FMCC)reported Thursday. This represents the 14th record low that Freddie Mac has reported in 2020.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Under $5 With Massive Upside Ahead

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means that penny stocks – these days, usually seen as those equities priced under $5 – combine a perfect storm of market attractions: low share price, high return potential, and higher than usual risk. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up details on three compelling stocks that fit this profile of low share price and huge upside potential, 100% or more, according to Wall Street analysts. Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM)We’ll start with Cinedigm, the LA-based entertainment company specializing in content marketing and distribution along with digital cinema. Cinedigm is an independent studio for film, TV, and digital production. The company distributes digital media across a variety of content networks.Back in June, CIDM shares showed a sharp spike when the company announced its partnership with Vewd, the world’s largest OTT software provider for Smart TVs, a growing segment of the digital viewing world. Customers are shifting away from cable TV and more and more toward streaming. A working relationship with a Smart TV software company would give Cinedigm access to Vewd’s installed customer base – more than 300 million Smart TV sets. Revenues in 2020 have been fairly stable. For Q1, Q2, and Q3, the top line came in at $7.74 million, $6.02 million, and $7.18 million. The Q3 number is holds the middle spot in that range. Earnings, however, missed expectaions. At a 23-cent per share loss, the EPS came in 17-cents below expectations. On a positive note, CIDM reported a year-over-year sales increase in its core business of ad-based video on demand of 27%.Covering the stock for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Daniel Kurnos points out a few reasons why he thinks Cinedigm "is becoming a much more intriguing investment proposition, particularly at these levels: 1) Organic growth is still building, with the legacy channel lineup strategy on pace to achieve the 30 channel milestone 12 months ahead of schedule; 2) A new highly accretive, streaming roll-up strategy is emerging that Cinedigm is in the best position to execute with minimal competition; 3) No credence or value is being given any more to Cinedigm’s digital projector inventory or Starrise stake, both of which should ultimately benefit in a post-COVID world."In line with his bullish stance, Kurnos rates the stock a Buy, and his $3.50 price target implies room for a stunning 573% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Kurnos’s track record, click here)Currently, CIDM has 2 reviews on record, making the stock a Moderate Buy. The shares are selling for 53 cents, and the $2.75 average price target suggests an impressive 418% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See CIDM stock analysis on TipRanks)Kubient (KBNT)Content distribution relies heavily on marketing and monetization for its profits, and that’s where Kubient comes in. This cloud software company offers an ad platform that connects publishers and marketing directly with their audiences. The company works with audience automation to collect data, connect brands, and create a transparent ad environment across digital channels.Kubient is a new company in the stock market, having held its IPO just this past August. The initial offering brought in $12.5 million gross, selling 2.5 million shares at $5 each. During those first few months of public trading, which included the end of the calendar third quarter, Kubient reported some solid Q3 revenue results. The top line rose from $92,000 in Q3 to $280,000. The year-over-year gain was even more impressive, reaching 400%.Maxim analyst Jack Vander Aarde believes that Kubient holds a strong position to bring real changes to its industry. The 5-star analyst writes of the company’s potential, “KBNT’s core offering, Audience Cloud, seeks to disrupt the $325B+ digital advertising market and address the industry’s current pain points. In 2019, advertisers lost ~$42B to ad fraud, which is forecast to grow into a $100B problem by 2023, but Kubient has a potential game-changing solution called KAI [...] We project 2021 revenue of $6.6M, up 211% y/y, and 2022 revenue of $17.4M, up 164% y/y. The business is highly scalable and should unlock significant operating leverage as revenue grows.”To this end, Vander Aarde rates KBNT a Buy along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests 154% upside growth from the current share price of $4. (To watch Vander Aarde’s track record, click here)Orion Group Holdings (ORN)The construction industry brings to mind home construction and hard hats putting up high rises, and that’s the usual experience most of us have. But Orion Group Holdings occupies a specialty niche in the industry, focusing on civil marine construction, industry, and commercial concrete. The company owns subsidiaries that each concentrate on a different niche, allowing them to hone their skills in some vital – even if less recognized – sectors of the construction world.The company’s share price through this year shows both its resilience and the importance of the construction industry to the economy. ORN shares fell sharply in mid-winter, when the coronavirus hit hard at the economy by forcing lockdown policies – but it has regained ground as the economy has reopened, and has recouped more than half of its losses from that time. Overall, however, ORN is still down ~20% year-to-date.Orion’s quarterly fiscal results also show the tale. The company registered a sequential loss in Q1, but has shown gains since then. For the calendar third quarter, ORN reported $189 million at the top line. EPS has performed even better this year, beating the forecast in Q1 when a loss was expected and the actual result was an 8-cent per share profit – and spiking to 23 cents per share, or 187% above the forecast, in Q3.In a positive development heading into the end of the year, in November Orion’s concrete segment won three major contracts in Texas. The projects are located in the Houston area, and total some $52 million.Noble analyst Poe Fratt feels that this stock has room for growth, and promises returns for investors. He writes, “[We] believe that the current stock price doesn't fairly reflect the ISG restructuring improvements and the positive outlook. A combination of above-average backlog, improved profitability, lower financial leverage and attractive valuation of 2.8x 2020E EBITDA and 2.4x 2021E EBITDA supports our view that the risk/reward profile remains compelling.”Fratt’s $8.25 price target implies a 101% upside for the year ahead. He rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy). (To watch Fratt’s track record, click here)The two recent Buy ratings on ORN make the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The average price target of $8.13 suggests a 100% growth potential for the next year. Shares are currently selling for $4.08. (See ORN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Makes China Pledge, Senior Democrat Outlines Stimulus Hope

