Fear an IRS audit? Here are the odds based on your income.

IRS Audits help the agency collect money that tax cheats owe the federal government, but experts say they also serve another important purpose: They help deter fraud.

That can cause some serious agita, of course. The IRS says about 6 in 10 taxpayers cite the anxiety of getting audited as a motive for being honest on their taxes.

Meanwhile, the IRS has vowed to increase audits on taxpayers with annual income over $400,000 as a way to raise revenue and crack down on tax dodgers, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. After the 2022 law was passed, roughly a quarter of voters expressed concern about getting hit with an audit, according to Morning Consult research.

So what are the odds of getting audited? Very low. Only 0.2% of all individual income tax returns filed for the 2020 tax year faced an audit, according to the most recent data available from the IRS. That means about 1 in 500 tax returns are audited each year.

To be sure, some people face higher audit risks than others, and one of them might surprise you. The taxpayers most likely to be audited are those with annual incomes exceeding $10 million — about 2.4% of those returns were audited in 2020. But the second most likely group to get audited are low- and moderate-income taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC.

