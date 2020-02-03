With Fear in the Markets, Carnival Looks Like an Attractive Investment

If investors have to choose only one piece of advice given by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the following might prove to be the most lucrative one: "Be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful."





There have been many instances throughout history in which investors took the back seat driven by fear of failure, only to miss the best investment opportunities that were presented to them. Not investing in financial stocks during the aftermath of the financial crisis is a classic example of this. As many are aware, Buffett did not miss this.

Fast forward to today, markets are overwhelmed by fear of the new coronavirus. Leisure stocks are one of the most beaten-down sectors during the breakout of this virus. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has seen its stock price plummet in the last week, and investors continue to remain on the sidelines.

Source: GuruFocus

Following Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and investing in Carnival shares could lead to significant capital appreciation returns in the next couple of years. The dividend yield of 4.5% serves as an added source of income.

The business

Carnival is the world's largest leisure company with revenue exceeding $20 billion in 2019. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter in November, the company owned 104 ships and had 21 new ships scheduled to be delivered by 2025. According to company filings, its fleet visits more than 700 ports around the world, making Carnival a truly global company.

According to a report by The Motley Fool, at the end of 2018, the company accounted for more than 50% of the market share by passengers. This market-leading position continues to provide Carnival with competitive advantages and to emerge as the go-to service provider in its space.

Outlook

The fortunes of Carnival are closely tied to the growth in cruise passengers worldwide. Cruise Market Watch, which is one of the leading agencies monitoring the industry, projects more than 27.6 million passengers to be carried in 2020, which is a significant improvement from the numbers reported in 2017.

Source: Cruise Market Watch

There are several reasons behind this expected growth in the industry, including the increasing disposable income in the Asia-Pacific region. The World Bank projects Asian countries such as India, China, Thailand and Vietnam to grow at much higher rates than the developed world in the next decade, resulting in an exponential growth of personal disposable income. This paves the way for leisure companies to gain traction, including Carnival.

Back in 2016, the company signed an agreement with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to build four new cruise ships with the aim of deploying two of them to its Asia operations. At the end of 2019, however, the Caribbean region accounted for the highest number of ships deployed.

Source: Cruising.org

Much of future growth could come from Asia. The company has identified this massive opportunity and has already invested to benefit from the projected increase in leisure travels in the fastest-growing region of the world.

Story continues