    The Dow Jones rallied after President-elect Joe Biden said he will not immediately remove the tariffs imposed on China by President Donald Trump.

  • Dow Jones Rallies Amid McConnell Stimulus Comments; Tesla Upgraded, While CrowdStrike, Snowflake Surge On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points, as Tesla stock jumped on an upgrade. Hot IPO stocks CrowdStrike and Snowflake surged on earnings.

  • XPeng downgraded at UBS, as stock has run up too much to keep buying

    XPeng Inc. was downgraded Thursday at UBS, as analyst Paul Gong suggested the China-based electric vehicle company's stock has run up too much to recommend investors buy at current levels.

  • Splunk Stock Plunges As Third-Quarter Revenue Hit By Missed Deals

    Splunk stock crashed Thursday following a third-quarter earnings report late Wednesday that was full of disappointments for the data analytics company, as big deals failed to close.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Bloom in 2021

    We all want to be rid of the coronavirus, of course – and when it fades, the general economy is expected to bounce back. Getting to specifics, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub sees economic momentum moderating post-pandemic, and sets a one-year target for the S&P 500 of 4,050, or 10.5% above current levels.Considering what investors can expect, Golub writes, “As we look toward 2022, the virus will be a fading memory, the economy robust, but decelerating, the yield curve steeper and volatility lower, and the rotation into cyclical largely behind us.”In the meantime, investors want to know where to put their money now – which means Wall Street’s analysts are also busy finding the stocks that are primed for gains in the next 12 months. Using TipRanks database, we’ve pulled the details on three stocks that combine a Strong Buy consensus rating with a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score -- a single-digit amalgamated score based on the collated data from TipRanks. These are stocks that have impressed the analysts – and show strong signs of near- to mid-term gains based on the data analysis algorithms.Nomad Foods (NOMD)We'll start in the food industry, the basic necessity we cannot do without. Nomad Foods is a UK-based distributor in the frozen foods niche, which has become a vital part of the modern food chain. Frozen foods offer variety, freshness, and relatively easy storage – all of which has brought Nomad over $2.4 billion in annual revenues.The COVID crisis prompted the public to eat at home more, and that was good for the grocery industry generally and frozen foods specifically. The company’s Q3 earnings, at 35 cents per share, are up 25% from one year ago. The company posted 576 million Euros (US$685 million) on the top line, implying a 12% yoy growth. Writing from BTIG, 5-star analyst Peter Saleh says, “[We] believe the company will continue to build on its lead in Western Europe's frozen food market. We expect recent lock downs could fuel a resurgence in organic sales growth as it did in 2Q20 and to a lesser extent in 3Q20. Looking ahead, we expect the company to lean into its plant-based offering to attract new customers while investing in marketing initiatives to retain customers that it gained during the pandemic.”Saleh rates NOMD a Buy, and sets a $30 price target to indicate his belief in a 26% upside for the next year. (To watch Saleh’s track record, click here)Overall, Nomad has 6 recent reviews, breaking down in a 5-to-1 split of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. The average price target is $28.33, for a 19% one-year upside from the current share price of $23.84. (See NOMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Rackspace Technology (RXT)Rackspace Technology is a cloud computing company out of Texas, offering data management and data security, across applications and at any scale. Rackspace’s customer base is global, and the company has offices in Australia, Singapore, India, Germany, and the UK.This cloud-tech innovator is newcomer in