Is FDM Group (Holdings) plc's (LON:FDM) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard FDM Group (Holdings) (LON:FDM). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study FDM Group (Holdings)'s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FDM Group (Holdings) is:

42% = UK£35m ÷ UK£83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.42 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of FDM Group (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

To begin with, FDM Group (Holdings) has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.2% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As you might expect, the 2.2% net income decline reported by FDM Group (Holdings) doesn't bode well with us. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared FDM Group (Holdings)'s performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is FDM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is FDM Group (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

FDM Group (Holdings)'s high three-year median payout ratio of 114% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term.

Additionally, FDM Group (Holdings) has paid dividends over a period of eight years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 96% of its profits over the next three years. However, FDM Group (Holdings)'s ROE is predicted to rise to 51% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by FDM Group (Holdings) can be open to many interpretations. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

