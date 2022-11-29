U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

FE International Leads Acquisition of Fast-Growing B2B Healthcare Digital Marketing Platform, Audiology Plus

·2 min read

FE International Leads Acquisition of Fast-Growing B2B Healthcare Digital Marketing Platform, Audiology Plus

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Audiology Plus, a B2B healthcare digital marketing platform.

Since its inception in 2015, Audiology Plus has continued to provide a centralized digital marketing platform for ear, nose, and throat (ENT), audiology, and other healthcare practitioners looking to expand their businesses online. With products such as website building, SEO, online review management, social media marketing, e-commerce storefront, and clinic virtualization, Audiology Plus has found a strong market fit in a growing and evergreen space.

Joseph Lugara and Veera Kasavan, co-founders of Audiology Plus, said "It has been an amazing journey building Audiology Plus over the past 7 years, but it was time to pass the baton. FE International was an invaluable asset in making this a reality. We couldn't be happier with the turnout and look forward to seeing Audiology Plus reach new heights under the strong guidance of Rithesh Menon."

Serial entrepreneur Rithesh Menon went on to say "Acquiring Audiology Plus was a great experience from start to finish. FE International's expert guidance allowed me to take over an established business with speed and efficiency. Which certainly helps maintain enthusiasm, especially as I look to grow and contribute to the expanding healthcare digital marketing space."

After serving as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition, CEO of FE International, Inc., Thomas Smale, commented, "It was a pleasure working with the Audiology Plus team to ensure a seamless acquisition. The business has continued to demonstrate consistent growth over the past seven years and I'm looking forward to seeing that trend continue with Rithesh at the helm".

About Audiology Plus

Audiology Plus enables ENT and hearing practices to attract new patients, generate more revenue, and thrive in today's digital world through an advanced set of future-proof technology. As your business scales, so does our service. We help your practice establish a dominant online presence to improve search rankings, boost profits, and stand out from the crowd.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kevin Oh,
18004039067,
https://feinternational.com/




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fe-international-leads-acquisition-of-fast-growing-b2b-healthcare-digital-marketing-platform-audiology-plus-301689074.html

SOURCE FE International