the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past August. The company sold 33.5 million shares at $21 each, the low end of the target range, and has been volatile since.The third quarter results were somewhat mixed for RXT. The company reported a 13% year-over-year gain in revenue, to $682 million, with a quarterly record of $315 million in bookings – an impressive 64% yoy gain. Net income, however, registered a 54-cent per share loss. That loss came even as Core Revenue – Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform combined – gained 18% compared to the year-ago quarter.Analysts are willing, for now, to forgive Rackspace’s slightly shaky entry into the stock markets. Covering this stock for Deutsche Bank, 5-star analyst Bryan Keane notes the company’s strong Core Revenue performance and adds, “…RXT delivered continued broad-based bookings momentum and further expansion of the pipeline (exceeding its sales target into Oct). As a result, RXT raised FY20 core pro-forma revenue growth guidance by ~50bps to ~14-15% implying an estimated ~2ppts of pro-forma organic growth acceleration at the mid-point into 4Q20 which we believe could have modest potential for upside based on recent bookings and retention trends.”To this end, Keane rates RXT a Buy, and his $26 price target implies a solid 45% one-year upside. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)The Deutsche Bank view is in-line with Wall Street here; the analyst consensus on RXT is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 5 positive reviews. The stock is selling for $17.85 and its $28 average price target suggests it has a 57% upside on the one-year time horizon. (See RXT stock analysis on TipRanks)EQT Corporation (EQT)Last but not least is EQT Corporation, an energy player in the natural gas market. In fact, it’s the largest natural gas producer in the US, with operations in the Appalachian Basin in the states of Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The company holds lease and exploration rights more than 1 million acres, and has nearly 20 trillion cubic feet in proven reserves.Unfortunately, low energy prices have taken a toll here. Except for 1Q20, EQT has been posting net losses since the second quarter of last year. The most recent report, for Q3 2020, showed a net EPS loss of 15 cents per share. While the loss was less than expected by the analysts, it was deeper than the year-ago quarter.Despite the recurring quarterly losses, EQT shares are up an impressive 34% so far this year – and there are still 5 weeks left. The gains have completely erased losses taken at the start of the corona crisis, and reflect investor confidence in the gas industry as a vital utility. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Tom Hughes who wrote, "While northeast gas differentials continue to struggle in the shoulder season and weighed on 4Q20 guidance for realizations ahead of a potentially bullish backdrop for the commodity in 2021, EQT’s solid operational update for 3Q20 should help buoy investor confidence that the operational improvements at EQT since Mr. Rice and his team took over last year still have momentum.""EQT continues to work on its operating and financial metrics ahead of what should hopefully be a constructive macro environment," the analyst concluded.Accordingly, Hughes rates EQT shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $21. This represents a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)EQT is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, this one based on 6 positive reviews. The stock is trading now for $14.49, and its $19.25 average price target suggests ~33% one-year upside potential. (See EQT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Hits New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • Snowflake Stock Rises As Quarterly Revenue Tops Views Following Hot IPO

    Snowflake stock rose on its first earnings report as a public company as October quarter revenue topped views. Snowflake product revenue guidance came in slightly below estimates.

