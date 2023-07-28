U.S. markets closed

FDIC launches sale of $18.5 billion of Signature Bank loans

Reuters
·1 min read
The company logo for Signature Bank is displayed at a location in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) set in motion the sale of an $18.5 billion loan portfolio from Signature Bank this week, a set of loans linked to major private equity and investing firms, according to the regulator's website.

The portfolio comprises 201 performing capital-call loans tied to Starwood Capital Group, Carlyle Group, Blackstone, Thoma Bravo and Brookfield Asset Management, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FDIC hired Newmark Group in March to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank's loans, after state regulators decided to close down the failed lender amid a turmoil in regional banks earlier this year.

The FDIC declined to comment beyond the notice on its website.

The sale was launched on July 25 and is limited to FDIC-insured depository institutions, the Bloomberg report said.

The notice reads that the loans for sale "consist of subscription credit facilities to private equity funds."

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)