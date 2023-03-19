U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.75
    +27.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,291.00
    +220.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,714.75
    +70.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.20
    +24.80 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.12
    +0.38 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.70
    +7.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +2.52 (+10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4550
    +0.6520 (+0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,077.48
    +1,063.76 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    611.88
    +39.87 (+6.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.78
    -85.01 (-0.31%)
     

FDIC announces agreement to sell Signature Bank assets to New York Community Bancorp

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Signature Bank headquarter, in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp has entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to purchase deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank, which was closed earlier this month.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the deal would see Flagstar Bank, the subsidiary, assume substantially all deposits and certain loan portfolios, and all 40 of Signature Bank's former branches. The FDIC said roughly $60 billion of the bank's loans and $4 billion of its deposits will remain in receivership.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