  • Airline Ticket Sales Are Ailing. But Southwest Stock Should Fly High Next Year, Analyst Says.

    Cowen’s Helane Becker raised her price target on the stock on Tuesday and called Southwest her top pick for 2021, seeing “significant upside” in the shares.

  • Michael Burry Of 'The Big Short' Fame Confirms He's Shorting Tesla

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped by 4% on Wednesday morning after Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he is shorting Tesla's stock.The Big Tesla Short: Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Back in September, Burry tweeted about Tesla's lofty valuation and said the company relies on regulatory credit sales rather than auto sales to turn a profit.On Tuesday, Burry confirmed on Twitter that he is also putting his money where his mouth is."So, @elonmusk, yes, I'm short $TSLA, but some free advice for a good guy....Seriously, issue 25-50% of your shares at the current ridiculous price. That's not dilution. You'd be cementing permanence and untold optionality. If there are buyers, sell that TeslaSouffle," Burry tweeted Tuesday night.Related Link: Tesla Short Sellers Have Taken A B Hit This WeekMusk's Warnings: The souffle mention was a reference to a warning Musk issued this week to Tesla employees that Tesla's stock price "will immediately get crushed like a souffle under a sledgehammer" if Tesla doesn't reach the profitability Wall Street has already priced into the stock.Musk himself famously tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1. Tesla's stock price has roughly quadrupled in the seven months since that warning.Benzinga's Take: Tesla's market cap has grown to be nearly the size of the entire legacy auto market despite the fact that Tesla represents only a small fraction of global auto sales, so it's understandable why short sellers like Burry see an opportunity.Burry is certainly not alone given that Tesla is the most-shorted stock in the world with total short interest of more than $22 billion, according to S3 Partners.Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nikola Short Sellers Up 4M Following Reworked GM Deal * Citron Shorts Palantir, Calls Stock A 'Full Casino'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Splunk Drops on Report of Wider Loss: What Wall Street Is Saying

    Splunk shares dropped after the company reported third-quarter results that missed analyst estimates. The San Francisco data-analysis-software company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. Here is what Wall Street is saying about the company's quarter.

  • US Congress Clears Bill That Threatens To Delist Chinese Titans Like Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Nio Over Audit Compliance

    The U.S. House of Representatives has unanimously approved legislation that would allow for the delisting of Chinese companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) unless they meet audit standards in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.What Happened: The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support in May and will next go to the desk of the outgoing President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to sign it into law.Chinese companies along with their auditors will have three years from the passage of the law to be compliant with the U.S. bill's provisions before delisting is carried out.While companies from China have raised capital in the U.S., the East Asian country does not allow U.S. regulators to verify the audits of such firms, as per the Journal."Without this bill, the Chinese have been just stonewalling us, and we certainly shouldn't make it easier for a Chinese company to get American capital than an American company," said Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), a sponsor of the legislation.Why It Matters: If Chinese companies such as JD.com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) do exit U.S. markets it could hurt both the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), which collect fees for listing from the companies and benefit from trading volumes, the Journal noted.Electric vehicle companies such as Nio, Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) will also have to comply with the provisions of the bill. A Nio spokesperson told Barron's that the company was aware of the situation and has become compliant over the past few months. Chinese officials have voiced criticism of the bill, claiming it would harm the capital markets, the Journal reported separately. Price Action: On Wednesday, Alibaba shares closed 1.02% lower at $261.32, JD.Com shares closed 1.15% lower at $84.38, and Li Auto shares closed 0.32% lower at $34.75. On the same day, Nio shares rose 5.78% higher at $47.98, Xpeng shares rose 7.38% at $56 and Pinduoduo shares closed 5.51% higher at $144.06.Photo courtesy: The Pop Culture Geek Network via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Names 15 Best iPhone, iPad Apps Of 2020 — Helpfulness In Pandemic Takes Center Stage * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets UK Approval For Emergency Use(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • House Passes China Delisting Bill, Sending to Trump for Approval. What That Means for Investors.

    The bill could set the stage for delisting Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they don’t comply with audit rules.