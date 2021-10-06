FDS Amplicare Hosts Webinar to Advise Pharmacists on Assisting Customers During Medicare Open Enrollment

Pharmacists will learn tips to boost open enrollment success even if they have little time to educate patients on plan options

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FDS Amplicare, which builds industry-leading SaaS technology solutions that strengthen the health of retail pharmacies and their patients, today announced that it will host a webinar to help pharmacists learn how to assist patients in selecting the right Prescription Drug, Medicare Advantage and Medigap plans that support their healthcare and financial needs.

Pharmacists who attend the webinar will receive tips on leveraging online tools to provide patients with important plan selection information as well as working with licensed insurance agents to make the Medicare open enrollment process easier and less stressful for patients.

The webinar, "Keep Your Medicare Patients Close & Your Licensed Insurance Agent Closer," will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. EDT and hosted by Nathan Shanor, General Manager - Match, with special guest Whit Moose from Moose Pharmacy. To register, click here.

During Medicare's open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, eligible seniors can join, switch, or drop plans. Among other options, seniors can change from a Prescription Drug Plan to a Medicare Advantage plan. They can also switch from a Medicare Advantage plan that doesn't offer drug coverage to one that does or join a different Prescription Drug Plan.

"Medicare open enrollment can represent a time of confusion and frustration for many seniors who are overwhelmed by a multitude of health plan options, as well as the often subtle differences between those options," said Shanor. "Community pharmacists are uniquely qualified to help. After attending this webinar, pharmacists will be able to confidently counsel patients about their Medicare options and learn why it's OK to turn to a Medicare licensed insurance agent when they need help."

FDS Amplicare's Match solution empowers pharmacists to assist their patients in making informed Medicare plan decisions. To learn more about FDS Amplicare and its plan comparison tools, click here.

About FDS Amplicare

FDS Amplicare strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. Through the delivery of innovative software products and services, we enable the evolution of the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, empowering our clients to provide comprehensive pharmacy and clinical care services for their communities. FDS Amplicare was recently acquired by Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. FDS Amplicare is now part of EnlivenHealth™, the Omnicell division that builds digital technology solutions for retail pharmacies and health plans. Read more about FDS Amplicare at FDSAmplicare.com.

