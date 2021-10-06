U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.76
    -30.96 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.89
    -316.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,376.99
    -56.84 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.10
    -33.26 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.73
    -1.20 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2760
    -0.1960 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,164.84
    +3,989.88 (+7.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.07
    +47.97 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.23
    -83.87 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

FDS Amplicare Hosts Webinar to Advise Pharmacists on Assisting Customers During Medicare Open Enrollment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pharmacists will learn tips to boost open enrollment success even if they have little time to educate patients on plan options

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDS Amplicare, which builds industry-leading SaaS technology solutions that strengthen the health of retail pharmacies and their patients, today announced that it will host a webinar to help pharmacists learn how to assist patients in selecting the right Prescription Drug, Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans that support their healthcare and financial needs.

(PRNewsfoto/FDS)
(PRNewsfoto/FDS)

Pharmacists who attend the webinar will receive tips on leveraging online tools to provide patients with important plan selection information as well as working with licensed insurance agents to make the Medicare open enrollment process easier and less stressful for patients.

The webinar, "Keep Your Medicare Patients Close & Your Licensed Insurance Agent Closer," will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. EDT and hosted by Nathan Shanor, General Manager - Match, with special guest Whit Moose from Moose Pharmacy. To register, click here.

During Medicare's open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, eligible seniors can join, switch, or drop plans. Among other options, seniors can change from a Prescription Drug Plan to a Medicare Advantage plan. They can also switch from a Medicare Advantage plan that doesn't offer drug coverage to one that does or join a different Prescription Drug Plan.

"Medicare open enrollment can represent a time of confusion and frustration for many seniors who are overwhelmed by a multitude of health plan options, as well as the often subtle differences between those options," said Shanor. "Community pharmacists are uniquely qualified to help. After attending this webinar, pharmacists will be able to confidently counsel patients about their Medicare options and learn why it's OK to turn to a Medicare licensed insurance agent when they need help."

FDS Amplicare's Match solution empowers pharmacists to assist their patients in making informed Medicare plan decisions. To learn more about FDS Amplicare and its plan comparison tools, click here.

About FDS Amplicare

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. FDS Amplicare was recently acquired by Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. FDS Amplicare is now part of EnlivenHealth™, the Omnicell division that builds digital technology solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. Read more about FDS Amplicare at FDSAmplicare.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fds-amplicare-hosts-webinar-to-advise-pharmacists-on-assisting-customers-during-medicare-open-enrollment-301393663.html

SOURCE FDS Amplicare

Recommended Stories

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • Is Affirm the Next PayPal?

    Affirm is competing in the buy-now, pay-later industry, but its long-term ambitions appear to go well beyond

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Vertex Wants To Prove It's Not Another Biotech One-Hit Wonder

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Euro

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • 'I don't see this as the big one': Market strategist

    The stock market’s volatile start to the fourth quarter has some investors wondering if it’s a scene setter for a proper bear market later this year.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.