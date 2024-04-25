FDIC Officials Seek More Sway Over Passive Bank Investments

Katanga Johnson
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is weighing new hurdles for investment companies that want to take major stakes in banks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The regulator debated on Thursday competing proposals to bolster scrutiny of influence that investment companies exert over bank holding companies. Ultimately, the FDIC tabled both plans but signaled it would seek more say over a contentious area that’s historically been handled by the Federal Reserve.

The power that big asset managers like BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. could have over companies in which they invest has become a focus in Washington. The Fed grants permission for fund managers to exceed a 10% ownership stake if they pledge to be “passive” investors.

The effort at the FDIC dovetails with a plan it introduced last month to boost scrutiny for bank mergers. Tie-ups between lenders have also drawn intense scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers.

Read More: Bank Mergers Face Higher Hurdle for FDIC Approval Under Plan

One of the plans unveiled at the regulator was championed by Rohit Chopra, a Democrat on the FDIC board who also leads the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That proposal could have granted the FDIC power to block investment companies from taking big stakes in the parent companies of state-chartered banks.

A competing plan from Jonathan McKernan, a Republican board member at the FDIC, would have added scrutiny on investment companies that say they are “passive” to be able to take on a bigger stake.

The FDIC adjourned its meeting without holding a vote to advance either proposal after Michael Hsu, a board member who also leads the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said he would oppose them.

(Updates with details on agency meeting throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. labor secretary says UAW win at Tennessee Volkswagen plant shows southern workers back unions

    Workers at auto plants in the South should be free to unionize without pressure from employers or anti-union governors, acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su said Thursday, even as some southern states pass laws to inhibit organized labor. “That choice belongs to the worker, free from intervention, either by the employer or by politicians, free from retaliation and threats,” Su told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday in Atlanta. The United Auto Workers union vowed a broad campaign to organize southern auto assembly plants after winning lucrative new contracts in a confrontation with Detroit's automakers.

  • Goldman Sachs revamps Fed interest-rate bets for 2024 after surprises

    The Federal Reserve hasn't changed interest rates since last July.

  • Yellen, Asked on Yen, Says Currency Interventions Should Be Rare

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said intervention in foreign-exchange markets should be rare, when asked for her reaction to any potential move by Japan to address the slide in the yen against the dollar.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI

  • Seattle Kraken move games to over-the-air broadcaster with streaming on Amazon's Prime Video

    The Seattle Kraken will move their games to an over-the-air broadcaster and have a streaming partnership with Amazon’s Prime Video beginning with the 2024-25 season, the team announced Thursday. The Kraken will be the first NHL team to have a streaming deal with Prime Video for all non-nationally televised games and will be available to Amazon Prime members in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has a minority stake in the ownership group of the Kraken.

  • Battle for 'tech luxury' in China as EVs get smarter - and cheaper

    The battle for consumer attention in China's electric car market is being fought over touches of "tech luxury" that car buyers in other markets have never seen. China’s upstart electric brands, and even its state-owned, legacy automakers, are racing to pack technology and features once considered premium into EVs as cheap as $20,000 – less than half the cost of an average new car in the United States, now more than $48,000. That represents a deepening challenge to foreign brands in China, including Tesla and Volkswagen, which both have top-selling EVs in the world’s largest market, and others, analysts say.

  • FTC sends $5.6 million in refunds to Ring customers as part of video privacy settlement

    The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $5.6 million in refunds to consumers as part of a settlement with Amazon-owned Ring, which was charged with failing to protect private video footage from outside access. In a 2023 complaint, the FTC accused the doorbell camera and home security provider of allowing its employees and contractors to access customers' private videos. Ring allegedly used such footage to train algorithms without consent, among other purposes.

  • The 71-Day Inflow Boom Ends for BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- For 71 days in a row, BlackRock Inc.’s Bitcoin fund enjoyed a remarkable run, amassing almost $18 billion in one of the biggest exchange-traded fund launches ever. Now, investors have stopped piling in as the crypto fever eases.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for P

  • TikTok vows to take US ban bill to the courts. It faces an uphill climb.

    TikTok has vowed to challenge in court a new law that could result in a ban of the video app in the US, but it could find that it is on less-than-solid legal ground.

  • Toyota hits record annual output, sales on robust demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global sales and production hit record highs in the year ended March 31, supported by robust demand and the absence of semiconductor supply constraints it had to endure in recent years. Still, Toyota plans to delay the start of its electric vehicle (EV) production in the U.S. and trim domestic production to ensure product safety and quality after a series of scandals at its group firms, the Mid Japan Economist newspaper said. For the year ended March, Toyota said its parent-only global sales rose 7.3% to 10.31 million units year-on-year, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, while its output came to 9.97 million units, up 9.2% on the year.

  • Walgreens launches specialty pharmacy unit to compete in new PBM era

    Walgreens is launching new services and consolidating specialty services to compete in the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) space.