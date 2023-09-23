Are FDM Group (Holdings) plc's (LON:FDM) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at FDM Group (Holdings)'s (LON:FDM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 15% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. In this article, we decided to focus on FDM Group (Holdings)'s ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FDM Group (Holdings) is:

50% = UK£39m ÷ UK£79m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.50 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FDM Group (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 50% ROE

To begin with, FDM Group (Holdings) has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.0% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for FDM Group (Holdings) in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared FDM Group (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is FDM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FDM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is FDM Group (Holdings) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

FDM Group (Holdings)'s very high three-year median payout ratio of 114% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. The absence in growth is therefore not surprising. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. This is quite a risky position to be in. To know the 2 risks we have identified for FDM Group (Holdings) visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, FDM Group (Holdings) has been paying dividends for eight years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 100% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 48%.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about FDM Group (Holdings)'s performance. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. In addition, latest analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

