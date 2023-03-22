U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

BREAKING:

Fed raises rates 0.25% amid banking crisis, signals hikes nearing end

Yellen: FDIC not considering 'blanket insurance' for bank deposits

19
Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits following the collapse of two U.S. banks this month.

Speaking to a hearing of the U.S. Senate's Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, Yellen also said that the failure of a small bank or community bank could trigger runs on larger banks. (Reporting by David Lawder; writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

