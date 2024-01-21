Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,839.81
    +58.87 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,863.80
    +395.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,310.97
    +255.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.39
    +20.74 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.71
    +0.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.80
    +2.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1460
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2280
    +0.1140 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,742.79
    +22.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.93
    +2.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.07 (+1.40%)
     

Kindred confirms takeover bid from FDJ

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Online gaming company Kindred Group confirmed on Sunday it has received a cash takeover bid from French group La Francaise des Jeux.

The offer will be announced on Monday before the market opens, Kindred said in a statement, noting that FDJ would acquire its entire outstanding share capital.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the offer, saying it could be valued at around $2.5 billion.

FDJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, FDJ completed the acquisition of Premier Lotteries Ireland, the national lottery operator, for an enterprise value of 350 million euros ($381.40 million).

New York-based hedge fund Corvex Management has been pushing Kindred's board since 2022 to hire a financial adviser to look at strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved via a sale or a business combination.

Kindred offers online gambling services across Europe, North America and Australia to over 30 million customers through nine brands.

($1 = 0.9177 euros)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; editing by Deepa Babington, Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

Advertisement