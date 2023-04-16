Fears data stolen from BBC licence fee operator after Russian hackers post cache of documents

Capita updated logo and branding 2022- do not use older versions

One of Britain’s biggest outsourcing companies was tonight scrambling to figure out if sensitive data had been stolen from its systems after a Russian-speaking cyber gang posted a cache of documents online.

Capita, which holds public sector contracts worth billions of pounds including enforcing the BBC licence fee, said it had “not been able to confirm” whether the files posted online were taken from its systems.

Information posted on the dark web included screening material related to teachers at schools in Sheffield and what appears to be the bank account details of suppliers for Capita’s nuclear consulting division.

The documents, first reported by the Sunday Times, were posted by Russian-speaking ransomware gang Black Basta, which claims to have stolen the information from Capita in a recent cyber attack.

The Cabinet Office and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) are both liaising with Capita on the attack.

Capita has been left reeling after an incident crippled its systems more than two weeks ago.

The company initially suggested no data had been stolen in the attack and said hackers had merely disabled its computer systems.

Russian-speaking ransomware gangs such as Black Basta typically steal large amounts of data and then drip-feed samples onto dark web blogs, coercing victim companies into paying for their removal.

Capita is one of Britain’s biggest outsourcing companies, with around £6.5bn worth of government contracts.

Jobs include training Royal Navy nuclear submarine officers in shore-based nuclear boat simulators and running substantial parts of the NHS’s IT services.

It also holds a £456m contract to collect and enforce the BBC TV licence fee, and runs military recruiting processes for the Ministry of Defence.

A spokesman for Capita said: “We continue to work closely with specialist advisers and forensic experts in investigating the incident.

“Our investigations have not yet been able to confirm any evidence of customer, supplier or colleague data having been compromised.”

The spokesman wouldn’t name what specialists had been engaged.

A NCSC spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident affecting Capita and are working with them to fully understand the UK impact.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are aware of the cyber incident which has affected Capita and continue to be in regular contact with the company.”

Cyber security sources said the data on the Black Basta website appeared to have been dumped online within a draft blog post, accessible only to those with the link.

Capita has reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office, which has the power to fine a company 4pc of its annual turnover.

The documents posted online include teacher vetting documents from two primary schools in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council was understood to be urgently investigating that matter last night.

It is understood Capita has not warned individuals whose passports and driving licences have been published online by the cyber criminals.