FE International Leads Acquisition of Vimeography, a Digital Product/Recurring Subscription Business, by LFS

FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Vimeography, a Digital Product/Recurring Subscription business, by LFS

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Vimeography, a Digital Product/Recurring Subscription business, by LFS.

Launched in 2012, Vimeography is a collection of third-party Vimeo plugins for WordPress. The primary plugin gives WordPress sites the ability to display their Vimeo-hosted galleries in feature-rich interactive layouts. Additionally, customers can make the most of their plugin purchases by purchasing thoughtfully designed gallery themes optimized for the plugins.

Founder of Vimeography, Dave Kiss, said, "It's been an incredible journey building Vimeography, and I'm proud of the fact that more than 10,000 websites use the plugin to show their Vimeo videos on their own WordPress website. I truly appreciate FE International's help with this deal, and it was a pleasure working with them."

"The acquisition of Vimeography was a great opportunity to take over an established business in the expanding WordPress market," said Richard Chmura of LFS. "I'm very pleased with the process of acquiring a business through FE International. The team provided a seamless process from start to finish and I'm excited to keep growing the business."

FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Vimeography.

"Vimeography presented as a very compelling acquisition opportunity for a new owner to take over a business with low customer and MRR churn. With a lean cost structure and attractive unit economics, the new owner will have plenty of resources to invest in growth. It was a pleasure working with both parties to get this deal across the finish line," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.

Story continues

About Vimeography

The Vimeography video gallery plugin is used to power over 10,000 video membership, course, and portfolio websites. Vimeography is a free WordPress plugin that allows you to create your own Netflix style website with beautiful, custom Vimeo video galleries in 30 seconds. When you upload a new video to your Vimeo account, it will automatically appear in the video gallery on your site.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

PRESS CONTACT

Kevin Oh

+1 (800) 403 9067

https://feinternational.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fe-international-leads-acquisition-of-vimeography-a-digital-productrecurring-subscription-business-by-lfs-301615352.html

SOURCE FE International